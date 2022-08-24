SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We asked our Facebook viewers to post their fur-babies to have a chance to be featured on The Bridge throughout the month of August as our Pet of the Week. Our Clear the Shelters Pet of the Week is little miss Joi! Her mom Tara says Joi will eat all day everyday, 24-7! Joi is the sweetest kitty but you better make sure her meals are full and right on schedule or Joi will give you an ear-full. Thank you Tara for sharing your sweet girl with us!

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO