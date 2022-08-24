Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
TCSAR responds to two callouts yesterday, busiest year in history
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue released information this afternoon about two, almost simultaneous callouts yesterday, Aug. 25. The agency responded to a number of callouts last weekend as well. Yesterday’s callouts make six calls for help in the span of seven days. “This has been...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Construction underway for Snow King’s new observatory
JACKSON, Wyo. — Construction for the new, and first-of-its-kind planetarium and observatory atop, Snow King Mountain is underway. It is the first observatory at the top of a ski area in North America and the first public education-focused observatory with a one-meter telescope. The facility will also include an eight-meter digital planetarium with capacity for 30, a classroom/theater space, galleries with interactive exhibits and event space.
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Sarge
DRIGGS, Idaho — Attention! You need Sarge in your life!. Sarge is a young pointer mix with lots of energy. He will make a wonderful exercise partner and enjoys being social with other dogs. He was recently transferred to PAWS of Teton Valley from the Idaho Falls shelter due...
Douglas Budget
Counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
utahstories.com
Westwater Canyon: A Utah River Rafting Trip to Put on Your Bucket List
Snapshot memories fill my mind from my one-day trip down Westwater Canyon with Moab-based outfitter Sheri Griffith River Expeditions. One is an image of a family of sleek otters frolicking near the river bank just outside their den. Their little faces would peek above the surface, and then they’d disappear, their curved backs surfacing momentarily as they dove, popping back up somewhere else.
Mission Successful: travel gate testing at Buffalo Bill Dam in Wyoming complete
The Wyoming Area Office completed a full travel gate testing at Buffalo Bill Dam outside of Cody, Wyoming, Aug. 22-24, according to an email from the Bureau of Reclamation. “The last time that we did a full travel test at this facility was in 2015,” said Mark Skoric, Big Horn Basin Facilities Manager. “We were delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are excited to complete the testing.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Public Land Users Watch “Corner Crossing” Case With Interest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two frequent Wyoming public land users – an avid hunter and a scientific researcher – said they’ll continue to err on the side of caution as they wait for the outcome of a “corner crossing” trespass civil lawsuit against four out-of-state hunters.
buckrail.com
Local anglers to share fly fishing tales at museum
JACKSON, Wyo. —The Jackson Hole Historical Society & Museum (JHHSM) will welcome guest speakers and longtime local anglers Boots Allen, Paul Bruun and Jay Buchner for an evening Beers & Banter conversation on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. The trio will talk about their experiences fly fishing in...
wrrnetwork.com
Drought moderating in Central Wyoming
A couple of weak storm systems and seasonal monsoonal flow has brought enough moisture to moderate drought conditions across the state, especially across the north and southwest. Nearly all of Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties are now in what is described as “abnormally dry” condition. A portion of Southeastern Fremont County is totally out of drought. See the graph below.
oilcity.news
Wyoming governor calls for industry, community input to help coalition develop regional hydrogen hub
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s office shared a press release from the Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub Coalition seeking input from industry leaders, elected officials, community groups, tribes and residents to provide input toward creating a regional hydrogen hub. The regional hub project is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
How Ranchers Actually Live: New Film Series Features Ranches Near Laramie, Lander, Lovell
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Make it about the ranchers who actually do the work and live the stories – that’s the approach the co-producers of a new three-part wildlife conservation film series decided to take. “There hasn’t been a lot of creative content...
buckrail.com
Free bear spray for hunters and anglers at Fairgrounds, Aug. 26
JACKSON, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish is again doing their annual free bear spray giveaway to Wyoming hunters and anglers. One hundred free cans of bear spray will be available on a first come first served basis at the Teton County Fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 26 beginning at 9 a.m. To receive a can of bear spray, participants must show a current Wyoming hunting or fishing license.
Man pinned by tree during camping trip recovering in Utah
BOISE, Idaho — The McDermott family did not expect their ninth camping trip of the season to end in tragedy. “I just heard what sounded like a thunderclap,” Nicole McDermott said. “And I opened the camper door … then saw the tree on the ground and just heard people screaming saying Brian's under there.”
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
kmvt
Fish and Game continues to fight elk depredation throughout Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fish and Game says due to their efforts to minimize depredation issues, they have seen less of it this summer compared to years past. The Fish and Game has worked with the private land owners to allow depredation hunts to occur on land owners property.
buckrail.com
Expect bears snacking as berry season arrives
JACKSON, Wyo. — In late August and into the fall, berries are plentiful along popular trails in Jackson and within the park. But where there are berries, there are also bears. It’s always a good idea to carry bear spray on the trails, even right next to town. Bear...
buckrail.com
Spring Gulch to close next week
JACKSON, Wyo. — Spring Gulch Road will close next week for continued improvements to the newly paved section of the road. Motorists should anticipate using an alternative route. Spring Gulch Road, from Riva Ridge Road and Bar BC Road, will be temporarily closed Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 8 a.m....
capcity.news
Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
Comments / 0