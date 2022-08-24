Read full article on original website
abc45.com
DeSantis-backed candidates overwhelmingly won school board races in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put his political weight behind numerous school board candidates across the state, and it appears that decision paid off. Twenty-five out of 30 school board candidates who enjoyed DeSantis's support won their elections, the governor announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
abc45.com
Some school districts switch to 4-day week amid nationwide teacher shortage
WASHINGTON (TND) — The teacher shortage has resulted in some historic changes in the classroom. Some districts across the nation are now moving to a four-day school week, while others are dropping requirements for teachers. There are now 25 states that have at least one district using a four-day week school schedule.
abc45.com
Alabama teen becomes state's first Black female Eagle Scout
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank.
