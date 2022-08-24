ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CBS News

How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan

President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
CBS News

What to do if you don't qualify for student loan forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and...
CNET

Public Service Loan Forgiveness Could Cancel All of Your Student Loan Debt

This week, President Joe Biden announced widespread federal student loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 per borrower (or $20,000 if you received a Pell Grant) for those who made under $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 (or $250,000 for married borrowers). While additional changes were proposed for future student loan payment plans, Biden did not extend the deadline to apply for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness expanded benefits waiver, which is set to expire on Oct. 31.
CBS Chicago

Biden cancels $10,000 in student loan debt for most, extends payment pause

Washington — President Biden announced Wednesday he is forgiving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for millions of Americans and an additional $10,000 for low-income borrowers while extending a pause on monthly payments, delivering on long-awaited relief just weeks before the midterm elections.Under the plan, which the president unveiled on Twitter, borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year, or couples earning less than $250,000 a year, would be eligible for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness. Recipients of Pell Grants, which are given to students with the greatest financial need, would be eligible for another $10,000 in relief....
Fortune

Biden’s $10,000 student loan forgiveness could wipe out the debts of nearly half of all borrowers. But for others, it won’t even make a dent

President Biden unveiled a student loan forgiveness program on Wednesday that will wipe out the federal education debts of millions of Americans. The long-awaited executive action includes $10,000 in loan forgiveness for individual federal borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year and households earning less than $250,000 as well as $20,000 in forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients, according to the White House. Pell Grants are awarded to undergraduate students who “display exceptional financial need.”
