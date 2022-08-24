Read full article on original website
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out at the PARC center in Savannah as the LB3 Foundation held their 7th annual Celebration of Life. The LB3 Foundation was started by the Bryan family to honor their son Lawrence Bryan IV who was murdered in Savannah seven years ago.
WJCL
First-ever VEL Cafe opens in Savannah with dedicated workspaces and robots serving drinks
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There’s a new coffee shop in Savannah, but it’s not your typical coffee shop. "Imagine an everyday coffee shop as your iPhone. We’re the GoPro. We’re the extreme version of a coffee shop where you can come in and do some quality work," Co-Founder and CEO of VEL, Mo Hamzian said.
WSAV-TV
Our Clear the Shelters Pet of the Week!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We asked our Facebook viewers to post their fur-babies to have a chance to be featured on The Bridge throughout the month of August as our Pet of the Week. Our Clear the Shelters Pet of the Week is little miss Joi! Her mom Tara says Joi will eat all day everyday, 24-7! Joi is the sweetest kitty but you better make sure her meals are full and right on schedule or Joi will give you an ear-full. Thank you Tara for sharing your sweet girl with us!
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Savannah
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Savannah, GA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Savannah from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Savannah on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
A calling worth the commute for Pastor Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams, a well-known leader in Statesboro, has been making an hour-long commute at least three times a week to serve the residents of Gifford, South Carolina. Gifford has a population of 256. Statesboro has benefited from the service of Wayne Williams for decades. He currently serves as a Statesboro...
Students and community members mingle at Boro Browse
On Thursday, August 25, Georgia Southern celebrated all Statesboro has to offer with the Boro Browse event. From Chick-fil-A to tattoos and piercings, this event gave a chance for campus departments, organizations, and local businesses from all across Statesboro to promote themselves to Georgia Southern students. The event was hosted...
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Not only is there good places to eat around Savannah and the Lowcountry but one of the best experiences is the food events. Jesse Blanco joined WTOC on Morning Break to talk about one tasty event coming up this fall.
Hinesville business opens its doors with ‘Yappy Hour’ pet adoption event
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A Hinesville business opened its doors today to spread the word about the importance of adopting a furry friend. It’s All About Me Selfie Studio located on 110 E M L King Jr Dr. hosted a pet adoption event Saturday afternoon along with the Humane Society For Greater Savannah called Yappy Hour. Several cats and […]
WSAV-TV
Paying It Forward: Calia Brown
No matter what age you are, nothing can be more exhilarating than a good bike ride. It's fun, free, and it can get you where you want to be in a jiffy. A Savannah resident’s passion for biking has become her mission to serve, and it was all inspired by her grandparents.
Tybee Labor Day Beach Bash to have fireworks, live entertainment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fireworks are scheduled to light up the night sky over the Atlantic Ocean during the Tybee Island Labor Day Beach Bash celebration on Sunday, Sept. 4. There will also be a free live musical performance under the open-air pavilion featuring The Swingin’ Medallions who are renowned for their song “Double Shot […]
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill man participating in upcoming season of The Amazing Race
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man is participating in the upcoming season of The Amazing Race. Marcus Craig , from Richmond Hill, and his brother Michael are one of the 12 new teams competing in the new season. Marcus is a Army Tank Commander and Michael is an Air...
wtoc.com
Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
SPD: missing 15-year-old located
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have located a missing teenager this weekend. According to police, Brenda Munoz, 15, was missing since the evening of August 25. She had last been seen on Middleground Road. Police have confirmed that the teen returned home around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
wtoc.com
Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
WSAV-TV
Let’s go on a tour of the Owens-Thomas House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Built in 1819, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters allows guests to tour the property to take in the rich history of early 19th century Savannah. Come check out our three part series as we walk through the Owens-Thomas House with the Curator of Historical Collections at Telfair Museums, Dr. Elyse Gerstenecker.
wtoc.com
Hampton Co. woman accidently shot by her brother
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in Hampton County that officials are calling a tragic accident. According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman arrived at a home. While exiting the vehicle with a small pet dog, a group of other dogs were growling at her.
wtoc.com
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people in one Lowcountry neighborhood found eviction notices taped to their doors a few weeks ago, saying they had to be out of their homes in as little as a month. “Over the next 90 days 350 people will be displaced,” Executive Director, HHI...
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. family concerned by flooded yard after night of heavy rainfall
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Viewer video from the Hunters Chase neighborhood, just outside of Guyton, shows a flooded yard. The woman behind the cell phone video said she’s worried if another rainfall like Thursday night’s happens again, that the water could reach her home. Traces of the...
wtoc.com
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
