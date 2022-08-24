ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor,...
ARIZONA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Town says yes, residents still say “Not Moreau” when it comes to biochar

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds lined the driveway leading to the town of Moreau’s municipal complex Thursday evening. While the town is saying yes, those residents resoundingly said, “not Moreau” when it comes to building a controversial biochar facility. “The product itself is not the biggest concern, it’s the process of making the product that […]
MOREAU, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
NEWS10 ABC

State: Opioid overdoses on rise in central NY

On Friday, the New York State Department of Health released comments regarding high opioid overdose rates in the state. The department said that a rapid uptick in overdoses related to opioid use has been seen in Central New York over recent weeks and months.
HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

Users report delays accessing student loan forgiveness site, legal expert discusses challenges to Biden’s plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Everyone seems to be rushing to get their share in student loan forgiveness funds, but it’s slow going to get access. “I’m still dealing with it. I couldn’t get in yesterday. Again, I couldn’t get in this morning,” says Castleton local David Ridgeway. Friday, Ridgeway made the drive to drop his […]
CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

OCM begins accepting retail cannabis applications

The states Office of Cannabis Management took a big step forward in the retail dispensary process on Thursday by accepting applications. This is part of New York's Seeding Opportunity Initiative which prioritizes those who were negatively impacted by cannabis prohibitio
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
NEWS10 ABC

Former NYS employee pleads guilty to insurance fraud

A former New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) employee has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wendell Giles, 52, of Albany, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy