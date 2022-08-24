ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AOL Corp

25 photos showing that Kohl's is a mess right now

Kohl's is only days removed from an earnings day disaster. The struggling mid-tier department store saw second quarter same-store sales tank 7.7% as middle-income consumers pulled back on discretionary purchases as inflation remains elevated. Gross profit margins plunged 290 basis points from a year ago. Inventory ballooned 48% from a year ago.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Will Walmart and Target’s Price Cuts Lure Shoppers Away From Ross?

With prices plummeting across retail, the off-price value proposition might not be what it was even just a few months ago. Asked if Walmart and Target might be stealing market share as they slash prices on apparel and more to clear bloated inventories, Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler brushed aside the question. “We look at everyone as a competitor, whether it’s Walmart, whether it’s the other off-pricers, whether it’s Macy’s,” she told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday to discuss second-quarter results. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities for the consumer to buy bargains now, whether it’s Walmart or...
BUSINESS
Mashed

How Walmart Shoppers' Food Habits Are Changing With Inflation

High inflation has not been a friend to anyone we know, least of all the retail sector, which saw consumers cut back on spending just to make their dollars stretch out a bit more. The effect of that cutback was particularly brutal on companies like Walmart which, back in May, said its earnings had fallen short of what stock analysts had expected thanks to increases in fuel prices, higher labor costs, and high inventories (per CNBC).
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now

Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

TJX’s Problem? ‘Holding Back Merchants From Buying Too Much, Too Soon’

Charging customers more for off-price merch is working out pretty well for TJX, according to CEO Ernie Herrman, who told Wall Street analysts Wednesday that the Marshalls and HomeGoods owner has seen “zero” customer pushback since prices went up to mitigate operational costs. “Not only do we do qualitative studies on [pricing], we are actually able to measure a lot down to the SKU level,” he said, adding that “in most cases, we are actually turning our inventories faster than” in 2019, which was a “very, very good year for us.” He went on to say that though the TJ Maxx parent...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Dollar Tree CEO Seeing ‘Huge Shift From Cash Into Credit’

Consumers are turning to dollar stores to make ends meet, according to the CEOs of the nation’s biggest low-cost chains. Dollar General Corp. CEO Todd Vasos said not only are the company’s core customers “shopping more intentionally and closer to need,” but they’re also showing signs of stronger “trade down activity.” Lately, he told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday, shoppers have been relying more on private brands for food and similar consumables. “We also saw growth in the number of higher-income households shopping with us,” Vasos said. The CEO saw this behavior coming. Inflation is driving bigger basket sizes because...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Nordstrom and Macy’s Lean Into Personalization to Lock In Shopper Loyalty

Finding a bright spot in the parade of dim second-quarter earnings reports from major retailers is difficult, however, the common thread of hope is a deeper focus on personalization and loyalty, leveraging omnichannel to its fullest in a quest for motivating customer engagement. Reporting Q2 2022 earnings Tuesday (Aug. 23),...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Macy's and Kohl's Have a Similar Problem Walmart and Target Face

Retailers are still working through the disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The large retail department stores were inventive in how they combat the pandemic. Many stores rallied by offering new services, such as online shopping, curbside pick-up and delivery. These were not new concepts, but the retail industry had an answer to the stay-at-home orders by bringing products to the customers in new ways. The retailers have shown resilience in the pandemic and recovery of it as well. However, in the recovery new challenges are being faced by the department stores.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Home Depot?

Home Depot's earnings per share of $5.05 were the highest in the company's history. It's not too late for investors to buy Home Depot's stock as it trades inexpensively. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Walmart vs. Target

Walmart and Target have both flourished during the pandemic. Both retailers are grappling with post-stimulus slowdowns, rising inventory levels, and inflationary headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nordstrom Stock Clings to Key Support After Earnings Report

Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) are getting hit on Wednesday, down almost 20% after the retailer reported earnings. Target (TGT) , Walmart (WMT) and others reported last week. This week, we’re hearing from Macy’s (M) and other department stores. The results have been mixed, to say the least. For...
STOCKS

