NEWS10 ABC
Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor,...
New standards out for concealed carry training
New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services recently released new minimum standards for concealed carry firearm safety training.
Town says yes, residents still say “Not Moreau” when it comes to biochar
MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds lined the driveway leading to the town of Moreau’s municipal complex Thursday evening. While the town is saying yes, those residents resoundingly said, “not Moreau” when it comes to building a controversial biochar facility. “The product itself is not the biggest concern, it’s the process of making the product that […]
Teachers get a free Dunkin’ coffee next week
As the school year approaches, teachers can get a special "thank you" from Dunkin' locations around parts of New York. The company is offering a free hot or iced coffee to educators as they head off to start another year of guiding young minds.
State: Opioid overdoses on rise in central NY
On Friday, the New York State Department of Health released comments regarding high opioid overdose rates in the state. The department said that a rapid uptick in overdoses related to opioid use has been seen in Central New York over recent weeks and months.
Users report delays accessing student loan forgiveness site, legal expert discusses challenges to Biden’s plans
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Everyone seems to be rushing to get their share in student loan forgiveness funds, but it’s slow going to get access. “I’m still dealing with it. I couldn’t get in yesterday. Again, I couldn’t get in this morning,” says Castleton local David Ridgeway. Friday, Ridgeway made the drive to drop his […]
OCM begins accepting retail cannabis applications
The states Office of Cannabis Management took a big step forward in the retail dispensary process on Thursday by accepting applications. This is part of New York's Seeding Opportunity Initiative which prioritizes those who were negatively impacted by cannabis prohibitio
Families must apply for free or reduced school meals
During the pandemic, the federal government allocated funding for school districts across the county to provide free meals for all students, regardless of their family’s income level.
Former NYS employee pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A former New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) employee has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wendell Giles, 52, of Albany, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.
‘I do it for the kids’: North Country foster mother shares success story
WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fostering is what brought St. Lawrence County resident Kathy Maybee to her five-year-old son. Kathy has been fostering toddler-age children since 2015. In the seven years, she has supported 15 kids, eventually adopting her son last week. “I always said I wanted to protect children, so this was my way of […]
DOT starts $1.4M project to increase safety at Northway Exit 6
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the start of construction on a $1.4M project at the Northway Exit 6 interchange in Latham. The project will reportedly increase safety and mobility at the interchange.
