Moline, IL

Moline, IL
Moline, IL
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Announces 46th Season Shows

Located in downtown Rock Island, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse has been treating audiences to the finest in dining and professional stage entertainment for the past 45 years. For the venue’s spectacular 46th season, beginning next January, Circa ‘21 is proud to announce five marvelous mainstage productions that include three Quad Cities premieres and two returning favorites, one of them among the biggest Broadway hits of all time, as well as two debuting musicals from legendary performers!
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

East Moline Hosting Iron And Grain Makers Market Today

Come on out for some fun Saturday, August 27th from 9:00-2:00 in East Moline at Iron + Grain Boutiques and Iron + Grain Coffee House for our August Makers Market!. This one-day FREE family-friendly event features a shopping from dozens of local makers and small businesses and live music from Bo Orrin + Angela Meyer!
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Ballet Quad Cities Returns This Weekend With Ballet On The Lawn At Davenport’s Outing Club

Ballet on the Lawn, Ballet Quad Cities’ 26th Season Opener, will take place this Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at 1:00pm, 3:00pm and 5:00pm at The Outing Club, Davenport, Iowa. Grab your lawn chairs, bring your friends, and join us for an afternoon of exiting premieres, beloved classics, and favorite Ballet Quad Cities originals. The Outing Club lawn is the perfect place to enjoy this mixed-repertoire kickoff to our 26th season!
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

ComedySportz Quad-Cities Holding Auditions in September

Moline, IL – ComedySportz® Quad Cities, the returning improvisational comedy group based out of The Spotlight Studio in Moline, are announcing auditions for their roster. Auditions will be held at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Avenue in Moline, IL, and anyone wishing to audition should plan to attend only one of three opportunities: Tuesday, September 6th and Wednesday, September 7th at 6 p.m., or on Sunday, September 11th at 2 p.m. Each audition will last approximately 2½ hours, and anyone attending must be at least 17-years old. No improv or stage experience is necessary – just a great attitude and willingness to have fun!
MOLINE, IL
Paige
Otto Frank
Eva Schloss
QuadCities.com

Stock & Pile Ribbon Cutting Kicks Off Grand Opening Weekend At Rock Island’s Skeleton Key

Skeleton Key Art and Antiques will be hosting a grand opening ribbon cutting this Friday, August 26 at 3 pm for Stock & Pile, a new collaboration with Rescued of Moline. Stock & Pile is a new endeavor located inside Skeleton Key Art and Antiques that accepts new and gently used art and craft supplies and sells them to area makers by the pound. The proceeds from Stock & Pile will benefit Rescued, a Moline based high-end resale boutique that supports pets in need.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s HyVee Fast And Fresh Has Got One Great Burger, Says Doc

It’s 13th Century Mongolia, you climb up on your horse to ride all day. Conquering villages, winking at village hotties, and building up a hunger only one thing could satiate. The good ole classic Hamburger. Well, I’m sorry 13th Century Mongolian Rider, although you’ve slipped some all beef patties between your horse and saddle to make it tender as a mothers love. This burger has to have “Buns Hun”…
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Have Fall Fun in LeClaire October 9

Yummy food trucks, popular local vendors, games/activities for kids, scrumptious desserts and more can be at LeClaire Fall Fest on October 9 from 11am-4pm!. Free admission and fun for all ages. Join in the fun all the while supporting the River Valley Optimist Club.
LE CLAIRE, IA
QuadCities.com

Bill Bell Jazz Festival Starts In Rock Island Tomorrow

Polyrhythms 8th Annual Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival will be held August 19-21 in Rock Island and Bettendorf!. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (Outside) Saul Lubaroff (alto sax) and Andy Parrott (guitar) Duo. 7-8p The Channel Cats. 8:30-9:45p. Piso’s Cure. Sun Aug 21 2022 – Rivermont Collegiate...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Blues Fest Returns To Iowa In September

Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Wine Walk with Friends in the Village of East Davenport

Wine sampling events are always fun, but when you are partaking to help raise funds for a good cause they always seem to feel even better!. Gilda’s Club and the Village of East Davenport are hosting their annual Wine Walk this Saturday Aug 20 from 3-6 p.m. A $25 donation to Gilda’s Club will result in a commemorative wine glass and a wristband to participate in an East Village-wide wine tasting!
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

