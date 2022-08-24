ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

WETM 18 News

Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira. Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open. You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you […]
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Fatal shooting near Liberty Park & Ride

Liberty, Pa. — An apparent argument near the Park & Ride ended in a fatal shooting Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., State Police say. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago of Buffalo, NY. Police have not named the shooter. A black Ford Explorer driven by Alicia-Santiago and a red sedan driven by the shooter were involved in the fatal incident which took place near the intersection...
LIBERTY, PA
nyspnews.com

Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
ROCHESTER, NY
ithaca.com

Floral Ave Traffic Stop Leads To Shots Fired At IPD, Arrest Made

On Friday at approximately 1:15 a.m., the Ithaca Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of W. State Street and Floral Ave. A passenger of the vehicle fired multiple rounds out of the sun roof area of said vehicle and attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle. Ithaca Police Officers conducted a brief pursuit until said vehicle stopped in the area of Elm Street near West Village Place.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Murder Suspect in Court, Video Recording Shown

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- After being pushed back two weeks, 29-year-old Corning murder suspect Brett Heffner appeared in Corning City Court Friday morning for his preliminary hearing. Earlier this month, Heffner was charged with the second-degree murder of 26-year-old Keli Collins at the Stewart Park Apartments in Corning. The original...
CORNING, NY
waynetimes.com

Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
PORT BYRON, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnynewsnow.com

Couple Accused Of Stealing Farm Tractor In Cattaraugus County

PORTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An couple is accused of stealing a farm tractor in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 60-year-old Ray Adams and 62-year-old Kinley Frazier on Wednesday. The two were charged with grand larceny after they allegedly stole a...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Warn of Fentanyl

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police are warning the community about drugs being sold that are being cut with another deadly substance. Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz says Fentanyl is being cut with other drugs, like heroin, cocaine, meth and others. Fentanyl is often mixed in with the drugs to boost the effects while also cutting it with a cheaper substance.
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

Woman Slashing Tires On Chestnut Street Taken Into Custody

On Tuesday at approximately 11:43 PM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a female damaging vehicle tires with a knife in the 100 block of Chestnut St. Officers responded to the area and took a female into custody under mental health law 9.41. This female’s name will not be released at this time. While Officers were investigating on the scene, they were able to locate seven vehicles that appeared to be damaged as a result of this incident.
ITHACA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Albion man following a domestic incident

On August 20, 2022, State Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, 55, of Albion, NY following a domestic disturbance. On August 20, 2022, State Troopers from the Albion barracks responded to a residence in the town of Albion for a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, age 55, of Albion, after an investigation revealed that Moore threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He was charged with Assault 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.
ALBION, NY

