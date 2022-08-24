Whitehall man accused of threatening people with knife

WHITEHALL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Whitehall man has been arrested after allegedly threatening multiple people with a knife. New York State Police said Jason Surprenant, 23, was arrested on August 19.

On Friday around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to Whitehall Studios on Route 4 for the report of a man threatening people with a knife. After an investigation, police found Surprenant had damaged one of the buildings and threatened the property managers with the knife.

Police said Surprenant had been disarmed and detained by a citizen before troopers arrived. He was immediately taken into custody. Surprenant was also reportedly found with a glass pipe used to smoke illegal drugs.

Charges

Third-degree criminal mischief (felony)

Second-degree menacing (misdemeanor)

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Surprenant was arraigned at Whitehall Town Court. He was remanded to the Washington County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500 cash bail.

