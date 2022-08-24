El Dorado County power outages: Over 70,000 PG&E customers were without electricity

More than 70,000 homes and businesses in El Dorado County were without electricity Wednesday morning as PG&E experienced a series of unexpected power outages.

El Dorado County officials announced shortly before 10:30 a.m. on social media that PG&E had informed them that a power outage was impacting most of the county covered by the utility. PG&E was working on trying to determine the cause of the power outage, county officials said.

By 12:18 p.m., most of those impacted by the PG&E outage in El Dorado County had their power restored. County officials said PG&E was working on restoring power for the remaining customers by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At 2:15 p.m., only 59 PG&E customers in El Dorado County remained without electricity, according to information PG&E submits to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency services. Most of the power restorations were expected by 4 p.m.; electricity was expected to be restored for a few customers by 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the state data.

The power outages in El Dorado County started shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday. In all, 70,055 customers of the utility were in the dark in the county as of 11:40 a.m.

The outages impacted areas in the communities of Placerville, El Dorado Hills Cameron Park, Shingle Springs, Camino, Camino Woods, Clarksville and Pollock Pines.

The eastern part of the county’s electricity, mainly around South Lake Tahoe, is provided by Liberty Utilities, which was not reporting any outages in its territory around 11 a.m.