KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
KIMT
Austin Public Schools presents new Profile and Core Values
AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin Public Schools (APS) is unveiling its Packer Profile and Packer Core Values. The district says it engaged in a strategic planning process to focus the vision, mission, and strategic priorities of the district during the 2021-2022 school year. It used public feedback to develop four strategic priorities:
KIMT
Rochester non-profit holds fundraiser to spread awareness of homelessness
ROCHESTER, Minn.- As homelessness continues to grow in our area one local organization is spreading awareness. On Saturday Family Promise Rochester held a fundraiser to make sure everyone has a place to call home. With the eviction moratorium over and affordable housing a challenge to find in The Med City,...
KIMT
One more week to try the MnDot pilot program autonomous ‘Med City Mover’
ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you haven't had the chance yet, you have one more week to try the ‘Med City Mover.’. It's the year-long project led by the Minnesota Department of Transportation to test and demonstrate two free low-speed, automated, and electric shuttles in downtown Rochester. Over the last...
KIMT
Early child care providers in Rochester feeling the strain of staffing shortages due to low wages
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Early child care providers are not immune to the staffing shortages being experienced nationwide. “Staff are leaving the early childhood field. And they may not return. If I can't find staff I can't fill classrooms,” says Renae Loth-Birch, owner of Discover Magical Moments Daycare Center West.
KIMT
RFD's Women's Expo registration closing Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department is hosting the first ever Rochester Fire Department Women's Expo in a couple of weeks! The goal is to offer girls and women a first hand look at what it means to be a firefighter. Rochester Firefighter Mandee Marx - who is currently...
KIMT
Leading Med City women on "Women's Equality Day"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Back in 1973, Congress designated Aug. 26 as "Women's Equality Day." This specific date was selected to commemorate the 1920 passing of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. The observance of this day not only commemorates the women's right to vote, but also calls...
KIMT
Express hosts 24 hour Job-A-Thon
ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the need for staff continues at many area businesses, a Rochester employment agency is trying something it's never done before. For the first time ever Express Employment Professionals is having it's first ever 24 hour Job-A-Thon. The goal is to inspire people to get off the sidelines...
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
KAAL-TV
Pilot program for Med City Mover in Rochester coming to an end
(ABC 6 News) – At the end of August, 2022, the automated shuttle program in Rochester, the Med City Mover, will end. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton posted the news on the City of Rochester’s Twitter account Wednesday. The Med City Mover pilot program, by the Minnesota Department of...
KIMT
Non-profit Alight seeks Minnesota sponsors to support Ukrainian families
ROCHESTER, Minn. -Non-profit, Alight, says in order for Ukrainian families to come to the U.S. they must first have a sponsor who agrees to support them and help the family members get on their feet during their stay. That's where the Rochester community can help. The global humanitarian organization is...
KIMT
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's walk in Rochester raises money in support of the disease
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was the 2022 'Walk To End Alzheimer's' walk in Rochester. In the United States, more than 6 million people are living with Alzheimer's disease 99,000 of them in Minnesota. Funds raised Saturday help the Alzheimer's Association continue to provide no-cost critical care and support services for...
KIMT
NH Boutique celebrates one year with block party
ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Med City boutique spent the day giving back to its customers. On Saturday, NH Boutique held a first anniversary block party. As a way to say thank you to her customers the party featured food, games, and music. Owner Lindsey Snyder opened the boutique in-person last summer...
fox9.com
Rochester Mayo Clinic food service workers picket over new contract
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Food service workers employed by Morrison Healthcare that work at various Mayo Clinic facilities formed picket lines Thursday to highlight their demands for new contracts. On the sidewalk outside the Mayo Gonda Building in Rochester, frontline health care workers reiterated their claims that they were,...
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
KIMT
Food service workers picket outside of Mayo Clinic for fair wages
ROCHESTER, Minn-Food service employees that work at Mayo Clinic picketed for fair wages in front of the hospital's Mayo building on Thursday. The workers, who are a part of the SEIU Healthcare Union, said their employer, Morrison, proposed a new contract that would replace their union healthcare insurance and raise wages by 5% over the next three years.
New Café Opening Saturday In Northwest Rochester
Three years ago, First Alliance Credit Union announced plans for a new to Rochester concept. At the time, the credit union announced its new branch would have an open floor concept and share space with other locally owned businesses. A year later in 2020, First Alliance Commons opened its doors...
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
This week's Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff's reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A 2013 Chevrolet driven by Kelly Meyer, 53, of Cannon Falls, collided with the spray arm inside of the car wash at the Cannon Mall on Sunday, Aug. 21. No value given. Citations. Aug. 20. Brian Svoboda, 37,...
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
