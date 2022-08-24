ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

ABC4

School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

16-year-old breaks leg after crashing on dirt bike

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called out Saturday after a 16-year-old boy crashed on his dirt bike near Sagebrush Flat. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was riding dirt bikes with at least one other person when the incident occurred.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden man crushed after being pinned by vehicle in car wash

NORTH SALT LAKE — An Ogden man was critically injured Saturday after he was pinned by his vehicle in a car wash. A 57-year-old man drove his pickup truck into the automatic bay of a car wash about 8:45 a.m. at 115 N. Redwood Road. For some reason, the man got out of his truck and the truck began to roll, said North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Man in stable condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after police say he was struck by a car in Clinton. The crash happened in the area of 2000 N. 2000 West at approximately 10:15 p.m. Officials with the Clinton City Police Department said the...
CLINTON, UT
KSLTV

Honoring two Tooele County firefighters killed in the line of duty

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Friday marks 47 years since Lauren Dow and Daniel James, two firefighters in Tooele County, paid the ultimate sacrifice and died in the line of duty. News Photojournalist Derek Petersen shows us how the community in Tooele plans to remember the two firefighters. Those interested...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Why one part-time Utah mayor just announced he’s going full-time

MIDVALE, Utah — Many mayors in Utah are part-time, especially those in smaller cities, but one recently announced he’s now dedicating himself to the job full-time. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson just left his other part-time job so that he could focus on the city. “Midvale needs an advocate...
MIDVALE, UT
kjzz.com

Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
HERRIMAN, UT
KSLTV

Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place

BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

