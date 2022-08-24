A three-car crash in Whittier Narrows killed at least one person Saturday evening. The crash at 5:37 p.m. resulted in a fatality at the scene near the intersection of Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to Officer Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. No information has been released about the number of other people involved […]

WHITTIER, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO