mynewsla.com
LA County Sees Rise in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 62 to 889, with 102 in intensive care, up one from the previous day, according to the latest state data released Saturday. The county’s hospitalization figures have varied dramatically in recent days, dropping from 924 on Wednesday to...
mynewsla.com
Energy Firm Reaches $13M Deal to Resolve Criminal Charges Over OC Oil Spill
The company that operates an underwater oil pipeline that ruptured last year, spilling 25,000 gallons of crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach — forcing a closure of beaches and fisheries — has agreed to pay nearly $13 million to resolve a federal criminal indictment, prosecutors announced Friday.
mynewsla.com
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana
A woman was stabbed to death in Santa Ana in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, authorities said. Police received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday of a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of North Gunther Place, the Santa Ana Police Department reported. Arriving officers found a...
mynewsla.com
Driver in Santa Ana Ditches Vehicle When It Catches Fire
A motorist ditched a car when it caught fire during a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to East Warner Avenue and South Halladay Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed, Another Injured in Huntington Beach Crash
One person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday in a vehicle crash in Huntington Beach, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. in the area of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the Orange County coroner’s...
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing Woman, 55, Suffering From Depression
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Friday to find a 55-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Los Angeles. Kim Dianne Manfredonia, a resident of Los Angeles County, was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 45000 block of 32nd Street West in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Rancho Palos Verdes Man Struck, Killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer
A pedestrian was killed Saturday in Sunset Beach when he was struck by a Huntington Beach police officer in a Ford Explorer responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders of Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. The...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Votes to Incentivize Affordable Housing in High-Resource Areas
In an effort to create more affordable housing in higher resource neighborhoods, the Los Angeles City Council called Friday for preparation of an ordinance that would incentivize affordable housing projects in such areas. Only 14% of the affordable housing units permitted in the last decade in Los Angeles were located...
mynewsla.com
Person Hit by Freight Train and Killed in Palmdale Area
A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Friday in Palmdale. The fatality was reported about 5 a.m. Friday in the 38800 block of Clocktower Plaza Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. According to a tweet by Metrolink, passenger rail service was...
mynewsla.com
LA Mayor Garcetti Signs Executive Directive on City’s Procurement Process
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive Thursday that seeks to make the city’s contracting and procurement process more equitable and accessible for women- and minority-owned businesses. The directive, signed a day before Women’s Equality Day, instructs city departments to collect specific data regarding the procurement process...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Death of Thousand Palms Man Found in Coachella
Authorities Friday were investigating a death of a Thousand Palms man whose body was found in Coachella Thursday morning. Jorge Camargo, 47, was found near Vista Del Norte and Grenache Lane around 2 a.m. on Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He said a motorist drove by the area and saw Camargo’s body in the street. Deputies from the Thermal Station responded shortly after to an unknown trouble call.
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Three Murders in Orange County
A 31-year-old man who tried to crash into reality TV personality Kylie Jenner’s home is scheduled to be sentenced next month for killing two transients in Anaheim and a cell mate while awaiting trial. Marvin Magallanes was convicted Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder and a count of...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Council Expected to Ban Homeless Encampments in River Bottom
An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed by Five Men in Westlake District
A man was fatally stabbed Saturday in the Westlake District of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police officers received a 911 call at 1:10 a.m. regarding a person being attacked at 742 Westlake Ave., south of Wilshire Boulevard and MacArthur Park and upon their arrival found a man lying in an alley with stab wounds, an LAPD desk officer told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Assaulted With a Stick in Palmdale
A man was assaulted early Friday in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander. Deputies responded...
mynewsla.com
Residents Protest Filming of `Fast & Furious’ in Angelino Heights
Angelino Heights residents held a protest Friday against the filming of the new “Fast & Furious” movie in their neighborhood, claiming the well-known franchise’s films have led to an increase in street racing in the area. Filming of “Fast X,” the 10th installment of the franchise, was...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council OKs Added Funding to Wind Down Project Roomkey Sites
The Los Angeles City Council authorized $2.9 million in additional funding Friday for the demobilization of Project Roomkey, a housing program created during the coronavirus pandemic that is winding down. The council also voted to temporarily extend the program at its three remaining sites: the Highland Gardens in Hollywood, Airtel...
mynewsla.com
LA County Man Pleads Guilty to 7-Eleven Store Robberies
A Los Angeles County man pleaded guilty Friday to committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Colin Lacey, 28, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Hawiian Gardens Man Fatally Shot Near Downtown Movie Set
A man shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles was a resident of Hawaiian Gardens. The coroner’s office confirmed 33-year-old Jairo Ortiz died from gunshot wounds in an alley. Officers responded to a 911 call at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies in Cell at Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in his cell, and the cause was under investigation Friday. The man, whose identity was not released, was found unconscious about 4:28 a.m. Thursday, prompting correctional personnel to administer CPR, according to Capt. David Holm with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
