Baltimore, MD

7 Shot, 1 Killed In Northwest Baltimore

By Airiel Sharice
 3 days ago

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore Police are on the scene of a shooting in Northwest Baltimore that left one person dead and six others wounded.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said two victims were transported to Shock Trauma and five others walked into Sinai Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to reports, an older model silver four-door Lexus pulled into the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley Ave shortly after noon. Two suspects go out and opened fire. Commissioner Harrison said the suspects fired “indiscriminately” at people on the street before hopping back into the car and fleeing the scene.

Via CBS Baltimore :

“The brazenness of these offenders to pull up, get out of a car and then open fire on a group of people minding their own business, it’s unconscionable,” Harrison said.

All seven victims are confirmed to be adults but no additional details were immediately given.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

The post 7 Shot, 1 Killed In Northwest Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q .

