Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Meta Summer Academy leads local teens to tech jobs
The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.
Midpen Media Center changes leadership
Board appoints co-founder of nonprofit's youth sports broadcasting program as interim executive director. The Midpen Media Center has a new face leading the Palo Alto-based organization as it works on a new long-term strategy for its local programming. At a special July 20 meeting, the board of directors named Charles...
msn.com
Cal High Students Stage Brief Walkout To Protest New Rules
SAN RAMON, CA— California High School students staged a brief walkout on Aug. 21 to protest what they viewed as an administrative overreach by new Principal Demetrius Ball. Some of those rules have since been modified or revoked. An Aug. 21 editorial in the student newspaper “The Californian” accused...
Community briefs: Djerassi hike signups, ADU and composting workshops, local schools hiring and more
San Mateo County's Sustainability Academy will be hosting a two-hour workshop on composting at home on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn how to turn their food scraps, leaves and plant cuttings into compost that helps your garden retain moisture, reduce weeds, and prevent erosion, while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSBW.com
Parents and students of Watsonville High call for removal of an assistant principal
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Some Watsonville High School students and parents are now calling for an assistant principal to be fired. This comes after Dr. Jeff Daucher made offensive comments toward girls when talking about the new dress code during a back-to-school session. In video recorded by one female student,...
SFAI is dead, but its students are still paying the price
When I left, my mental health spiraled. So did my life's course.
Daily Californian
Campus College of Letters and Science plans to limit high-demand majors
UC Berkeley’s College of Letters and Science will institute a change in policy, limiting students to enrollment in only one “high-demand” major starting fall 2023. The change will also mean freshman and transfer students in high-demand majors will be declared upon admittance and will not need to complete prerequisites prior to declaring.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley freshman steps on campus seal, fails their 1st midterm
While fighting through a crowd of people to get to their first lecture, UC Berkeley freshman F. Akeguy accidentally stepped foot on a campus seal — the first time anyone has done so since 1987. Immediately after their foot hit the seal, Akeguy and those around them reportedly saw...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiiky.com
10 Best Community College In San Jose | 2022
Within the city limits of San Jose, there are two community colleges and 23 community colleges within a 50-mile radius. If you want to go to a comprehensive school, the City College of San Francisco is the place to go. City College of San Francisco is the most affordable in-state community college tuition in the San Jose area.
Beloved daughter of UC Berkeley falcon family found dead on campus
Lindsay, the daughter of beloved couple Annie and Grinnell, was found dead on the west edge of campus. She hadn’t been seen in the last couple weeks, the last sighting was the first week of August by the Campanile.
Guest Opinion: Portola Valley Town Council's housing plan ignores fire safety
California's Constitution clearly states, "The protection of the public safety is the first responsibility of local government." Sadly, our Town Council is ignoring this fundamental responsibility. In Portola Valley, we live amidst numerous geologic faults, steep hills and hazardous ravines covered with tinder-dry grasslands, trees and brush. Increasingly hot, dry...
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Menlo Park students embark on their first day in new transitional kindergarten program
Mixing colors, cooking up pretend gourmet meals in the play kitchen and learning each other's names in circle time and more were all parts of the first day of school experience for 4-year-olds at Laurel School's new transitional kindergarten (TK) program on Thursday, Aug. 18. "It was a wonderful first...
losgatan.com
Humanitarian loses fight with ALS
Doug McNeil was a vibrant Monte Sereno resident who helped bring solar lighting to thousands of youths across the globe. He died July 31 after a five-year battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Professionally, McNeil was an aerospace engineer at NASA and worked on the Hubble...
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods
A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
Amid shortage, San Jose OKs major raise for veterinarians
San Jose is increasing the salary range for veterinarians by nearly 47% this year, hoping to fill monthslong vacancies for two roles in its backlogged animal shelter. While a full-time vet hired in the city before February would earn roughly $95,000 to $115,000 annually in base salary, the San Jose City Council has since sweetened the deal three times.
One hospitalized after assault at SF State campus
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been hospitalized after an assault Tuesday on San Francisco State University’s campus, school officials announced in an email. The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the Mashouf Wellness Center, the campus community gym, located at 755 Font Boulevard. The victim may have suffered a head […]
sanjoseinside.com
Are San Jose Police Salary Demands An Example of How Bay Area Is Unaffordable?
One measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations for the...
sfarchdiocese.org
A Letter to the Faithful from Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone
Dear Faithful of the Archdiocese of San Francisco,. As you likely know, we are at a critical moment right now in the history of California: voters this November will be asked whether or not they support the “right” to abortion for all nine months, without any restrictions or limitations, being written into our state constitution. It is indeed a very disturbing indication of the state of our current political climate that such a question will be asked in the form of Proposition 1 on the November 8 ballot.
Two newcomers seek to unseat incumbent in Woodside
Although two out of three district Woodside Town Council races are uncontested this coming fall, three are seeking the District 2 seat, which encompasses parts of Emerald Hills east of Interstate Highway 280 and borders Huddart Park. Newcomers Elizabeth Kaske, a business executive, and Steve Lubin, an architect, are challenging...
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
715
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0