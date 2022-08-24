Read full article on original website
Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
Charles Herbster announces committee for 'like-minded conservatives'
FALLS CITY, Neb. — With a mission to promote conservative values across the state, a former gubernatorial candidate announced the formation of the Nebraska First Political Action Committee Thursday. Charles Herbster said that while he came up short for his bid for Nebraska's next governor, he intends to remain...
Nebraska 4-H Foundation brings talent and skill to State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can't have the Nebraska State Fair without 4-H, and members are out in full force this year. Executive Director of the Nebraska 4-H Foundation Stuart Shepherd has more on the program and what fairgoers can expect to see this year.
Interview with Nebraska 4-H Program Administrator Kathleen Lodl
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One of the many crucial programs the State Fair facilitates every year is the 4-H programs and exhibits. Kathleen Lodl, the Nebraska 4-H Program Administrator, sat down with NTV's Steve White and explained what you can expect at the State Fair this year and how 4-H programs provide kids with skills they can use for a lifetime.
State Fair hosts thousands of school kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The State Fair is much more than food on a stick, it's Nebraska's largest classroom. They're not here to ride the rides or eat funnel cakes, and there's a lot you can learn in a day at the fair. And what an education the fair...
Crunch time at the Nebraska State Fair: vendors prepare for 11-day adventure
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It's crunch time at the Nebraska State Fair. Before you enjoy fun on a stick, the grounds are transformed to host the big 11-day event. Ice is in stock, and the barns are ready to rock. Everywhere you look, folks racing the clock. “Literally hourly,”...
What to expect this year at the Nebraska State Fair!
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The 11-day event has returned to Grand Island! Executive Director Bill Ogg shares what fairgoers can expect this year. The fair runs from August 26 through September 5. NTV News will be giving LIVE reports every day of the fair!
Stock show life: State Fair is the culmination of months of work for livestock exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Everything but the kitchen sink -- some families bring it all to the State Fair. They pack fans, chairs, snacks, and don't forget the cows as they fill their trailers for weekends like this. Such is the stock show life. Before kids stride into the...
CPI promotes 'Safety First' mindset
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As Nebraskans prepare for the harvest season, CPI is encouraging ag producers, and their own employees, to practice 'Safety First'. Doran Burmood, vice president of health and safety at CPI has more on what measures the company takes to ensure this mindset.
Crane Trust tracks changes in vegetation to protect native species
WOOD RIVER, Neb. — The Crane Trust is known to be a crane organization, but as they are surrounded by a whole ecosystem, they also study all sorts of things, including the smaller animal species and vegetation. They have 63 monitoring plots. Throughout the years they scientifically compare the...
