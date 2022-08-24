Medford approves preliminary 6% tax levy increase

Medford’s tax levy could increase by 6% in 2023, according to City Clerk Beth Jackson. The City Council’s unanimous approval sets the most that the city of Medford can increase the levy for 2023.

“You could always choose to decrease it,” said Jackson. “You cannot increase it [beyond 6%] after you accept it today. And you guys were the ones that decided on the percentage increase, so I can’t imagine we’re going to change it from now until December.”

On Tuesday, Jackson told the Daily News the increase would not be lower than 6%. However, she was not yet able to provide estimates on how the median homeowner would be affected.

The total preliminary levy is just under three-quarters of a million dollars. The increase is being implemented to pay for the $92,000 Main Street project bonds, according to Jackson.

New advertising

During the same meeting, the councilors had a lengthy debate about a new LED sign they hope to rent space on for advertising local businesses and public-school announcements. The sign, which will cost the city $30,000 and is being sold by Midwest LED Sign Co. in Owatonna, was unanimously approved.

The sign was originally proposed to be a 4-foot-by-4-foot, double-sided sign with RGB lights that can display images, gifs, text and more. However, during the discussion, the council debated making it a 6-foot-by-4-foot, one-sided sign, which would cost the same amount.

By putting the sign at a 45-degree angle, the council hopes to increase the space for advertisements and messages, without increasing the impact it would have on the city’s wallet. City Attorney Mark Rahrick expressed his thoughts about the sign and making a city policy to dictate how it will be used.

”I was just gonna suggest that at some point, you have some kind of policy as to what goes on the sign,” said Rahrick. “So that you don’t get some merchant from Iowa calling and saying, ‘I want to use the sign.’ Whether it’s school or residents or city businesses.”

Repeat violation fines to increase

Toward the end of the meeting, the councilors discussed amending the city code regarding repeat violations. The council agreed to table the discussion, so that Administrative Director of Operations Jed Petersen could add language that more accurately defines what constitutes a repeat violation.

”Let’s say it’s March and you fine them,” said Rahrick. “Then, it comes to April and you fine them again … Then, they’ve cleaned up their act. Then, it gets to July and they’re doing the same thing again. Are you going back to $50 or are you still doubling?”

Mayor Danny Thomas felt the repeat violations should reset after 90 days.

The amount of the fines would double for every repeat violation. In other words, if someone was cited for having too much litter in their yard, and the fine was $50, but they didn’t pay it within 90 days (or whatever time frame the council agrees on in the future), the person would be cited again — this time, for $100. Then, $200, $400, and so on.

The maximum amount that someone could be fined is $1,000.