Riverside, CA

KTLA

1 dead in 3-car crash in Whittier Narrows

A three-car crash in Whittier Narrows killed at least one person Saturday evening. The crash at 5:37 p.m. resulted in a fatality at the scene near the intersection of Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to Officer Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. No information has been released about the number of other people involved […]
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash Near 105 Freeway ID’d

A pedestrian killed in a crash near the unincorporated area of Willowbrook was a Bellflower resident, authorities said Saturday. He was 27-year-old Arturo Rivera, who died from traumatic injuries, according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash was reported at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday...
BELLFLOWER, CA
mynewsla.com

Corona Woman in SUV Killed in Crash Near Disneyland

A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that speed could be...
ANAHEIM, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Pronounced Dead after Multi-Car Collision on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]

According to the CHP, firefighters responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m., just north of Main Street. Investigators said the collision involved a Mercedes-Benz C300, Chevrolet Camaro and a gray sedan. Eventually, responders arrived and declared one person dead at the scene. However, their identity has not yet been released...
HESPERIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Road Rage Confrontation on I-15 Identified

A 47-year-old motorist killed during a collision stemming from a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Friday. Anthony Brooks of Perris was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-15 near Winchester Road, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office. California Highway Patrol Officer...
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver in Santa Ana Ditches Vehicle When It Catches Fire

A motorist ditched a car when it caught fire during a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to East Warner Avenue and South Halladay Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP: Motorist Fired at Vehicle During Road Rage Confrontation on I-15

A 26-year-old motorist suspected of shooting at the driver and passenger of another vehicle during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on suspicion...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD Deputy Missing After Crash Arrested for Alleged DUI

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch only to be found at his nearby home has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty, according to multiple reports Saturday. The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Collision Hemet

A pedestrian was struck and killed in an unincorporated area of Hemet Friday. The person was struck by a vehicle just after midnight in the 41000 of Stetson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if the driver...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana; Suspect Arrested

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Santa Ana as a result of a “failed dating relationship,” police said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday about a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of North Gunther Place.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Minor Arrested in Temecula for Alleged DUI

A minor was among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The checkpoint took place at an undisclosed location in Temecula during the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. There were five total arrests...
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

Pair Suspected of Killing Man, Dumping Body in Church Parking Lot Arrested

A Corona resident and his girlfriend suspected of killing a man and dumping his body outside a church were behind bars Friday. Javier Lopez Martinez, 44, and Marena Nicolas, 37, also of Corona, were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the alleged deadly attack on the victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, a week earlier.
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Corona Police Arrest Man in July Shooting Incident

A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex last month, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was arrested Friday and is being held on $1 million bail, police said. Isaiah Goldmas, 23, of Corona was taken into custody in Ontario after detectives obtained a warrant...
CORONA, CA
HeySoCal

15-year-old boy reported missing, last seen in Rialto

Authorities are asking for the public’s help Saturday to find a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Rialto. An endangered missing person advisory was issued for Riverside and San Bernardino counties for Joshua Martin, who was last seen leaving Carter High School near North Maple and Summitt avenues in Rialto, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the advisory on behalf of the Rialto Police Department.
RIALTO, CA

