ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Police utilize multiple marine units during call for service after man jumps into Columbia River

VANCOUVER – A 44-year-old man was rescued after jumping into the Columbia River Wednesday evening. On Wednesday (Aug. 24) at about 6:30 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to the 6000 block of SE Riverside Drive for the report of suspicious activity. A resident reported two vehicles, a U-Haul and an inoperable pickup, were parked in front of and in their driveway and two males associated with the vehicles were going door to door asking for gasoline.
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Family of five narrowly escape house fire in North Clark County

Children in the home were awakened by a growing fire in the living room and quickly alerted the rest of the family. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue units responded to a house fire in the early morning hours on Friday (Aug. 26). The fire was dispatched at 1:21 a.m. during a power...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Fire District 3 welcomes new fire commissioner and other personnel changes

BRUSH PRAIRIE — Clark County Fire District 3 welcomes a new fire commissioner and announces other personnel changes to the fire district. Fire Commissioner Dean Thornberry was sworn-in on Aug. 8 and he replaced Scott Anders, who stepped down after accepting a job in another state. Thornberry spent 25 years in fire service, including 12 years with Clark County Fire District 3. He retired in 2016 as deputy chief at East County Fire and Rescue.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver, WA
Cars
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Public Schools will welcome students back to school Aug. 30

Two exceptions to the start date are designed to help kindergarten and sixth grade students make a smooth transition. The first day of school for Vancouver Public Schools is Aug. 30 for most of the anticipated 21,000 students. Two exceptions to the start date are designed to help kindergarten and sixth grade students make a smooth transition.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy