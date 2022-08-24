ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

BGR.com

Scientists are considering a crazy plan to dim the sun and slow climate change

A few years ago, scientists proposed a ludicrous idea to help cut down on global temperature changes. The idea was to take planes and spew reflective particles into the Earth’s atmosphere yearly. These particles would then reflect solar light, effectively dimming the Sun. Some think it could help cut down on climate change a lot. But others aren’t quite as convinced.
New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Phys.org

Climate model suggests global warming has already doubled the risk of California megaflood

A pair of researchers, one with the Climate and Global Dynamics Laboratory at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, the other with the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles, has found evidence suggesting that global warming is increasing the chances of much of California experiencing a megaflood in the coming decades. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, Xingying Huang and Daniel Swain describe their analysis of the impact of global warming on the creation of atmospheric rivers over the Pacific Ocean and what it could mean to people living in California.
Phys.org

Scientists stunned by vast insect migration

Tens of millions of migratory insects cross at least 100 km of open sea to reach Cyprus on the way to mainland Europe, new research shows. In just over one month, scientists recorded 39 million migratory insects arriving at the tip of the Karpaz peninsula in north-east Cyprus. "I had...
LiveScience

The 6th mass extinction hasn’t begun yet, study claims, but Earth is barreling toward it

The present extinction rate of life on Earth doesn't qualify as a mass extinction event yet — but current trends show that it eventually will, a new study finds. The number of species that are currently hurtling toward extinction has led many ecologists to argue that we are undergoing a sixth mass extinction — but we are only witnessing the beginning and it will likely get much worse.
CBS Sacramento

"Cannibal" solar ejection expected to hit Earth this week

The sun could be sending a storm to Earth over the next few days. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), our fiery star spit out a series of bursts on Sunday that are now headed in the direction of our planet and could trigger a strong geomagnetic storm. One of those bursts, called a coronal mass ejection, or CME, is expected to collide and consume another, creating what's called a cannibal CME event. According to The Weather Channel, these events can spark strong geomagnetic storms — and in this case, it's headed in our direction. NOAA expects that the...
lonelyplanet.com

NASA releases 48-year time-lapse of Earth’s changing glaciers

New time-lapse videos and images of Earth’s glaciers recorded from space have been released by NASA, providing key data on how dramatically the ice sheets and frozen regions on the planet are changing. Starting with images from the 1972 Landsat mission through to 2019, the University of Alaska Fairbanks’...
The Weather Channel

‘Cannibal Coronal Mass Ejections’ to Trigger Geomagnetic Storms on August 18; Power Grid Fluctuations, Auroras Expected

With the Sun approaching its solar maxima (period of maximum activity in its 11-year solar cycle), the ball of fire is practically crackling with animosity. And while we Earthlings were able to enjoy the more pleasant consequence of the solar flare-ups — the auroras — throughout last week, this week will be different.
