ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Woman seriously hurt in Lebanon County pedestrian crash: police

A 54-year-old woman was seriously hurt when she was hit by a car Saturday morning crossing a Lebanon County street, police said. Mary Slobozien, of Palmyra, was crossing Palmyra Road in South Londonderry Township around 8:44 a.m. when she was hit by a car headed west on Northside Drive, and in the process of making a left turn onto Palmyra Road, police said.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Two Seriously Injured in Reading Scooter Crash

(Reading, PA) -- Police say the driver of a car and a person on a scooter are in serious condition after they collided in a crash in Reading. It happened early Sunday morning at North Fifth and Greenwich streets. The driver told police he had the green light at the time of the crash, but the incident is still under investigation. The names of the people who were injured haven't been released.
READING, PA
wkok.com

Port Trevorton Man Rolls Over Vehicle Twice in Crash

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Port Trevorton man was seriously hurt after rolling over his vehicle twice in Penn Township, Snyder County last Tuesday. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 29-year-old Christopher Delawder. Troopers say he was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries, but a medical update is unavailable from the hospital. Troopers say Delawder was wearing a seat belt.
PORT TREVORTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Richland, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bucks County, PA
Accidents
City
Richland, PA
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police looking for vehicle after pedestrian hit, injured in Lower Saucon

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Lehigh County are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then drove off Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle hit the person around 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Easton Road between Ringhoffer Road and Beechwood Court in Lower Saucon Township, according to a news release from township police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch. The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch. Dispatch also confirmed that there...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in crash on I-78 in Upper Saucon

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person died in a crash on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday. One vehicle was involved in the wreck in the eastbound lanes, just past the exit for Route 309/Quakertown, the county coroner's office said. A man was pronounced dead at the scene...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Snyder County

BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic Accident
Berks Weekly

Driver flees after crashing car into house in Union Township

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who fled the scene after crashing a car into a house Sunday night in Union Township. The crash caused significant property damage to the residence. 30-year-old Eric Hammaker II, of Newport, Perry County, is wanted by police on several arrest warrants prior...
NEWPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner Identifies Man Killed In I-78 Crash In Lehigh County

A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-car crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. Gary J. Navitsky died at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 60.4 in Upper Saucon Township around 10:40 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 43

Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGAL

Cows, horses killed in Lancaster County barn fire

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dozens of animals died in a barn fire near Ephrata, Lancaster County. The fire at the dairy barn in the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township was discovered shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said 48 cows and five horses inside the barn...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle heat, fire at Lower Macungie home

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday. It broke out around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, according to emergency dispatchers. As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke in the area. Active fires were seen along the roof and out the back of the house, according to the township's fire department.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy