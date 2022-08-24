Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Law Enforcement warn of 'rainbow fentanyl' appearing in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are warning Oregonians to be aware of "rainbow fentanyl," a brightly-colored version of the highly-toxic synthetic opioid responsible for hundreds of fatal overdoses every day in the United States. According to...
kpic
Ms. Wheelchair Oregon returns from nationals with Rising Star Award
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ms. Wheelchair Oregon is back in Springfield after competing for the national title. While she did not bring home the Ms. Wheelchair America crown, she did get a special award for her perseverance. “There is a reason that I ended up in a wheelchair, as traumatic...
kpic
Governor Brown orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor Oregon firefighter Logan Taylor
Flags in Oregon will be flown at half-staff on Monday in remembrance of Logan Taylor, a wildland firefighter who died on August 18 while battling the Rum Creek Fire. Governor Kate Brown issued the order for all flags at the state's public institutions to be lowered in honor of the late firefighter, from sunrise through sunset on Monday, August 29.
kpic
Oregon Health Authority to hold public meeting on Oregonians' tobacco use.
SALEM, Ore. — The Tobacco Reduction Advisory Committee (TRAC) which is a part of the Oregon Health Authority will hold a public meeting on Monday, October 10th, 2022. TRAC is a committee appointed by the Governor and comprised of both private organizations and state agencies dedicated to the reduction of the harmful impact of Oregonians’ tobacco use.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpic
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County
The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
kpic
Oregon Community Summer Grant Program awards $1.4 million to Douglas County groups
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On August 24th, the Oregon State Legislature provided $50 million to help fund statewide K-12 community-based summer learning opportunities through the Oregon Community Summer Grant Program. Eleven nonprofits and government entities received a total of about $1.4 million and distributed the funds throughout Douglas County...
kpic
ODVA seeking volunteers to help veterans learn how to access potential resources
MADRAS, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) is seeking volunteers for its Veteran Volunteer Program who are interested in serving aging veterans. ODVA says the goal of this program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect veterans, primarily seniors, to their earned benefits and other potential resources.
kpic
Alabama teen becomes state's first Black female Eagle Scout
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank.
RELATED PEOPLE
kpic
UPDATE: Missing child from foster care has been found
SALEM, Ore. — UPDATE | On August 26, The Oregon Department of Human Services and Child Welfare confirm that Nevaeh Rohrbach has been found safe. They offer thanks to the community support in finding her. Original Story. The Oregon Department of Human Services and Child Welfare Division is asking...
kpic
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 140W; car found in Klamath Lake
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Highway 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour this morning while Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash, Friday morning. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that Justin Vanscoyk, of Klamath Falls, was driving eastbound when the vehicle crossed...
Comments / 0