Charging customers more for off-price merch is working out pretty well for TJX, according to CEO Ernie Herrman, who told Wall Street analysts Wednesday that the Marshalls and HomeGoods owner has seen “zero” customer pushback since prices went up to mitigate operational costs. “Not only do we do qualitative studies on [pricing], we are actually able to measure a lot down to the SKU level,” he said, adding that “in most cases, we are actually turning our inventories faster than” in 2019, which was a “very, very good year for us.” He went on to say that though the TJ Maxx parent...

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO