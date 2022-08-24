A statue of the viral 'Four Lads in Jeans' has been unveiled outside the original spot where their photo was taken.Jamie Philips, Connor Humpage, Kevin Rooney and Alex Lacey were snapped outside an All Bar One in Birmingham, where they quickly gained fame for how they were dressed.Sculptor, Tat Vision, said they made it from female mannequins in tight clothing, with added papier-mâché, PVA glue, and bronze paint.The statue will remain there for two days as part of the Birmingham Weekender Festival.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayPensioner tormented by ‘out of control’ gang of boys outside his homeRocket to carry ashes of 'Star Trek' star Nichelle Nichols into deep space

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO