On Tuesday at approximately 11:43 PM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a female damaging vehicle tires with a knife in the 100 block of Chestnut St. Officers responded to the area and took a female into custody under mental health law 9.41. This female’s name will not be released at this time. While Officers were investigating on the scene, they were able to locate seven vehicles that appeared to be damaged as a result of this incident.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO