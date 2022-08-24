ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

TheAlmanac

Meta Summer Academy leads local teens to tech jobs

The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Midpen Media Center changes leadership

Board appoints co-founder of nonprofit's youth sports broadcasting program as interim executive director. The Midpen Media Center has a new face leading the Palo Alto-based organization as it works on a new long-term strategy for its local programming. At a special July 20 meeting, the board of directors named Charles...
PALO ALTO, CA
msn.com

Cal High Students Stage Brief Walkout To Protest New Rules

SAN RAMON, CA— California High School students staged a brief walkout on Aug. 21 to protest what they viewed as an administrative overreach by new Principal Demetrius Ball. Some of those rules have since been modified or revoked. An Aug. 21 editorial in the student newspaper “The Californian” accused...
SAN RAMON, CA
Daily Californian

Campus College of Letters and Science plans to limit high-demand majors

UC Berkeley’s College of Letters and Science will institute a change in policy, limiting students to enrollment in only one “high-demand” major starting fall 2023. The change will also mean freshman and transfer students in high-demand majors will be declared upon admittance and will not need to complete prerequisites prior to declaring.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley freshman steps on campus seal, fails their 1st midterm

While fighting through a crowd of people to get to their first lecture, UC Berkeley freshman F. Akeguy accidentally stepped foot on a campus seal — the first time anyone has done so since 1987. Immediately after their foot hit the seal, Akeguy and those around them reportedly saw...
BERKELEY, CA
kiiky.com

10 Best Community College In San Jose | 2022

Within the city limits of San Jose, there are two community colleges and 23 community colleges within a 50-mile radius. If you want to go to a comprehensive school, the City College of San Francisco is the place to go. City College of San Francisco is the most affordable in-state community college tuition in the San Jose area.
SAN JOSE, CA
TheAlmanac

Guest Opinion: Portola Valley Town Council's housing plan ignores fire safety

California's Constitution clearly states, "The protection of the public safety is the first responsibility of local government." Sadly, our Town Council is ignoring this fundamental responsibility. In Portola Valley, we live amidst numerous geologic faults, steep hills and hazardous ravines covered with tinder-dry grasslands, trees and brush. Increasingly hot, dry...
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
losgatan.com

Humanitarian loses fight with ALS

Doug McNeil was a vibrant Monte Sereno resident who helped bring solar lighting to thousands of youths across the globe. He died July 31 after a five-year battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Professionally, McNeil was an aerospace engineer at NASA and worked on the Hubble...
MONTE SERENO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods

A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Amid shortage, San Jose OKs major raise for veterinarians

San Jose is increasing the salary range for veterinarians by nearly 47% this year, hoping to fill monthslong vacancies for two roles in its backlogged animal shelter. While a full-time vet hired in the city before February would earn roughly $95,000 to $115,000 annually in base salary, the San Jose City Council has since sweetened the deal three times.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

One hospitalized after assault at SF State campus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been hospitalized after an assault Tuesday on San Francisco State University’s campus, school officials announced in an email. The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the Mashouf Wellness Center, the campus community gym, located at 755 Font Boulevard. The victim may have suffered a head […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfarchdiocese.org

A Letter to the Faithful from Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone

Dear Faithful of the Archdiocese of San Francisco,. As you likely know, we are at a critical moment right now in the history of California: voters this November will be asked whether or not they support the “right” to abortion for all nine months, without any restrictions or limitations, being written into our state constitution. It is indeed a very disturbing indication of the state of our current political climate that such a question will be asked in the form of Proposition 1 on the November 8 ballot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAlmanac

Two newcomers seek to unseat incumbent in Woodside

Although two out of three district Woodside Town Council races are uncontested this coming fall, three are seeking the District 2 seat, which encompasses parts of Emerald Hills east of Interstate Highway 280 and borders Huddart Park. Newcomers Elizabeth Kaske, a business executive, and Steve Lubin, an architect, are challenging...
WOODSIDE, CA
