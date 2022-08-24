ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Maloney loss prompts Dem pileup for top spot on investigative panel

By Jordain Carney, Kyle Cheney
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8wvL_0hTmSSV900

Multiple Democrats are already fighting to take Rep. Carolyn Maloney‘s top spot on the influential House Oversight Committee, less than 24 hours after her primary loss to Rep. Jerry Nadler.

The early jockeying, with at least four Democrats either openly announcing a run or being mentioned as a potential successor, previews what could be a heated scramble that will come to a head after the November election.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), a senior member of the committee, quickly became the first to jump into the ring, touting both his experience on the committee and his willingness to tangle with Republicans.

“We need a tested leader who will not be timid in the face of Republican insurrectionists. One who has a deep understanding of the issues facing our Committee and our country,” Connolly said in a statement, adding that he believes “I can be that leader.”

But his announcement didn’t clear the field. Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) also said in a letter to colleagues on Wednesday that he was seeking the post, and there are signals that Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is interested in running as well.

Because Republicans are expected to flip the chamber in November, whoever succeeds Maloney would likely be the top Democrat and the ranking member on the committee, not the chair. But it would still be a high-profile perch on an influential committee that is expected to be at the center of some of the biggest investigations of the next Congress, including Hunter Biden and the origins of the coronavirus. Democrats would be able to use a series of closely watched hearings to push back on GOP probes or counter their messages.

The fight over who will succeed Maloney is the latest sign of the musical chairs Democrats could be forced to play after November. They’ve faced a wave of retiring members, others leaving due to the realities of redistricting and bigger questions about the potential for a leadership shake-up. Younger members of the caucus have privately grumbled for years about the inability to gain a foothold in leadership or attain plum committee positions because of a tier of long-serving lawmakers.

Lynch, who previously challenged Maloney for the post in 2019 before dropping out, said in the letter to his colleagues that he was “the most senior member of the Oversight Committee seeking this position” and that he is “well prepared to serve at this pivotal moment in our history.”

Meanwhile, Raskin told POLITICO that he is “actively exploring it and will have something to say this week.” Raskin is no stranger to the spotlight — Speaker Nancy Pelosi has appointed him to helm some of the most politically sensitive tasks in the current Congress.

She named him to lead the second impeachment of Donald Trump, just days after a mob of the then-president’s supporters attacked the Capitol — and only weeks after Raskin experienced his own profound personal tragedy, the death of his son, Tommy. She also put him on the Jan. 6 select committee, where he’s become one of the panel’s most outspoken voices, with a particular focus on the nexus between the extremist groups who helped drive the mob and figures in Trump’s orbit.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), another member of the Oversight Committee, is also being mentioned as a potential Maloney successor. But Khanna is publicly urging Raskin to run and that he wants “progressives and the Dem Caucus to rally around him. ... He is meant to lead in this moment.”

A House aide said that Khanna hasn’t made a decision on the race if Raskin doesn’t run, but that his focus for now is on supporting the Maryland Democrat.

It’s not yet clear if additional Democrats would jump in the race.

Maloney became chair of the Oversight Committee in 2019 following the death of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). Lynch and Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) both expressed interest at the time but ultimately dropped out. Speier is retiring at the end of the term.

A spokesperson for Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), who currently chairs an Oversight subcommittee, didn’t immediately respond to a question about whether he would run. Another senior Democrat on the panel, Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.), is retiring. D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said on Wednesday that she won’t run for the post.

“While I will have the greatest seniority of any Democrat on [Transportation and Infrastructure] and the Committee on Oversight and Reform next Congress, I am running to be chair or ranking member of T&I next Congress,” Norton said in a statement.

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ro Khanna
Person
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Gerry Connolly
Person
Eleanor Holmes Norton
Person
Elijah Cummings
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jackie Speier
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Democrats#House Oversight Committee#Republicans#Insurrectionists
Washington Examiner

Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result

Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
15K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy