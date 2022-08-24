Read full article on original website
Related
Woman seriously hurt in Lebanon County pedestrian crash: police
A 54-year-old woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car Saturday morning crossing a Lebanon County street, police said. Mary Slobozien, of Palmyra, was crossing Palmyra Road in South Londonderry Township around 8:44 a.m. when she was hit by a car headed west on Northside Drive, and in the process of making a left turn onto Palmyra Road, police said.
State Police Investigating As Crash With Train Destroys Car In Northampton County (PHOTOS)
State Police are investigating the cause of a train collision in Northampton County that left a car almost entirely destroyed. The Forks Township Fire Dept. responded to the crash on Route 191 in Stockertown on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, the squad said. Crews treated the patient at the...
iheart.com
Two Seriously Injured in Reading Scooter Crash
(Reading, PA) -- Police say the driver of a car and a person on a scooter are in serious condition after they collided in a crash in Reading. It happened early Sunday morning at North Fifth and Greenwich streets. The driver told police he had the green light at the time of the crash, but the incident is still under investigation. The names of the people who were injured haven't been released.
wkok.com
Port Trevorton Man Rolls Over Vehicle Twice in Crash
PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Port Trevorton man was seriously hurt after rolling over his vehicle twice in Penn Township, Snyder County last Tuesday. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 29-year-old Christopher Delawder. Troopers say he was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries, but a medical update is unavailable from the hospital. Troopers say Delawder was wearing a seat belt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Police looking for vehicle after pedestrian hit, injured in Lower Saucon
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Lehigh County are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then drove off Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle hit the person around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Easton Road between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch. The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch. Dispatch also confirmed that there...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in crash on I-78 in Upper Saucon
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person died in a crash on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday. One vehicle was involved in the wreck in the eastbound lanes, just past the exit for Route 309/Quakertown, the county coroner's office said. A man was pronounced dead at the scene...
Deadly crash in Snyder County
BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver flees after crashing car into house in Union Township
Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who fled the scene after crashing a car into a house Sunday night in Union Township. The crash caused significant property damage to the residence. 30-year-old Eric Hammaker II, of Newport, Perry County, is wanted by police on several arrest warrants prior...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
Coroner Identifies Man Killed In I-78 Crash In Lehigh County
A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-car crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. Gary J. Navitsky died at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 60.4 in Upper Saucon Township around 10:40 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.
WGAL
Garbage truck catches fire in Lebanon County
SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A garbage truck caught fire in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County. It happened just before noon Tuesday in the 400 block of East Evergreen Road. Emergency dispatchers said no one was hurt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
Driver killed in I-78 crash is identified
The motorist killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 78 is identified as a 51-year-old man from Lower Macungie Township. Gary J. Navitsky was pronounced dead at 10:42 a.m. at the crash around mile post 60.4 of I-78 East in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said in a news release.
WGAL
Cows, horses killed in Lancaster County barn fire
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dozens of animals died in a barn fire near Ephrata, Lancaster County. The fire at the dairy barn in the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township was discovered shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said 48 cows and five horses inside the barn...
abc27.com
Stolen car pursuit in Dauphin County led to Central Dauphin lockdown
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police received a call yesterday from a woman saying that her stolen car was traveling into Lebanon County on I-81 South. This lead to a high speed police chase that eventually led to the administrative lockdown at Central Dauphin High School. At...
WGAL
State police: Two men arrested after pursuit in Lebanon, Dauphin counties
Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two men who led troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Troopers received a call around 11 a.m. Tuesday from a woman who reported her stolen car was traveling into Lebanon County on Interstate 81. State police said they tried to pull the...
Man ID'd After Being Found In Debris At Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Chambersburg
A 30-year-old man has died following a building collapse at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Breads in Franklin County, authorities say. Steven Garrett Graby, of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner's office. The...
sauconsource.com
Woman Who Allegedly Drove Off With Gas Hose Still in Car Charged With DUI
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say a Lower Saucon Township woman who allegedly drove away from a convenience store gas pump with the hose still inside her vehicle’s gas tank Aug. 23 has been charged with DUI and other charges. In a news release, troopers said Brenda Lea Day,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle heat, fire at Lower Macungie home
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday. It broke out around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, according to emergency dispatchers. As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke in the area. Active fires were seen along the roof and out the back of the house, according to the township's fire department.
Comments / 0