NASA unveils audio from a black hole

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
NASA has released the most interesting soundtrack of the summer after capturing the noise emanating from a black hole.

The sonification was from the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, nearly 240 million light years away. The black hole sends out pressure waves which causes ripples in the hot gas. Those ripples can than be translated into a note.

The audio has been tuned so humans could hear. The original audio was discovered 57 octaves below middle C.

A popular misconception, that there is no sound in space, originates with the fact that most of space is essentially a vacuum, providing no medium for sound waves to propagate through.

A galaxy cluster, on the other hand, has copious amounts of gas that envelop the hundreds or even thousands of galaxies within it, providing a medium for the sound waves to travel.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

