chevv
3d ago
Why not , the state gives free money, housing, food , phones to illegal immigrants that are invading Maine and our country.
A Thank You to LifeFlight of Maine as They Receive Well-Deserved $1M Gift
You never think it’s going to happen to you until it does. You read headlines of horror stories, hear people talk about traumatic events that feel like lifetimes away from you, and even though you know these things happen, you just never think these types of events will touch the ones you love.
mainepublic.org
Court restores unemployment benefits for incarcerated Maine workers
Fifty four incarcerated workers can expect to see their unemployment benefits returned under a class action settlement reached with the State of Maine and approved by the U.S. District Court. In March 2020, the workers were told they could no longer work at their jobs in the community because of...
wabi.tv
Jackson Lab opens new employee housing units
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Available housing is just one problem facing both employers and employees in Maine. The Jackson Lab in Bar Harbor took a big step in helping to ease that burden on Thursday, cutting the ribbon on a new employee housing complex. They say it will create...
penbaypilot.com
Eight new troopers join ranks of Maine State Police
Eight Troopers have graduated from the 76th Recruit Training Troop (RTT) held at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. The RTT is an intensive 10-week training program that readies new troopers for the rigors of rural and interstate patrol. This is in addition to the 18-week Basic Law Enforcement Training Program (BLETP) that is undertaken by all full-time law enforcement officers in the State of Maine.
wabi.tv
Maine community college enrollment surges thanks to free tuition
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Enrollment at Maine’s seven community colleges is surging, thanks in large part to the new free college scholarship program for recent high school graduates. The Maine Community College System said Friday that their preliminary fall enrollment was 12,765 students, up 12% from Fall 2021. Several...
Many rush to get a pistol permit before too late
The Niagara County Courthouse is having to turn people away due to so many trying to obtain their pistol license. This is due to the new gun law going being effective soon.
lbmjournal.com
Two Maine dealers named among best places to work
BELGRADE, Maine — Hammond Lumber Company was recently recognized as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Also on the list is Hancock Lumber, which appears for the ninth time.
Is It Illegal to Drive While ‘Tired’ in Maine?
According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of tired is "drained of strength and energy: fatigued often to the point of exhaustion". In the fast-paced world we all tend to live in, it can be very easy to spend a large portion of your day feeling exhausted. But could it really possibly be illegal to get behind the wheel of an automobile while feeling tired and operate it? If you're living in Maine, the answer is yes. With a few conditions to go along with it.
mainepublic.org
A shortage of volunteer drivers is threatening transportation programs across Maine
Lewiston-based Community Concepts has shuttered a long-time transportation program that provided rides to seniors and others in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties. The program doesn't have enough volunteers. What's more, it's not the only organization facing the same struggle. Signs of trouble began a few years ago. Like other community...
Some Maine & New Hampshire Residents Getting Money Back From IRS
It looks like millions of Americans, nationwide, could have money coming to them from the IRS. Yes, this affects any American taxpayer, no matter where in the country they live. If you are old enough to have had to deal with the Internal Revenue Service in a variety of situations...
WMTW
Maine programs offer student loan debt relief favoring certain careers
WESTBROOK, Maine -- August 24, 2022 — Beyond President JoeBiden’s plan for up to $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness announced Wednesday, Mainers moving onto college this month might want to know the clearest path to student loan forgiveness and repayment assistance in their home state depending upon their future occupation.
WMTW
Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure
PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
WMTW
Maine labor force lagging behind economic recovery
Maine's labor market has lagged behind the state's COVID-19 economic recovery. Last week, data released from the state Department of Labor showed the unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in July, the lowest it has been since the onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020. While the number of people collecting...
penbaypilot.com
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
wabi.tv
Historic Woman’s suffrage marker unveiled at the State House
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting event unveiled a historic woman’s suffrage marker at the state house Friday. Gov. Janet Mills and the Secretary of State were joined by fellow Mainers and members of the Maine Suffrage Centennial as they celebrated the historic marker dedicated to Maine’s ratification of the 19th Amendment. Anne Gass is one of them.
wabi.tv
How to avoid student loan forgiveness scammers
(WABI) - This week President Joe Biden pledged to wipe away billions of dollars of college debt. The Department of Education estimates that 27 million people will qualify to receive student loan debt relief. But, what’s next for loan borrowers who qualify?. While the situation is still fluid right...
Maine lobster fishing union drops lawsuit about new whale closure
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A lobster fishing union in Maine has decided to drop part of its lawsuit against the federal government over new restrictions meant to protect rare whales. The Maine Lobstering Union sued the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration after the government instated a seasonal ban on...
A Tourist Visiting Maine Is Confused About Our Italian Sandwiches
It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
mainebiz.biz
Rural Maine to get $28M in federal funds for renewable energy projects
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday it was investing $28.3 million in renewable energy projects across 11 organizations in rural Maine. The investment is part of an overall investment of $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America. The nationwide investments include $111 million for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities.
Does The USPS Really Auction Off Undelivered Mail In Maine?
According to a 2019 report from TV station WGME, when undelivered mail is declared "dead" it can end up being auctioned off for profit. If, for some reason, your mail cannot be delivered, it ends up in a government facility called the Mail Recovery Center. At the MRC, kind of a lost and found for the postal service, mail is opened and inspected for clues that might lead postal workers to the intended recipients or the sender of the mail. If the owners cannot be found, the mail goes up for auction.
