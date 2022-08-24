Read full article on original website
Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3...
Drivers Worry State's New License Plate Ruling Could Lead to Profiling
"This could give police carte blanche to pull over any car that has any kind of covering," said Sara Rose, deputy legal director for the ACLU of Pennsylvania.
Reporter Luke Mogelson: ‘I was surprised by the lunacy of the conspiracy theories in Michigan’
Luke Mogelson is a contributing writer for the New Yorker magazine, reporting from conflict zones, and the author of a 2016 short story collection, These Heroic, Happy Dead. In his mid-20s, he served for three years in the New York national guard. His new book, The Storm Is Here: America on the Brink, draws on nine months of reporting in the US in the run-up to the Capitol riots on 6 January 2021. He lives in Paris.
‘American rebellion’: the lockdown protests that paved the way for the Capitol riots
In this extract, New Yorker writer Luke Mogelson follows rightwing militias in Michigan protesting lockdown restrictions in 2020. It was a lesson in the attitudes that led to the US Capitol attack the following January
Privacy bill triggers lobbying surge by data brokers
Brokers say a potential privacy bill could hamper their work with law enforcement and overly restrict their industry.
Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans
WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that […] The post Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
