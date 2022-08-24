ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins camp: Tua hits Tyreek deep at joint practice with Eagles; plus stock up, stock down

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2c6l_0hTmSNKk00
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill outruns Eagles CB Darius Slay during a joint practice between Philadelphia and Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium facility in Miami Gardens on Wednesday. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set the tone right away at the first of two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

On the first 1-on-1 rep, his new star wide receiver Tyreek Hill gave Eagles four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay a quick move at the line of scrimmage, ran past his outside shoulder and beat Slay over the top for a long touchdown catch on a well-thrown ball from Tagovailoa. Slay pulled up limping after chasing Hill down.

“Me and Tyreek were going back and forth about what route he wanted me to run first. He told me, ‘Any route,’ ” Tagovailoa said. “So, [quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell] jumped in and said, ‘Hey, I want to hear the crowd cheer.’ So, I said, ‘Just run a go.’ We ran a go route, and Tyreek caught the ball.”

On their next matchup, Slay was back in, and Hill made another catch on him after multiple moves on a long-developing route. But those were in a 1-on-1 setting, designed for the receiver to win in space.

Once in team drills, though, Tagovailoa found Hill again for decent gains over the middle. He found him again later on a deep out. He threw a fine out pattern to Cedrick Wilson Jr. that fit nicely into a soft spot in a Philadelphia zone, just out of reach for the underneath defender.

When Tagovailoa made one throw in traffic he probably shouldn’t, Hill swooped in and ripped it out of a defensive back’s hands. Overall, it was an efficient, productive practice for Tagovailoa in the passing game while the Dolphins had most runs stopped around the line of scrimmage . The Miami defense had a strong showing against the Eagles offense, all with the Dolphins cornerbacks unit depleted by injury and as All-Pro Xavien Howard rested for team portions of practice.

Former Dolphins, Miami Hurricanes and Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson was among those on hand at Wednesday’s joint practice.

Observations

Tight end Mike Gesicki made a one-handed grab late in Wednesday’s session that brought a roar from the Dolphins fans in attendance. He was back in after he appeared to feel upper-body discomfort from an early play in the flat where he lowered his shoulder on the run after catch. Gesicki went through Wednesday drills amid a Pro Football Focus report that the Dolphins have “brought up” his name in trade talks. A league source on Wednesday denied the validity of the report to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. …

Jaelan Phillips, who had another strong practice after earning the orange jersey on Wednesday for being Tuesday’s practice player of the day, got into a quick scuffle with Eagles guard Landon Dickerson. It appeared Dickerson drilled Phillips late with a block after a run play was over, and Phillips struck back while players from both sides jumped in to break up the brouhaha. “We’re just competing,” Phillips said. “It’s no animosity. That’s just that competitive spirit. You got to butt heads sometimes.” …

Practice ended on Wednesday with Tagovailoa leading a two-minute drill into Eagles territory that resulted in a made 50-yard field goal from Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders. Tagovailoa also capped an early 11-on-11 drive with a rushing touchdown from in close. …

In 7-on-7 action, the Dolphins had a pair of interceptions almost on near back-to-back plays. First, safety Clayton Fejedelem intercepted Gardner Minshew. Then, South Florida local Quincy Wilson got one on Reid Sinnett, a Dolphin this time last year. …

Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick had a pair of sacks in team drills. He also matched up with Miami right tackle Austin Jackson during 1-on-1s, getting around Jackson once and then with Jackson bouncing back for a better rep to follow. …

While Philadelphia stuffed many Dolphins run attempts, Salvon Ahmed broke free at least a couple of times both on runs and short receptions. Ahmed had a run that got Miami inside the 5-yard line before Tagovailoa’s touchdown run. …

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown beat Howard over the top in a 1-on-1. …

Wide receiver River Cracraft caught a deep touchdown in 1-on-1s from Tagovailoa. …

Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram affected Eagles quarterbacks a couple of times. He also dropped into a zone in coverage once and was right there on a pass to the flat to stop it for no gain. …

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene wasn’t particularly noticed, which is a good thing as Philadelphia didn’t get to target and exploit him. The longest play of the day for the Eagles offense was when wide receiver Zach Pascal got open on a deep corner with Eric Rowe the only defender nearby in center field. Rowe also had a nice pass breakup. …

Nose tackle Raekwon Davis and safety Brandon Jones were among those with tackles for loss in 11-on-11 action.

Stock up

Quincy Wilson had an interception in team drills. The South Florida local and former 2017 second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts could get an opportunity at safety with Sheldrick Redwine cut on Tuesday . Wilson also has cornerback experience in the NFL, so he could be a valuable versatile defensive back with how many injuries the Dolphins are dealing with in the secondary.

Stock down

Backup tackle Larnel Coleman seemed to struggle at times. With Greg Little springing back into action this week after missing the first two of the preseason, it could spell trouble for Coleman, who has given Miami coaches an extensive look in the first two exhibition games after missing his rookie year on injured reserve.

Injury report

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle sat for team drills after stretching. He had his whole right leg wrapped up. Cornerback Byron Jones remains inactive on the physically-unable-to-perform list. ...

Miami again had Andrew Van Ginkel, Keion Crossen, Brennan Scarlett, Calvin Munson and Tanner Conner miss practice. Running back Sony Michel returned on Wednesday. ...

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead was seen in and out of team drills for a second straight day and held up well. ...

Defensive back Nik Needham walked inside to facility during practice. But he didn’t appear to be limping, and was walking fine.

