Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
25 photos showing that Kohl's is a mess right now
Kohl's is only days removed from an earnings day disaster. The struggling mid-tier department store saw second quarter same-store sales tank 7.7% as middle-income consumers pulled back on discretionary purchases as inflation remains elevated. Gross profit margins plunged 290 basis points from a year ago. Inventory ballooned 48% from a year ago.
Will Walmart and Target’s Price Cuts Lure Shoppers Away From Ross?
With prices plummeting across retail, the off-price value proposition might not be what it was even just a few months ago. Asked if Walmart and Target might be stealing market share as they slash prices on apparel and more to clear bloated inventories, Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler brushed aside the question. “We look at everyone as a competitor, whether it’s Walmart, whether it’s the other off-pricers, whether it’s Macy’s,” she told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday to discuss second-quarter results. “I think there’s a lot of opportunities for the consumer to buy bargains now, whether it’s Walmart or...
CNBC
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says even wealthier families are penny-pinching
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a CNBC interview that even wealthier families are looking to save money, as they feel pinched by the high price of groceries. "People are really price-focused now, regardless of income level" he said. Food prices are up 10.9% over the past 12 months as...
How Walmart Shoppers' Food Habits Are Changing With Inflation
High inflation has not been a friend to anyone we know, least of all the retail sector, which saw consumers cut back on spending just to make their dollars stretch out a bit more. The effect of that cutback was particularly brutal on companies like Walmart which, back in May, said its earnings had fallen short of what stock analysts had expected thanks to increases in fuel prices, higher labor costs, and high inventories (per CNBC).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders
Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
Some Dillards Stores Are Closing — Retailer Isn't Going Out of Business
It's rare to see a Dillard’s store standing alone. That’s because the department store strategically places itself in locations such as malls and shopping centers that are known to generate significant foot traffic. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, foot traffic has been declining, forcing stores like Dillard’s to shut down locations.
AOL Corp
Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now
Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August
Now is a time when consumers are feeling the squeeze of inflation at historic levels -- and it's pushing us into unfathomable depths of debt. Things in that department probably won't get better...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
TJX’s Problem? ‘Holding Back Merchants From Buying Too Much, Too Soon’
Charging customers more for off-price merch is working out pretty well for TJX, according to CEO Ernie Herrman, who told Wall Street analysts Wednesday that the Marshalls and HomeGoods owner has seen “zero” customer pushback since prices went up to mitigate operational costs. “Not only do we do qualitative studies on [pricing], we are actually able to measure a lot down to the SKU level,” he said, adding that “in most cases, we are actually turning our inventories faster than” in 2019, which was a “very, very good year for us.” He went on to say that though the TJ Maxx parent...
Dollar Tree CEO Seeing ‘Huge Shift From Cash Into Credit’
Consumers are turning to dollar stores to make ends meet, according to the CEOs of the nation’s biggest low-cost chains. Dollar General Corp. CEO Todd Vasos said not only are the company’s core customers “shopping more intentionally and closer to need,” but they’re also showing signs of stronger “trade down activity.” Lately, he told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday, shoppers have been relying more on private brands for food and similar consumables. “We also saw growth in the number of higher-income households shopping with us,” Vasos said. The CEO saw this behavior coming. Inflation is driving bigger basket sizes because...
Nordstrom and Macy’s Lean Into Personalization to Lock In Shopper Loyalty
Finding a bright spot in the parade of dim second-quarter earnings reports from major retailers is difficult, however, the common thread of hope is a deeper focus on personalization and loyalty, leveraging omnichannel to its fullest in a quest for motivating customer engagement. Reporting Q2 2022 earnings Tuesday (Aug. 23),...
Macy's and Kohl's Have a Similar Problem Walmart and Target Face
Retailers are still working through the disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The large retail department stores were inventive in how they combat the pandemic. Many stores rallied by offering new services, such as online shopping, curbside pick-up and delivery. These were not new concepts, but the retail industry had an answer to the stay-at-home orders by bringing products to the customers in new ways. The retailers have shown resilience in the pandemic and recovery of it as well. However, in the recovery new challenges are being faced by the department stores.
10 Popular Products That Costco Doesn’t Sell Anymore
Items that are popular be surprisingly discontinued at a moment's notice. Learn here about which of your favorite products aren't sold anymore at Costco.
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Home Depot?
Home Depot's earnings per share of $5.05 were the highest in the company's history. It's not too late for investors to buy Home Depot's stock as it trades inexpensively. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Better Buy: Walmart vs. Target
Walmart and Target have both flourished during the pandemic. Both retailers are grappling with post-stimulus slowdowns, rising inventory levels, and inflationary headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Nordstrom Stock Clings to Key Support After Earnings Report
Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) are getting hit on Wednesday, down almost 20% after the retailer reported earnings. Target (TGT) , Walmart (WMT) and others reported last week. This week, we’re hearing from Macy’s (M) and other department stores. The results have been mixed, to say the least. For...
Grocery Roundup: Kroger Expands eCommerce Delivery; Albertsons Trials All-Self-Checkout Store
Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, announced Tuesday (Aug. 23) the opening of two automated facilities, one in Greater Nashville and the other in the Chicago Metro Area, enabling the launch of in-house fulfillment of eCommerce delivery orders in both areas. "Kroger Delivery promises an unparalleled shopping and...
CNBC
Williams-Sonoma will soon launch a collaboration with Roblox, says the home retailer's CEO
Williams-Sonoma will soon jump into the virtual world through a collaboration with Roblox, the home retailer's CEO, Laura Alber, told CNBC's Jim Cramer. Roblox is a video-game company that's especially popular among kids. Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that the home retailer will soon jump...
Comments / 0