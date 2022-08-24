A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Friday for a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim two years ago. Jose Guadalupe Salasmaria was convicted July 1 of two counts of second-degree murder and single counts each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug while causing injury, all felonies, as well as sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on a victim who survived. Salasmaria was given credit for 862 days in custody.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO