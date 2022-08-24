ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

DeSantis-backed candidates overwhelmingly won school board races in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put his political weight behind numerous school board candidates across the state, and it appears that decision paid off. Twenty-five out of 30 school board candidates who enjoyed DeSantis's support won their elections, the governor announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
ENC schools remind students to get required vaccines and boosters

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — To help reduce the number of illnesses and increased absences as students prepare to go back to school on Monday, health officials want to ensure students receive their required vaccination shots and are up to date with their boosters. Manager of school health services, Laurie...
The Blitz: High school football week two highlights and scores

NEW BERN, Craven County — High school football is back in Eastern North Carolina and The Blitz has entered week two. In the week's premiere matchup, the Southside Seahawks moved to 2-0 on the year with a 27-20 victory over Washington County. In the "Battle for the Paddle" Riverside...
