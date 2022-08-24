ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KATU.com

As students rejoice, experts talk loan forgiveness impacts to housing market

SALEM, Ore. — For many students and their families, President Joe Biden's announcement of student loan forgiveness of up to $20,000 for some low-income borrowers came as a relief Wednesday. However, experts estimate that the disposable income the plan frees up could increase spending and even drive up the...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Portland Rescue Mission: Erica's Story

When it comes to women and children who struggle with hunger and homelessness, Oregon has one of the highest rates in the nation. so what does it take to break out of this dangerous cycle? Portland Rescue Mission’s Erin Holcomb joined us to share Erica’s story. KATU has...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County

The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon DHS asks public for helping in finding missing foster child

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: A 13-year-old girl has been found after she was reported as missing, the Oregon Department of Human Services said. The girl was last seen in Portland on Tuesday, but officials say she was found on Thursday. Officials said they would like to thank the public...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Lightning-caused fires plaguing North Cascades National Park

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — Lightning-related fires have been plaguing the North Cascades National Park, with nine currently ablaze in the remote Stephen Mather Wilderness area. Firefighters have notified visitors and provided alternate routes out of the closure area. Crews are gathering additional information to develop a safe and effective course of action to confine and contain the fires.
ENVIRONMENT
KATU.com

Celebrating National Dog Day - we want to see photos of your pup!

Dog lovers, rejoice – Friday is a day to celebrate in honor of National Dog Day!. National Dog Day was created to recognize the need for forever homes for our four-legged friends. You can celebrate by adopting or fostering a pup, volunteering at a shelter, or donating to a shelter or rescue organization.
OREGON STATE

