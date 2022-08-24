Read full article on original website
Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Check?
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement in a lawsuit accusing the company of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. The payout plan, filed Monday in San Francisco federal court, still needs final approval by a judge. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al vs....
Meta Reaches $37.5M Settlement For Facebook's User Privacy Violation: Report
Meta Platforms Inc META reached a $37.5 million settlement regarding a 2018 lawsuit alleging Facebook of tracking user movements through their smartphones without permission, Reuters reports. It resolved claims that Facebook violated California law and privacy policy by gathering data from users who turned off Location Services on their mobile...
Meta Signs $37.5 Million Deal Over Facebook Location Tracking
Meta Platforms Inc. signed a $37.5 million class settlement with Facebook users who say the platform continued tracking their locations after they turned off location services on their devices, according to a filing in San Francisco federal court. The settlement, announced Monday in the US District Court for the Northern...
Stimulus update 2022: One-time direct $1,400 check payments to be sent out
Eligible residents of Johnson County, Iowa, who did not receive a check from the county's direct assistance program are expected to get one soon. Some 319 applications who were left out of the initial batch of checks for the county's Direct Assistance Program despite being eligible are slated to get a $1,400 payment after local officials reached an agreement, the Iowa Press-Citizen reported.
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly payments in just four days
People living in the town of Evanston, Illinois, have only a few days left to apply for a program that will give them $500 every month for an entire year. The Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, which is accepting applications until Monday, will select 150 applicants from a lottery system and give them $500 loaded onto a prepaid debit card for 12 months. The program will then begin shortly after the deadline, according to a news release from the city.
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
Is your state offering stimulus or rebate checks?
Americans in some parts of the country are getting extra cash to help offset still-blistering inflation, with at least 19 states and one city offering financial relief to residents grappling with higher food, gas and rent. Although consumer prices cooled slightly in July, they still rose 8.5% last month from...
States Sending One-Time Payments In The Fall
Some states sent their rebates and direct payments in the summer. Meanwhile, six states are sending theirs in the Fall. Residents can look forward to payments in September or October. Here are the states and the benefits some citizens can expect. (source)
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery
An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL. The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois.
Instagram and Facebook track you on other websites – here’s how
Social media platforms have had some bad press in recent times, largely prompted by the vast extent of their data collection. Now Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has upped the ante. Not content with following every move you make on its apps, Meta has reportedly devised a...
Are You Due Money From Snapchat's $35 Million Facial Recognition Settlement?
After being accused of violating Illinois law, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has agreed to a $35 million class-action settlement. In court filings this month, the plaintiffs -- all Illinois residents who used Snapchat -- said Snap didn't ask for written consent before collecting and storing facial recognition data and other biometric information, as mandated by the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA).
Facebook agrees to settle Cambridge Analytica data privacy lawsuit
Meta’s Facebook has in-principle agreed to settle a lawsuit in the San Francisco federal court seeking damages for letting third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, access the private data of users, a court filing showed. The financial terms were not disclosed in the filing on Friday that asked the judge...
Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — New research claims that of five major Big Tech firms, Google tracks more private data about users than any other — and Apple tracks the least.
Snap Sued Over Video Overlay Technology
Snapchat maker Snap has been sued for copying video overlay and augmented reality features from a competing app that it allegedly teased acquiring in 2016. In a lawsuit, filed Wednesday in California federal court, Playvuu founder Shane Pollack accused Snap of stealing patented technology that he showed company executives related to the use of filters and special effects. Pollack founded Playvuu, an app featuring one-click editing that gives users the ability to add foregrounds, backgrounds and animations to videos, in 2009. He’s described in the lawsuit as a writer, director and pop rapper who created the TV series Central High and the...
Snapchat may owe you money just for using filters — here’s how to get paid
Snapchat is currently in a bit of hot water with the state of Illinois following a class-action lawsuit that alleges that the company violated the privacy rights of Illinois app users. While the suit is still ongoing, parent company Snap Inc. could owe residents up to $35 million. That number is subject to change as the lawsuit continues toward its final approval, which is scheduled for November, according to NBC Chicago.
Minimum salary needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Illinois: $22.77 an hour
(The Center Square) – A nationwide survey says that renters in Illinois need salaries of $22 to $25 an hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. The annual survey named Out of Reach is a joint venture of Housing Action Illinois and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Median rents for two-bedroom apartments in Illinois increased nearly 18% between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, the report said.
Privacy Complaint Targets Google Over Unsolicited Ad Emails
PARIS (Reuters) -Google has breached a European Union court ruling by sending unsolicited advertising emails directly to the inbox of Gmail users, Austrian advocacy group noyb.eu said on Wednesday in a complaint filed with France's data protection watchdog. The Alphabet unit, whose revenues mainly come from online advertising, should ask...
