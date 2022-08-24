ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
The Independent

Viral 'four lads in jeans' statue unveiled in their honour

A statue of the viral 'Four Lads in Jeans' has been unveiled outside the original spot where their photo was taken.Jamie Philips, Connor Humpage, Kevin Rooney and Alex Lacey were snapped outside an All Bar One in Birmingham, where they quickly gained fame for how they were dressed.Sculptor, Tat Vision, said they made it from female mannequins in tight clothing, with added papier-mâché, PVA glue, and bronze paint.The statue will remain there for two days as part of the Birmingham Weekender Festival.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayPensioner tormented by ‘out of control’ gang of boys outside his homeRocket to carry ashes of 'Star Trek' star Nichelle Nichols into deep space
