Will Washington state follow California's lead in banning sales of new gas-powered cars?
SEATTLE — After California air regulators voted Thursday on a plan that effectively require all new cars sold within the state by 2035 to be zero-emission vehicles, Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington state will be "ready to adopt California's regs" as soon as December. In a social media post,...
Oregon nonprofits warn federal funds for maternal home visiting could soon expire
PORTLAND, Ore — A coalition of 10 different Oregon nonprofits and government agencies are calling on Congress to reauthorize millions in funding for the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting program. The federally funded program provides for in-home visits for at-risk pregnant people and families of young children.
As students rejoice, experts talk loan forgiveness impacts to housing market
SALEM, Ore. — For many students and their families, President Joe Biden's announcement of student loan forgiveness of up to $20,000 for some low-income borrowers came as a relief Wednesday. However, experts estimate that the disposable income the plan frees up could increase spending and even drive up the...
Governor Brown orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor Oregon firefighter Logan Taylor
Flags in Oregon will be flown at half-staff on Monday in remembrance of Logan Taylor, a wildland firefighter who died on August 18 while battling the Rum Creek Fire. Governor Kate Brown issued the order for all flags at the state's public institutions to be lowered in honor of the late firefighter, from sunrise through sunset on Monday, August 29.
Portland Rescue Mission: Erica's Story
When it comes to women and children who struggle with hunger and homelessness, Oregon has one of the highest rates in the nation. so what does it take to break out of this dangerous cycle? Portland Rescue Mission’s Erin Holcomb joined us to share Erica’s story. KATU has...
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County
The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
Oregon DHS asks public for helping in finding missing foster child
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: A 13-year-old girl has been found after she was reported as missing, the Oregon Department of Human Services said. The girl was last seen in Portland on Tuesday, but officials say she was found on Thursday. Officials said they would like to thank the public...
Lightning-caused fires plaguing North Cascades National Park
SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — Lightning-related fires have been plaguing the North Cascades National Park, with nine currently ablaze in the remote Stephen Mather Wilderness area. Firefighters have notified visitors and provided alternate routes out of the closure area. Crews are gathering additional information to develop a safe and effective course of action to confine and contain the fires.
Boat catches fire, person rescued by other boaters on the Columbia River
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Firefighters say a boat caught fire in the Columbia River on Thursday afternoon. The one person on board was helped to safety by some other boaters who were in the area. There were no reports of injuries. Gresham Firefighters say Rescue Boat 75 was called...
Caught on camera: Oregon State Police urge people to be bear-y aware of surroundings
A video posted on the Oregon State Police Facebook shows a bear hiding and running away from authorities. According to OSP, a sergeant was out patrolling the Trask Wildfire Management unit when he heard some brush moving and thought it might be an elk. It was not an elk, but...
Celebrating National Dog Day - we want to see photos of your pup!
Dog lovers, rejoice – Friday is a day to celebrate in honor of National Dog Day!. National Dog Day was created to recognize the need for forever homes for our four-legged friends. You can celebrate by adopting or fostering a pup, volunteering at a shelter, or donating to a shelter or rescue organization.
