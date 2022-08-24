Read full article on original website
Person Killed, Another Injured in Huntington Beach Crash
One person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday in a vehicle crash in Huntington Beach, authorities said.
Huntington Beach police officer fatally strikes pedestrian with patrol vehicle
A 45-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle Saturday morning. The unidentified man was near the intersection of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway at about 5:35 a.m. when he was hit by a HBPD Ford Explorer that was responding to a radio call, the California Highway Patrol […]
1 dead in 3-car crash in Whittier Narrows
A three-car crash in Whittier Narrows killed at least one person Saturday evening. The crash at 5:37 p.m. resulted in a fatality at the scene near the intersection of Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to Officer Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. No information has been released about the number of other people involved […]
Pedestrian Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash Near 105 Freeway ID’d
A pedestrian killed in a crash near the unincorporated area of Willowbrook was a Bellflower resident, authorities said Saturday. He was 27-year-old Arturo Rivera, who died from traumatic injuries, according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash was reported at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday...
Corona Woman in SUV Killed in Crash Near Disneyland
A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that speed could be...
One Pronounced Dead after Multi-Car Collision on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]
According to the CHP, firefighters responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m., just north of Main Street. Investigators said the collision involved a Mercedes-Benz C300, Chevrolet Camaro and a gray sedan. Eventually, responders arrived and declared one person dead at the scene. However, their identity has not yet been released...
Motorist Killed in Road Rage Confrontation on I-15 Identified
A 47-year-old motorist killed during a collision stemming from a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Friday. Anthony Brooks of Perris was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-15 near Winchester Road, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office. California Highway Patrol Officer...
Driver in Santa Ana Ditches Vehicle When It Catches Fire
A motorist ditched a car when it caught fire during a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to East Warner Avenue and South Halladay Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were...
Rancho Palos Verdes Man Struck, Killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer
A pedestrian was killed Saturday in Sunset Beach when he was struck by a Huntington Beach police officer in a Ford Explorer responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders of Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. The...
CHP: Motorist Fired at Vehicle During Road Rage Confrontation on I-15
A 26-year-old motorist suspected of shooting at the driver and passenger of another vehicle during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on suspicion...
LASD Deputy Missing After Crash Arrested for Alleged DUI
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch only to be found at his nearby home has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty, according to multiple reports Saturday. The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in...
Arrest made in alleged road rage shooting on 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 26-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested in connection to a suspected road rage shooting investigation on the 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley, the California Highway Patrol announced. On Wednesday around 10:35 p.m., CHP officials said the driver of a white Nissan Frontier fired an unknown...
Pedestrian Killed in Collision Hemet
A pedestrian was struck and killed in an unincorporated area of Hemet Friday. The person was struck by a vehicle just after midnight in the 41000 of Stetson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if the driver...
Drunk Driver Gets 30 to Life for Deadly Anaheim Crash
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Friday for a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim two years ago.
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana; Suspect Arrested
A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Santa Ana as a result of a “failed dating relationship,” police said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday about a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of North Gunther Place.
Minor Arrested in Temecula for Alleged DUI
A minor was among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The checkpoint took place at an undisclosed location in Temecula during the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. There were five total arrests...
Heather Cooper Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Tujunga Drive [Apple Valley, CA]
65-Year-Old Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on Bear Valley Road. The incident happened on August 17th, at around 12:46 p.m., according to initial reports. Furthermore, police said the crash involved a 2017 Subaru Forester, a Robertson’s double-trailer powder hauler, and a four-door Mazda. According to firefighters, emergency responders arrived...
Pair Suspected of Killing Man, Dumping Body in Church Parking Lot Arrested
A Corona resident and his girlfriend suspected of killing a man and dumping his body outside a church were behind bars Friday. Javier Lopez Martinez, 44, and Marena Nicolas, 37, also of Corona, were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the alleged deadly attack on the victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, a week earlier.
Corona Police Arrest Man in July Shooting Incident
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex last month, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was arrested Friday and is being held on $1 million bail, police said. Isaiah Goldmas, 23, of Corona was taken into custody in Ontario after detectives obtained a warrant...
15-year-old boy reported missing, last seen in Rialto
Authorities are asking for the public’s help Saturday to find a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Rialto. An endangered missing person advisory was issued for Riverside and San Bernardino counties for Joshua Martin, who was last seen leaving Carter High School near North Maple and Summitt avenues in Rialto, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the advisory on behalf of the Rialto Police Department.
