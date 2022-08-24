ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
The Associated Press

Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3...
Fatherly

Survey: Back-To-School Shopping Could Cost Parents $168 More Than Pre-Pandemic

Back-to-school season has officially begun! Of course, every season, parents have a mix of excitement and stress as we look forward to the return of routine. But parents also know the return of school days will come with a few hundred dollars of expenses first. The price adds up quickly between purchasing backpacks, uniforms, notebooks, and other supplies.
Fatherly

Used Car Costs Have Dropped For Months — But They’re Still Way More Expensive In Some States Than Others

The pandemic economy has turned everything upside down — including the skyrocketing cost of used cars. But if you’re in the market to purchase a used car, there might actually be some (tentatively) good news: A new report shows that the price of used cars has dropped steadily for the past four months. It’s a welcome reprieve from the escalating costs, driven by inflation and supply and demand.
Fatherly

The Only 9-Month Milestones That Matter

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) doesn’t list specific 7-month or 8-month developmental milestones. That’s because, in broad view of baby developmental milestones, the pace of development slows down as a baby ages. So although you may be seeing day-to-day changes in the first months, as you get closer to 1-year-old, much of the developmental activity — the building and breaking down of neural pathways — can’t be regularly observed on a day-to-day basis. But there are some 9-month milestones to be aware of.
Fatherly

Workers Lost $28 Billion During COVID-19 Because They Didn't Have Paid Leave

A new report from the Urban Institute found that during the COVID-19 pandemic — specifically from the period between March 2020 to February 2022 — workers without access to paid leave lost $28 billion in wages compared to the two years prior. The study also found that workers without paid leave lost an average of $815 for a week of missed work. Although the number is startling, it’s not exactly shocking.
Fatherly

The Inflation Reduction Act Is Law! Here Are 3 Major Takeaways For Parents

In the afternoon hours of August 16th, 2022, President Biden signed his administration’s most significant piece of legislation — and one of the most significant pieces of climate legislation in American history — since taking office. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a large and sweeping bill that will address the climate change crisis, invest in renewable energy, reconfigure the tax code, and lower prescription drug prices for millions of Americans.
Fatherly

Biden Admin To Roll Out Variant-Specific Boosters — New Vaccines By Fall?

The Biden administration plans to push booster shots for those 12 and older soon after Labor Day, when the COVID-19 virus is likely to circulate more. But these boosters will be different than the ones previously offered. The plan is to begin rolling out updated versions of Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shots that will target specific coronavirus variants.
Fatherly

California Will Ban Gas-Powered Cars. Is Your State Next?

California regulators are charting a bold course in the fight against climate change. A vote is expected today to phase out and ultimately ban the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. As the United States’ largest car market, California sets emissions standards that are followed by close to 20 other states. Experts expect most of those states to follow the Golden State’s lead, resulting in a new gas-powered car sales ban in about one-third of the country, according to the New York Times.
Fatherly

Fatherly

