ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Why Vinyl Records Can’t Go Green Without Getting More Expensive

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KvtLb_0hTmUKkz00

The world is shifting towards environmental sustainability; we want to leave the world in a better place than we met it. Plastics are one of the toxic materials that cause irreparable damage to the environment, especially the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) used to make Vinyl Records. A global environment campaigning organization, Green Peace, claims PVC is “the most environmentally damaging of plastics.”

For this reason, Harm Theunisse, owner of Green Vinyl Records, has decided to disrupt the Vinyl industry by using recyclable plastic, polyethylene terephthalate (Pet), to make Vinyl. However, he claims the only downside is that the records become more expensive. Sharon George, a senior lecturer in the sustainability department of Keele University, opines that this is a worthy sacrifice to make. “We need to stop thinking about the cost at the till and think about that cost to the planet and to our health,” she says.

The future of Vinyl Records

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Rycc_0hTmUKkz00
Photo by Victrola Record Players on Unsplash

Harm’s journey started seven years ago; he and his team have been working effortlessly to create a new generation of pressing machines that consume 90% less energy than the traditional machines yet give greater output. “This machine can do almost 40% more capacity than the traditional plants, too. The pressing here is both faster and better for our planet,” he revealed.

He stated that his motivation is the future generation, “It’s for the kids; our world is heating up.” A claim, Sharon says, is “a real step in the right direction.” She adds, “The barrier to finding eco-friendly alternatives to PVC has always been the desire to match the same rich sound quality while maintaining the hardness and durability of plastic.”

Fears of the unknown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otxrY_0hTmUKkz00
Photo by KOBU Agency on Unsplash

However, the owner of a traditional vinyl record-making company in Amsterdam who was with Harm during the initial phase of the project, Ton Vermeulen, doubts the profitability of the novel technology. “I think it’s the unknown aspects, and the costs involved to put high investment in – because these machines are massively more expensive than the presses we use over here, I’m not saying there is no space for such a new technique, but I have doubts if companies are going [to go] for it,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1xZa_0hTmUKkz00
Photo by Kevin McCutcheon on Unsplash

Despite Ton’s fears, people are willing to bet on Harm’s technology as he signed his first order from Warner Music and will press Tom Odell’s new album.

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Ikea dream: Scientists develop furniture that assembles itself once out of the package

JERUSALEM — The pain could finally be taken out of those tricky furniture shipments that arrive flat and require you to decipher poorly-written assembly instructions. That’s because scientists are developing innovative chairs and tables that assemble themselves after being removed from their packaging. This next generation of flat-pack...
SCIENCE
SPY

This Thing Rocks: I’m Never Leaving Home Without My $30 Birdie Personal Alarm Again

My track record when it comes to personal safety is spotty at best. I don’t always have a self-defense weapon with me, I haven’t gone to multiple self-defense courses and I’ve definitely trusted a few strangers before I should’ve. I’ve strolled a dimly lit street with my headphones in, paying attention but not locked into my surroundings, and I rarely carry pepper spray because, full transparency, I think it’s scary. The few times I have held pepper spray in my hands, I haven’t liked the feeling; it’s felt like a weapon and not something I’m 100% confident I could use effectively...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Odell
yankodesign.com

This ready-to-assemble flat-pack furniture set is made from a single piece of plywood

Wooden furniture is naturally made from different pieces, and most of the time, those pieces are taken from different pieces of wood. Conventional manufacturing processes try to maximize materials, but those often still produce a lot of wasted wood pieces. Because of this, there has been a great deal of interest in designing products like furniture or even vehicles that use up almost every available inch of a sheet of material, minimizing wasted space and wasted material. Of course, it requires a bit of thinking outside the box to be able to utilize almost every surface of wood, cardboard, or metal and turn it into an actual usable product, like this three-piece furniture set that also applies that unconventional thinking to create a chair designed to lean backward.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tree Hugger

This Limited Edition Designer Tiny House Has All the Bells and Whistles

Tiny houses come in all kinds of (small) sizes and shapes: they can be extra-tiny, extra-long, or extra-wide. Their roofs might open up to the heavens, on the sides to bring the outdoors in, or grow in height to gain an extra floor. Moreover, tiny houses occupy a whole spectrum of styles, ranging from rustic to minimalist or ultra-modern in style. Of course, there's also a range in pricing for tiny houses too: you can either build it yourself for cheap (maybe using one of the many tiny house plans that are available online)—or if you have the money to spend, purchase a pre-built one.
EUGENE, OR
SPY

The Best Cotton Sheets of 2022: From Cool and Crisp to Perfectly Cozy

Although there are endless bedding options on the internet, one of the most consistently trending search terms is cotton sheets. Cotton is a versatile fabric available for all kinds of preferences, no matter what temperature or texture you prefer to sleep in. That’s why SPY compiled a comprehensive collection of the best cotton sheets. But first, let’s dive into the criteria that will help you narrow down your hunt: Thread count: They say less is more, which is sometimes the case with thread count. A 300 thread count sheet can feel just as decadent as a 1000 thread count one, but opting...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eco#Go Green#Green Peace#Harm Theunisse#Green Vinyl Records#Keele University
Freethink

3D-printed wood furniture could ship flat, then dry into shape

A new way of 3D printing wood that takes advantage of warping could change how we build things in the future — an innovation that could potentially save us all time and money. The challenge: Wood is made of fibers that absorb moisture like a sponge. If lumber isn’t...
ENGINEERING
Family Handyman

How to Tell Real Leather vs. Fake Leather

Minneapolis upholsterer Nate Van Hofwegen orders more fake leather than real leather for his projects. Fake is cheaper, he says, and less fussy to work with. Plus, he says, fake fares better when moisture is a factor, as with boats and motorcycle seats. And yet, real leather has always been in demand because it means quality.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Real Simple

Small Living Space? This Floor Lamp Doubles as a Shelving Unit—and It's Just $55 at Amazon

If you live in a small space or you're simply interested in minimalist design, finding pieces that have both style and function is crucial. And if your home is really lacking in square footage, your furniture (and even decor) should serve two purposes, if not more. Thankfully, we found this space-saving Amazon find that combines shelving and lighting together into one very smart design.
SHOPPING
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
166K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy