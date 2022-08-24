Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3...
This School District Brought Back Paddling For Students, Ignoring The Experts
As our kids head back to the classrooms, a school district in southwest Missouri welcomes students back with a reinstated policy that's been gone for two decades: paddling students. Despite the practice being widely considered harmful, the school district insists it’s what parents want. Here's what you need to know.
Californians Are Getting Paid To Rip Out Their Lawns To Fight Climate Change
Water departments throughout the California have decided it’s time to take stronger measures to address worsening drought conditions across the state. Around 50% of the Golden State’s 409 water agencies are offering cash to homeowners who rip out their lawns and install water friendly landscaping. According to data...
Survey: Back-To-School Shopping Could Cost Parents $168 More Than Pre-Pandemic
Back-to-school season has officially begun! Of course, every season, parents have a mix of excitement and stress as we look forward to the return of routine. But parents also know the return of school days will come with a few hundred dollars of expenses first. The price adds up quickly between purchasing backpacks, uniforms, notebooks, and other supplies.
'I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me': $2 until the next check and no money for pizza
As inflation rises, so does the avalanche of folks who are struggling to make ends meet.
‘American rebellion’: the lockdown protests that paved the way for the Capitol riots
In this extract, New Yorker writer Luke Mogelson follows rightwing militias in Michigan protesting lockdown restrictions in 2020. It was a lesson in the attitudes that led to the US Capitol attack the following January
When I Knew I Needed to Divorce My Husband, According to 8 Women
Knowing when to walk away from a marriage and leave your husband or wife is at least as hard as knowing when to commit or to keep working at a relationship. Deciding to divorce your husband or wife is a huge and difficult decision, but leaving a marriage can sometimes be the only path forward.
Glory Days: In Michigan, Nostalgia For A Romanticized Past Outstrips The Reality of An Economic Rebirth
Jobs are back, wages are up, but for a cross-section of America’s political bellwether state, distrust and dissatisfaction still reign supreme.
Used Car Costs Have Dropped For Months — But They’re Still Way More Expensive In Some States Than Others
The pandemic economy has turned everything upside down — including the skyrocketing cost of used cars. But if you’re in the market to purchase a used car, there might actually be some (tentatively) good news: A new report shows that the price of used cars has dropped steadily for the past four months. It’s a welcome reprieve from the escalating costs, driven by inflation and supply and demand.
The Only 9-Month Milestones That Matter
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) doesn’t list specific 7-month or 8-month developmental milestones. That’s because, in broad view of baby developmental milestones, the pace of development slows down as a baby ages. So although you may be seeing day-to-day changes in the first months, as you get closer to 1-year-old, much of the developmental activity — the building and breaking down of neural pathways — can’t be regularly observed on a day-to-day basis. But there are some 9-month milestones to be aware of.
Workers Lost $28 Billion During COVID-19 Because They Didn't Have Paid Leave
A new report from the Urban Institute found that during the COVID-19 pandemic — specifically from the period between March 2020 to February 2022 — workers without access to paid leave lost $28 billion in wages compared to the two years prior. The study also found that workers without paid leave lost an average of $815 for a week of missed work. Although the number is startling, it’s not exactly shocking.
Study Shows Childhood Lead Exposure Hurts Kid's Test Scores — Some More Than Others
A new study out of Duke University finds that Black children are disproportionately exposed to environmental lead in childhood, and this is associated with Black fourth graders having lower test scores compared to their white peers. For the new study, researchers surveyed more than 25,000 North Carolinian fourth graders and...
The Inflation Reduction Act Is Law! Here Are 3 Major Takeaways For Parents
In the afternoon hours of August 16th, 2022, President Biden signed his administration’s most significant piece of legislation — and one of the most significant pieces of climate legislation in American history — since taking office. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a large and sweeping bill that will address the climate change crisis, invest in renewable energy, reconfigure the tax code, and lower prescription drug prices for millions of Americans.
Biden Admin To Roll Out Variant-Specific Boosters — New Vaccines By Fall?
The Biden administration plans to push booster shots for those 12 and older soon after Labor Day, when the COVID-19 virus is likely to circulate more. But these boosters will be different than the ones previously offered. The plan is to begin rolling out updated versions of Moderna's and Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shots that will target specific coronavirus variants.
California Will Ban Gas-Powered Cars. Is Your State Next?
California regulators are charting a bold course in the fight against climate change. A vote is expected today to phase out and ultimately ban the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. As the United States’ largest car market, California sets emissions standards that are followed by close to 20 other states. Experts expect most of those states to follow the Golden State’s lead, resulting in a new gas-powered car sales ban in about one-third of the country, according to the New York Times.
