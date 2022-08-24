Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Have Issued a Dire Warning About a Massive Extinction Event Brought on by Climate Change
A recent study on climate modeling provides an unsettling look into the future of virtually every species on the planet. Over the course of the last half a billion years or thereabouts, there have likely been multiple big extinction events that have affected life on Earth. These occurrences have most...
Scientists are considering a crazy plan to dim the sun and slow climate change
A few years ago, scientists proposed a ludicrous idea to help cut down on global temperature changes. The idea was to take planes and spew reflective particles into the Earth’s atmosphere yearly. These particles would then reflect solar light, effectively dimming the Sun. Some think it could help cut down on climate change a lot. But others aren’t quite as convinced.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Presents Timeline for the Possibility of Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction
According to calculations done by a climate scientist at Tohoku University in Japan, the current mass extinction event is not expected to be as devastating as the previous five. Certainly not for several more centuries. Earth has lost most of its species on several occasions during the past 540 million...
Tonga's eruption injected so much water into Earth’s atmosphere that it could weaken the ozone layer
When an underwater volcano in Tonga erupted in January, it belched out more than ash and volcanic gases; it also spewed 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools' worth of water vapor into Earth's atmosphere, a new study finds. This water vapor could end up being the most destructive part of the volcano's...
New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Scientists discover a 5-mile wide undersea crater created as the dinosaurs disappeared
A newly discovered crater off the coast of West Africa was likely caused by an asteroid more than 400 meters wide that hit the Earth around the same time as the space rock that doomed the dinosaurs to extinction.
What is the hottest temperature ever recorded? Where on Earth was it?
How hot is too hot? Can humans survive excessive temperatures? Where do these heat records exist? All your burning questions answered.
When will the sixth mass extinction happen? A Japanese scientist may have an answer
Earth's average surface temperature and loss of biodiversity have a linear relation. The biggest mass extinction happened 250 million years ago. A temperature of 9oC is needed for a mass extinction event. A Japanese climate scientist has run the numbers for the next big mass extinction and does not expect...
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Scientists want to resurrect the extinct Tasmanian tiger
This week, dive into the quest to resurrect the extinct Tasmanian tiger, meet a tiny glowing fish full of antifreeze, prepare for a journey to the moon, explore Patagonia's monkey puzzle trees, and more.
Phys.org
Climate model suggests global warming has already doubled the risk of California megaflood
A pair of researchers, one with the Climate and Global Dynamics Laboratory at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, the other with the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, has found evidence suggesting that global warming is increasing the chances of much of California experiencing a megaflood in the coming decades. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, Xingying Huang and Daniel Swain describe their analysis of the impact of global warming on the creation of atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean and what it could mean to people living in California.
Phys.org
Scientists stunned by vast insect migration
Tens of millions of migratory insects cross at least 100 km of open sea to reach Cyprus on the way to mainland Europe, new research shows. In just over one month, scientists recorded 39 million migratory insects arriving at the tip of the Karpaz peninsula in north-east Cyprus. "I had...
The 6th mass extinction hasn’t begun yet, study claims, but Earth is barreling toward it
The present extinction rate of life on Earth doesn't qualify as a mass extinction event yet — but current trends show that it eventually will, a new study finds. The number of species that are currently hurtling toward extinction has led many ecologists to argue that we are undergoing a sixth mass extinction — but we are only witnessing the beginning and it will likely get much worse.
"Cannibal" solar ejection expected to hit Earth this week
The sun could be sending a storm to Earth over the next few days. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), our fiery star spit out a series of bursts on Sunday that are now headed in the direction of our planet and could trigger a strong geomagnetic storm. One of those bursts, called a coronal mass ejection, or CME, is expected to collide and consume another, creating what's called a cannibal CME event. According to The Weather Channel, these events can spark strong geomagnetic storms — and in this case, it's headed in our direction. NOAA expects that the...
lonelyplanet.com
NASA releases 48-year time-lapse of Earth’s changing glaciers
New time-lapse videos and images of Earth’s glaciers recorded from space have been released by NASA, providing key data on how dramatically the ice sheets and frozen regions on the planet are changing. Starting with images from the 1972 Landsat mission through to 2019, the University of Alaska Fairbanks’...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a 4-Billion-Year-Old Ancient Piece of Earth’s Crust Underneath Western Australia
Lasers pave the path for finding ancient crust. Curtin University researchers have discovered evidence of an approximately four billion-year-old piece of the Earth’s crust that exists beneath the South-West of Western Australia by using lasers smaller than a human hair to target microscopic grains of a mineral extracted from beach sand.
The Moon Stole Something From Deep Inside Earth Eons Ago, and Scientists Can Prove It
Earth and its Moon are unique in the Solar System. Earth is the only planet with just one moon, and that Moon is pretty influential. In fact, without the Moon, life on Earth may not have emerged, some research suggests. Couple that with a size ratio unlike any other planet-moon...
The Weather Channel
‘Cannibal Coronal Mass Ejections’ to Trigger Geomagnetic Storms on August 18; Power Grid Fluctuations, Auroras Expected
With the Sun approaching its solar maxima (period of maximum activity in its 11-year solar cycle), the ball of fire is practically crackling with animosity. And while we Earthlings were able to enjoy the more pleasant consequence of the solar flare-ups — the auroras — throughout last week, this week will be different.
NASA says solar flares are about to get a lot worse – here’s what that means
NASA says that Solar Cycle 25 is already exceeding predictions. As a result, the space agency says that solar flares will increase over the next few years. And that it could cause some problems for Earth throughout 2025. Solar flares will increase throughout 2025. Of course, it isn’t all that...
BBC
Dinosaurs: Scientists discover second asteroid that may have caused extinction
Scientists are investigating whether dinosaurs were wiped off our planet not by one asteroid strike, but by two!. They've discovered a huge new crater below the seabed off the coast of west Africa. It is of a similar age to the crater in the Gulf of Mexico, caused by the...
