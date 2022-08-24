ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVR CBS 6

Drone company expands in Virginia, promising 655 jobs

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmR4W_0hTmSZgE00

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia-headquartered leader in drone technology services is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, state officials announced Wednesday.

DroneUp LLC will invest $7 million to expand its Virginia Beach headquarters, creating 510 new jobs, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office said in a news release. The company will also invest $20.2 million to establish a new testing, training, and research and development center for drone operators at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County south of Richmond, the news release said. That project is expected to create 145 new jobs.

"This is an impressive and highly impactful project for Virginia Beach, Dinwiddie County, and beyond that represents a new age of technology for our society, and DroneUp is at the forefront of Unmanned Aircraft System development,” Youngkin said in a statement.

WTVR
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other officials announce DroneUp LLC's investment in Virginia at an August 24, 2022 news conference outside the executive mansion.

The company previously announced an agreement with Walmart to provide drone delivery services. It said Wednesday that it planned to establish three “drone hubs” at Walmart locations in central Virginia this year.

The governor announced the project at a news conference outside the executive mansion that featured a drone demonstration.

The project is eligible for a range of taxpayer-funded incentives, including over $5 million in grant funding.

FULL VIDEO: Youngkin announces DroneUp investment in Virginia Beach and Dinwiddie

Governor Youngkin announces DroneUp investment in Virginia Beach and Dinwiddie

Comments / 3

Related
msn.com

Clean car EV standards coming to Virginia, thanks to California

ARLINGTON, Va. - The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new, stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards, attorneys and state officials said this week.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart#Richard Bland College#Jobs#Llc#Republican#Unmanned Aircraft System#Droneup Llc
Virginia Mercury

California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia

California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded.  In a Thursday email obtained by the Mercury, Assistant Attorney General Michael Jagels […] The post California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

What does it mean to be Virginia’s solar capital?

Once upon a time, there were no coal mines in Southwest Virginia, or anywhere in Appalachia. We all know what happened once mining began. Vast amounts of coal – and wealth – were extracted from the region but did not necessarily leave much wealth behind. Somebody somewhere got rich – the nation’s industrial might was powered by coal – but coal counties are now among the poorest in the land. Why is this?
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia

Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy