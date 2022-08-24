ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

bloomberglaw.com

Meta Signs $37.5 Million Deal Over Facebook Location Tracking

Meta Platforms Inc. signed a $37.5 million class settlement with Facebook users who say the platform continued tracking their locations after they turned off location services on their devices, according to a filing in San Francisco federal court. The settlement, announced Monday in the US District Court for the Northern...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: One-time direct $1,400 check payments to be sent out

Eligible residents of Johnson County, Iowa, who did not receive a check from the county's direct assistance program are expected to get one soon. Some 319 applications who were left out of the initial batch of checks for the county's Direct Assistance Program despite being eligible are slated to get a $1,400 payment after local officials reached an agreement, the Iowa Press-Citizen reported.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly payments in just four days

People living in the town of Evanston, Illinois, have only a few days left to apply for a program that will give them $500 every month for an entire year. The Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, which is accepting applications until Monday, will select 150 applicants from a lottery system and give them $500 loaded onto a prepaid debit card for 12 months. The program will then begin shortly after the deadline, according to a news release from the city.
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
CBS News

Is your state offering stimulus or rebate checks?

Americans in some parts of the country are getting extra cash to help offset still-blistering inflation, with at least 19 states and one city offering financial relief to residents grappling with higher food, gas and rent. Although consumer prices cooled slightly in July, they still rose 8.5% last month from...
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Secret Chicago

The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery

An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL.  The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois. 
knowtechie.com

Instagram and Facebook track you on other websites – here’s how

Social media platforms have had some bad press in recent times, largely prompted by the vast extent of their data collection. Now Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has upped the ante. Not content with following every move you make on its apps, Meta has reportedly devised a...
CNET

Are You Due Money From Snapchat's $35 Million Facial Recognition Settlement?

After being accused of violating Illinois law, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has agreed to a $35 million class-action settlement. In court filings this month, the plaintiffs -- all Illinois residents who used Snapchat -- said Snap didn't ask for written consent before collecting and storing facial recognition data and other biometric information, as mandated by the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).
Apple Insider

Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — New research claims that of five major Big Tech firms, Google tracks more private data about users than any other — and Apple tracks the least.
The Hollywood Reporter

Snap Sued Over Video Overlay Technology

Snapchat maker Snap has been sued for copying video overlay and augmented reality features from a competing app that it allegedly teased acquiring in 2016. In a lawsuit, filed Wednesday in California federal court, Playvuu founder Shane Pollack accused Snap of stealing patented technology that he showed company executives related to the use of filters and special effects. Pollack founded Playvuu, an app featuring one-click editing that gives users the ability to add foregrounds, backgrounds and animations to videos, in 2009. He’s described in the lawsuit as a writer, director and pop rapper who created the TV series Central High and the...
Digital Trends

Snapchat may owe you money just for using filters — here’s how to get paid

Snapchat is currently in a bit of hot water with the state of Illinois following a class-action lawsuit that alleges that the company violated the privacy rights of Illinois app users. While the suit is still ongoing, parent company Snap Inc. could owe residents up to $35 million. That number is subject to change as the lawsuit continues toward its final approval, which is scheduled for November, according to NBC Chicago.
thecentersquare.com

Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour

(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
US News and World Report

Privacy Complaint Targets Google Over Unsolicited Ad Emails

PARIS (Reuters) -Google has breached a European Union court ruling by sending unsolicited advertising emails directly to the inbox of Gmail users, Austrian advocacy group noyb.eu said on Wednesday in a complaint filed with France's data protection watchdog. The Alphabet unit, whose revenues mainly come from online advertising, should ask...
