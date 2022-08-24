Read full article on original website
Beaux Arts Fair Hits Davenport’s Figge September 10-11
There will be much fun on Figge Plaza for the fall Beaux Arts Fair September 10 and 11! Enjoy a variety of art vendors as well as free Spin Art on the Bechtel Plaza each day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Museum admission will be FREE to all on both Saturday and Sunday.
Moline Debuting Three-Day Music Fest To Celebrate 150th Birthday This Weekend!
The city of Moline is celebrating its birthday in a big way!. To mark its 150th, the city is rolling out a three-day concert festival Aug. 25-27. Here is a little bit about the headliners who will appear on the MidAmerican Energy Main Stage:. Galactic is a New Orleans-based ensemble...
Beaker Brothers Playing Downtown Davenport’s Live At Five TONIGHT!
Beaker Brothers will be playing great outdoor music tonight in downtown Davenport!. It’s that time of year, the 2022 season of Live@Five is going on every Friday at 5 p.m. in the RME Courtyard. It’s free and it’s fun!. Here’s the schedule:. 8/26 – Beaker Brothers...
Rock Island Thursday Night Groove Free Outdoor Concert Welcomes Ivan Singh ‘Singhin’ The Blues
Thursday Night Groove rocks Schwiebert Park every Thursday night through Sept. 22!. The free concert schedule in downtown Rock Island includes:. 8/25 Ivan Singh – Sponsored by Mississippi Valley Blues Society. 9/1 Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls. 9/8 Crooked Cactus Band. 9/15 Soul Storm. 9/22 Phyllis and the Sharks.
Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Announces 46th Season Shows
Located in downtown Rock Island, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse has been treating audiences to the finest in dining and professional stage entertainment for the past 45 years. For the venue’s spectacular 46th season, beginning next January, Circa ‘21 is proud to announce five marvelous mainstage productions that include three Quad Cities premieres and two returning favorites, one of them among the biggest Broadway hits of all time, as well as two debuting musicals from legendary performers!
East Moline Hosting Iron And Grain Makers Market Today
Come on out for some fun Saturday, August 27th from 9:00-2:00 in East Moline at Iron + Grain Boutiques and Iron + Grain Coffee House for our August Makers Market!. This one-day FREE family-friendly event features a shopping from dozens of local makers and small businesses and live music from Bo Orrin + Angela Meyer!
Ballet Quad Cities Returns This Weekend With Ballet On The Lawn At Davenport’s Outing Club
Ballet on the Lawn, Ballet Quad Cities’ 26th Season Opener, will take place this Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at 1:00pm, 3:00pm and 5:00pm at The Outing Club, Davenport, Iowa. Grab your lawn chairs, bring your friends, and join us for an afternoon of exiting premieres, beloved classics, and favorite Ballet Quad Cities originals. The Outing Club lawn is the perfect place to enjoy this mixed-repertoire kickoff to our 26th season!
ComedySportz Quad-Cities Holding Auditions in September
Moline, IL – ComedySportz® Quad Cities, the returning improvisational comedy group based out of The Spotlight Studio in Moline, are announcing auditions for their roster. Auditions will be held at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Avenue in Moline, IL, and anyone wishing to audition should plan to attend only one of three opportunities: Tuesday, September 6th and Wednesday, September 7th at 6 p.m., or on Sunday, September 11th at 2 p.m. Each audition will last approximately 2½ hours, and anyone attending must be at least 17-years old. No improv or stage experience is necessary – just a great attitude and willingness to have fun!
Iowa’s East Village Hosting Farm Days Providing Fun For The Family
Looking for some free family-fun this weekend? Then look no further than Farm Days in the Village!. Farm Days in the Village is happening this Saturday Aug 27 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Aug 28. from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Village of East...
Stock & Pile Ribbon Cutting Kicks Off Grand Opening Weekend At Rock Island’s Skeleton Key
Skeleton Key Art and Antiques will be hosting a grand opening ribbon cutting this Friday, August 26 at 3 pm for Stock & Pile, a new collaboration with Rescued of Moline. Stock & Pile is a new endeavor located inside Skeleton Key Art and Antiques that accepts new and gently used art and craft supplies and sells them to area makers by the pound. The proceeds from Stock & Pile will benefit Rescued, a Moline based high-end resale boutique that supports pets in need.
BEERFEST Comes to Bettendorf’s Tangled Wood Saturday!
Celebrate BEER at The Tangled Wood’s Beerfest on Saturday, August 27th. The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 20, but had to be reslotted to this weekend. $20 gets you into the sampling with over 100 beers to try and your own souvenir tasting glass. The event will feature...
The Ballroom Thieves Bring Passion to Davenport October 12
THE BALLROOM THIEVES hit The Raccoon Motel stage Wednesday, October 12 at 7pm!. The Ballroom Thieves haven’t had it easy. After a rather serious car accident, the chaos of the pandemic, and the departure of a band member, taking them from tip to sup, The Ballroom Thirbrs been learning to roll with the punches.
Rock Island’s Circa ’21 ‘Disaster’ Is A Wild Riot Of Laughs And Goofiness
Circa ‘21’s latest show, “Disaster!,” is far from a disaster, as its name would imply. It’s controlled chaos, a rampaging beast of strangeness and. random oddity packed with laughs and inspired goofiness. “Disaster!” is a truly unusual show in that it parodies a film subgenre...
Iowa’s HyVee Fast And Fresh Has Got One Great Burger, Says Doc
It’s 13th Century Mongolia, you climb up on your horse to ride all day. Conquering villages, winking at village hotties, and building up a hunger only one thing could satiate. The good ole classic Hamburger. Well, I’m sorry 13th Century Mongolian Rider, although you’ve slipped some all beef patties between your horse and saddle to make it tender as a mothers love. This burger has to have “Buns Hun”…
Have Fall Fun in LeClaire October 9
Yummy food trucks, popular local vendors, games/activities for kids, scrumptious desserts and more can be at LeClaire Fall Fest on October 9 from 11am-4pm!. Free admission and fun for all ages. Join in the fun all the while supporting the River Valley Optimist Club.
Sip and Shop Small In Village Of East Davenport TODAY!
Sip and Shop Small and Show Your Support for the Village of East Davenport on Saturday, August 20 from 3pm-6pm!. Admission is a $25 donation to The Village of East Davenport Business Association as this event is a fundraiser for The Village of East Davenport Business Association. Start at one...
Hallwas to Deliver 20th Anniversary Liberal Arts Lecture at Western Illinois University
MACOMB/Moline, IL – To mark the 20th anniversary of the annual John Hallwas Liberal Arts Lecture, Western Illinois University Professor Emeritus John Hallwas will deliver this year’s offering, “Liberal Arts Education in a Time of Crisis,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in the University Union Grand Ballroom.
Bill Bell Jazz Festival Starts In Rock Island Tomorrow
Polyrhythms 8th Annual Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival will be held August 19-21 in Rock Island and Bettendorf!. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (Outside) Saul Lubaroff (alto sax) and Andy Parrott (guitar) Duo. 7-8p The Channel Cats. 8:30-9:45p. Piso’s Cure. Sun Aug 21 2022 – Rivermont Collegiate...
Blues Fest Returns To Iowa In September
Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
Wine Walk with Friends in the Village of East Davenport
Wine sampling events are always fun, but when you are partaking to help raise funds for a good cause they always seem to feel even better!. Gilda’s Club and the Village of East Davenport are hosting their annual Wine Walk this Saturday Aug 20 from 3-6 p.m. A $25 donation to Gilda’s Club will result in a commemorative wine glass and a wristband to participate in an East Village-wide wine tasting!
