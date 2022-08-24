Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
Longboat Observer
Debate ensues over when St. Armands Circle holiday tree can be lighted
When the Sarasota City Commission on Aug. 1 approved a grant of $286,000 to the St. Armands Merchants Association for a new 60-foot tree for the holiday season, they were clear about two things: The tree is a “holiday” tree — not specifically a Christmas tree — to be enjoyed by all citizens and visitors alike, and it would ideally be installed and the ceremonial lighting take place before Thanksgiving.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch residents protest possible light industrial and office use along Lorraine Road
Dozens of residents from surrounding communities turned out Saturday morning to protest the possibility of Sarasota County allowing light industrial and office use along Lorraine Road between University Parkway and Fruitville Road. Protest organizer Jacob Goodwin said he hoped the group march along Lorraine Road showed citizens in the area...
Longboat Observer
Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota
Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: August 25
Dale Hayes captured this mother and baby owl in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
WINKNEWS.com
Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities
A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
tornadopix.com
Sarasota house for sale in a small hidden neighborhood near the heart of the city
With all of its many and varied neighborhoods, the Sarasota area has a surprising number of unincorporated locations as well. Most are small enclaves of homes located on the outskirts of existing communities or sandwiched between existing subdivisions. One is in the back of Sherwood Estates, a neighborhood off Mackintosh...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice City Council ballot finalized
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The ballot for the Nov. 8 City of Venice election is set, city officials have announced. Four City Council seats are up for grabs. Voting for these seats is open only to registered voters residing within Venice city limits. A term on City Council is for...
Deputies release video of Pinellas woman Irish folk dancing during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
Deputies: 2 people found dead in South Venice neighborhood
VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating the death of two people Friday night. According to deputies, two people were found dead in a neighborhood off of E. Seminole Drive in South Venice. "The incident is isolated in nature, we have all parties accounted...
Chef cooks up authentic Cuban, Spanish cuisine for Sarasota seniors
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – A chef who has cooked in some of the finest hotels across the world is making his authentic Cuban cuisine for residents at a Sarasota senior living community. Chef Julio Rivero is bringing some delicious joy to tables at the Fountain at Lake Pointe Woods. He spoke with the Suncoast News […]
Mysuncoast.com
Missing endangered adult in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Andres Vega, 27, recently made statements about wanting to harm himself and has not been seen or in contact with his family since. It’s believed he may have been in the area of 9th Avenue West and 14th Street West, Bradenton Thursday.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
srqmagazine.com
Local Pet Retailer Receives National Recognition
DOGPerfect is proud to have been named one of “America’s Coolest” Pet Businesses by PETS+, known as “The Better Business Magazine for American Pet Pros.” The locally owned pet retailer with locations in Lakewood Ranch, University Park and the Landings of Sarasota also recently received recognition from two other nationally known publications. PETS+ highlighted top independent pet stores and service providers in the U.S., selecting DOGPerfect from an expansive list of more than 80 companies. Winners of the annual contest are selected based on their history, appearance, online presence, and individuality. The recognition comes on the heels of DOGPerfect receiving the top honor of “Best Multi-Unit Retailer” from Pet Business, a national magazine billed as “the most trusted trade media brand in the pet industry.” Encompass Pet Group -- DOGPerfect’s parent company -- also retained its spot on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” for the second straight year. The national attention reflects the pet retailer’s innovative partnerships and programs, such as DOGPerfect Bonus Wishlist, its local giveback initiative. As a first-of-its-kind local program, DOGPerfect matches products preselected by its shelter partners to meet their immediate needs and delivers those items at no cost. For more information on the program, visit www.dogperfect.com/giveback.
Longboat Observer
Polo Club, Waterside residents concerned about possible rezoning on Lorraine Road
Polo Club and Waterside at Lakewood Ranch residents are worried the makeup of their peaceful, rural area is about to be challenged as the county explores a zoning change for the Lorraine Road corridor. In an Aug. 30 meeting, Sarasota County commissioners will decide whether to send a county-initiated amendment...
Missing man in Bradenton located by deputies
BRADENTON, Fla — Editor's note: Daniel Zaritsky was found by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Friday evening. According to the agency, the 50-year-old man was found dead. Foul play is not suspected. The previous story is down below. --- Manatee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who...
srqmagazine.com
Whitmore Plans To 'Do Good' as Private Citizen
Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore said she always believed voters would impose term limits on officials through elections. On Tuesday, voters picked political newcomer Jason Bearden in a lopsided Republican Primary and set an end date for her 16 years of public service. “I’m fine. I’m disappointed,” she said Wednesday....
North Port construction site draws trespassing fossil hunters, raising safety concerns
Construction at a massive development site in North Port is drawing trespassing fossil hunters that are raising safety concerns across the development.
floridaweekly.com
— Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double-check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled. ART. Last...
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
