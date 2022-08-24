ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sunshine Place gives mid-year update, discusses future plans

By Jeromey Hodsdon
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 3 days ago

The Sunshine Place provided an update on all of their programs from the first half of 2022 at the Sun Prairie Optimist Club meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht and Director of Development Susan Schmidt delivered the progress and impact that Sunshine Place has on the community.

“Sunshine Place has many programs and we also partner with other agencies,” Schmidt said. “We serve as a single point of access to connect those in need with social services and programs.”

Some of the biggest programs the Sunshine Place runs are the Sunshine Supper and C.A.R.D.S. Closet. Sunshine Supper has served 8,549 meals to families in the first six months of the year.

Maastricht said that Sunshine Supper plans to keep the drive-through format going long-term because it provides easier access for some families.

“We are going to keep it that way because we get people that wouldn’t necessarily come inside to eat,” Maastricht said. “We get families with six, eight, even 10 kids who wouldn’t come inside that we are now able to serve.”

C.A.R.D.S. Closet is for children to receive clothing, but parents can receive assistance too if they come with their child. Children have to be referred to C.A.R.D.S. Closet by their social worker at school. From January to June, 314 children and 74 parents received clothing assistance.

“They come three times a year,” Maastricht said. “They can get back-to-school clothes, winter clothes and spring/summer clothes. There’s a certain amount of dignity they feel because they come in and select their own clothes.”

Additionally, the Sunshine Place has prioritized emergency assistance through an ongoing pandemic and rising inflation. They were distributing around $7,500 a month for rent assistance and utility connections, but recently they jumped to $15,000 a month.

“With inflation, our numbers are jumping way up with an increase in need,” Maastricht said. “We are all feeling the effects of inflation, but the population we serve is feeling it even greater.”

She said they frequently receive calls about not having enough income to pay all their bills and there is this ongoing fear of having to choose which bills to pay for. In the six month period, they assisted 176 families with a total of $71,500.

In April, the Sunshine Place recognized a need for housing navigation services to help families find a home. In just three months, 53 families were assisted in helping find a permanent home and make sure they are set up to stay there. However, the Sunshine Place is realizing that there is so much need in the community that they are already maxed out on their ability to help.

“We immediately saw that we need another person,” Maastricht said. “There’s just so many people that are struggling to find housing figuring out how to stay in their housing. We want to be a partner with the City of Sun Prairie’s housing department and we want to build relationships with landlords.”

Maastricht and Schmidt said that they are hoping to find funding to hire a Spanish-speaking housing navigator in the next couple years.

The Sunshine Place has also given 46 children new beds and betting through their Bed Lady program, and assisted 26 individuals with free legal consultation through their online legal clinic.

They also just wrapped up their Stuff the Bus program, providing 1,600 backpacks and school supplies.

The Sunshine Place has been a major part of perhaps the biggest collaboration of the summer with the Summer Meal program.

“The Summer Meal program is the power of partnership,” Maastricht said. “It is Community Schools, Neighborhood Navigators, Sunshine Place, the food pantry, Dane County Public Health Care and others working together.”

The last two summers, the Department of Public Instruction gave money to feed the kids through the pandemic. However, there was no money given this year, leaving a need to be addressed.

“We all banded together to figure out how we could solve this,” Maastricht said. “We are providing meals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, serving around 90-105 kids each of those days.”

More than 2,100 meals were handed out just in June. Maastricht said at the end of the three month program there will be well over 6,000 meals given out.

“It can be really sad because you hear the folks’ stories of what they are dealing with, but on the other side of the coin it’s inspiring to see all the people that step up to help,” Maastricht said.

The Sunshine Place reopened their lobby in July for the first time since the pandemic began. They opened it in tandem with the food pantry going back to in-person shopping.

Also, they recently hired George Chavez as a client services and volunteer coordinator, who helps keep the lobby manned, as well as working on getting more people of color to volunteer and create more equity within the organization and the community.

As the Sunshine Place looks toward the future, there are several expansions they want to make, starting with their Bed Lady program and Housing Navigation Services. They also want to look into updating their buildings.

“It’s confusing for which building to go to, and the buildings are a little disjointed,” Maastricht said. “We are exploring options for a centralized location.”

She added that the building is falling apart and there’s been recent issues with plumbing and heating among other things.

However, they are still prioritizing many events happening soon this year. This includes the Spirit of Giving, which connects families in Sun Prairie with free food and holiday gifts. Also, Rays of Hope provides emergency funding for families facing eviction.

Maastricht hopes that they can expand to better help people in the long run.

“We feel like we are a band-aid,” Maastricht said. “We help people who are bleeding, but we are not fixing long term. We are just about to celebrate our 15-year anniversary and for the next 15 years I would like us to look at how we can teach people to swim. Let’s get them out of the water drowning.”

She has ideas of partnering with more agencies like MATC, Latino Workforce or Operation Fresh Start.

Additionally, they are brainstorming how to continue the Summer Meal program collaboration into the school year. Schmidt said they are thinking about providing snacks during the days or going out in the evenings once a week.

Schmidt also talked about preparing for the Spirit of Giving program, which matches sponsors with families in need who want to buy gifts and food for children.

Maastricht also said that the emergency food pantry is at its capacity even after recent expansion. However, Dane County recently approved a $2 million emergency grant for local food pantries to apply for, in which the Sunshine Place’s food pantry is eligible for.

There is an upcoming Sunshine Celebration for 15 years of service that is replacing the Sunshine Ball. It will be outdoors on the rooftop of The Loft at 132 on Sept. 8 from 5-8 p.m. It will be a little more casual than the balls, but the structure will be similar. The event is open to the public and the $60 tickets must be reserved by Sept. 1. There will be live music, food, drinks, a silent auction and a raffle.

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
