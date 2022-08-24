Read full article on original website
DeSantis-backed candidates overwhelmingly won school board races in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put his political weight behind numerous school board candidates across the state, and it appears that decision paid off. Twenty-five out of 30 school board candidates who enjoyed DeSantis's support won their elections, the governor announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
