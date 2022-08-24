ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Magic Forward Wendell Carter Jr: Top 25 NBA Power Forward?

By Riley Sheppard
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JI12L_0hTmS2sk00

Carter will look to replicate last season where he posted career highs in points (15.0) rebounds (10.5) and three-pointers made (1.1).

ORLANDO - After a career year last season, Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is being recognized for the impact he made on both ends of the floor.

In its recent rankings of the top power forwards in the league, HoopsHype placed Carter in the No. 21 slot, just below the likes of the Phoenix Suns Cam Johnson and former Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

In the same rankings, No. 1 pick and franchise cornerstone Paolo Banchero was placed in the No. 10 spot, giving the Magic two of the top 22 power forwards in the association.

“There are questions on whether Carter will be able to replicate that success next season or even improve upon it based on what his role will be,” HoopsHype said.

The 23-year-old is coming off a year where he posted career-highs in points (15.0), rebounds (10.5), assists (2.8) and three-point makes (1.1). He also ranks in the 99th percentile among centers in time spent defending shooting guards and 90th percentile in time spent guarding small forwards.

And in those moments guarding smaller players on the perimeter, he did not disappoint, allowing the second-fewest points per isolation possession in the league.

With Carter under contract until 2026, and a young foundation of Banchero, Franz Wagner , Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs, the Magic will look to clinch its first playoff berth since 2020.

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Orlando Magic? Click here

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook here

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter @TheMagicInsider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Wendell Carter Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Power Forward#The Phoenix Suns
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Reveals His Starting 5 NBA Players Of All Time

Jalen Rose has been involved in basketball in some way or another for a very long time at this point. He was part of the legendary "Fab Five" with the University of Michigan in the early 1990s and then spent 13 seasons in the NBA before transitioning to the role of an analyst with ESPN.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jeff Teague Told LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers That They Wouldn't Beat The Atlanta Hawks Again In 2016, The Cavs Swept Them For The Second Season In A Row

Until he finally moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James had spent his entire career playing in the Eastern Conference in the NBA. His two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as his well-publicized time with the Miami Heat, produced numerous Eastern Conference titles and trips to the Finals, as well as 3 championships for the King.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
460
Followers
299
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy