Read full article on original website
Related
School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
KSLTV
16-year-old breaks leg after crashing on dirt bike
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called out Saturday after a 16-year-old boy crashed on his dirt bike near Sagebrush Flat. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was riding dirt bikes with at least one other person when the incident occurred.
ksl.com
Ogden man crushed after being pinned by vehicle in car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE — An Ogden man was critically injured Saturday after he was pinned by his vehicle in a car wash. A 57-year-old man drove his pickup truck into the automatic bay of a car wash about 8:45 a.m. at 115 N. Redwood Road. For some reason, the man got out of his truck and the truck began to roll, said North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Man in stable condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after police say he was struck by a car in Clinton. The crash happened in the area of 2000 N. 2000 West at approximately 10:15 p.m. Officials with the Clinton City Police Department said the...
kjzz.com
Understaffed centers, overworked dispatchers raise concerns about 911 wait times
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In her seven years as a dispatcher with the Utah Department of Public Safety, Monica Phillips has handled a lot of calls. Among those was the life she may have saved by coaching a 911 caller to stay in his car with his seatbelt on after he crashed on the highway during a snow storm.
Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police are asking the public for help after a 25-year old man was shot outside a home early Saturday morning.
KSLTV
Honoring two Tooele County firefighters killed in the line of duty
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Friday marks 47 years since Lauren Dow and Daniel James, two firefighters in Tooele County, paid the ultimate sacrifice and died in the line of duty. News Photojournalist Derek Petersen shows us how the community in Tooele plans to remember the two firefighters. Those interested...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man dies in rollover crash during Knolls 200 race in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man died Saturday after the truck he was a passenger in rolled in the Knolls area of Tooele County Saturday. Officers of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at about 7:15 a.m., Sgt. David...
Teen breaks leg in dirt bike accident near Mt. Timpanogos
Utah County Search and Rescue was dispatched to an area near Mt. Timpanogos Saturday morning after a 16-year-old broke his leg in a dirt bike accident.
Orem police admit to failing to notify school district of teacher arrest
The Orem Police Department is admitting it failed to properly notify the Alpine School District that one of its teachers was being investigated on sexual exploitation charges involving a minor.
KSLTV
Why one part-time Utah mayor just announced he’s going full-time
MIDVALE, Utah — Many mayors in Utah are part-time, especially those in smaller cities, but one recently announced he’s now dedicating himself to the job full-time. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson just left his other part-time job so that he could focus on the city. “Midvale needs an advocate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Local dentist gives backpacks to kids to help with the cost of school supplies
WEST JORDAN, Utah — With the cost of nearly everything rising, one local dentist wanted to help with the cost of back-to-school supplies by giving free backpacks to kids. Apple Blossom Dental in West Jordan gave away 250 backpacks Friday for anyone in the community that needed one for school.
3 passengers injured in turbulence on flight to Salt Lake City
One person was taken to a local hospital and two others were evaluated at the airport after their flight experienced turbulence on the way to Salt Lake City from Orlando, Florida.
kjzz.com
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
kjzz.com
Officers had just dropped off suspect at detox before fatal struggle with SLC Police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The man who died after a struggle with Salt Lake City Police earlier this month had just been dropped off at a detox facility by officers from a different city. 35-year-old Nykon Brandon went unconscious and later died after fighting with officers near 350...
KSLTV
Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: UHP blitz in Utah County cracks down on speeding, distracted driving
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol is cracking down on drivers in Utah County who aren't obeying the state's traffic laws as the 100 Deadliest Days of summer come to a close. So far in 2022, there have been more than 200 fatalities on Utah roads, and...
ksl.com
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place
BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
kjzz.com
Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit. This is video of Ethan Elvoid Hall jumping a fence in Murray provided to 2News Investigates by the homeowner. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Friday night. Sgt. Melody...
Comments / 0