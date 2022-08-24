Read full article on original website
Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira. Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open. You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you […]
Watkins Glen Police looking for Walmart theft suspects
Watkins Glen Police are asking for help to find two people involved in a theft from the local Walmart.
Corning man charged with strangling woman in her apartment turned over to county court system
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning man accused of strangling and killing a woman in her apartment earlier this month has been turned over to the county court system for potential grand jury action, according to the Corning City Court. Brett Heffner, 29, appeared in the Corning City Court on August 26 for a preliminary […]
Fatal shooting near Liberty Park & Ride
Liberty, Pa. — An apparent argument near the Park & Ride ended in a fatal shooting Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., State Police say. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago of Buffalo, NY. Police have not named the shooter. A black Ford Explorer driven by Alicia-Santiago and a red sedan driven by the shooter were involved in the fatal incident which took place near the intersection...
nyspnews.com
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
Male shot on Garson Avenue, found on Cedarwood Terrace
Officers found the victim in the area of Kingston Street and Cedarwood Terrace with one gunshot wound to his lower body.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
Shooting, car crash near Strong Memorial Hospital
It was eventually determined that the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Mt. Hope Ave in the City of Rochester.
ithaca.com
Floral Ave Traffic Stop Leads To Shots Fired At IPD, Arrest Made
On Friday at approximately 1:15 a.m., the Ithaca Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a vehicle in the area of W. State Street and Floral Ave. A passenger of the vehicle fired multiple rounds out of the sun roof area of said vehicle and attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle. Ithaca Police Officers conducted a brief pursuit until said vehicle stopped in the area of Elm Street near West Village Place.
NewsChannel 36
Corning Murder Suspect in Court, Video Recording Shown
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- After being pushed back two weeks, 29-year-old Corning murder suspect Brett Heffner appeared in Corning City Court Friday morning for his preliminary hearing. Earlier this month, Heffner was charged with the second-degree murder of 26-year-old Keli Collins at the Stewart Park Apartments in Corning. The original...
Man From Friendship, NY Uses Sledgehammer in Very Unfriendly Manner
This is probably one of the more ironic headlines of the week so far. We've explored some of New York state's more uniquely named locations before, and the town of Friendship would certainly make the list. However, state police say one resident was anything but friendly Thursday night, after a...
waynetimes.com
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
New York State man fatally shot at a Route 15 interchange in north central Pa.
LIBERTY - A New York State man was fatally shot Friday afternoon at the Liberty interchange of Route 15 in southern Tioga County. Coroner James Daugherty, who identified the victim as Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, N.Y., said he was shot multiple times. According to state police it appears...
wnynewsnow.com
Couple Accused Of Stealing Farm Tractor In Cattaraugus County
PORTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An couple is accused of stealing a farm tractor in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 60-year-old Ray Adams and 62-year-old Kinley Frazier on Wednesday. The two were charged with grand larceny after they allegedly stole a...
13 WHAM
Horse from Farmington injured after escaping onto the Thruway Saturday
Farmington, N.Y. — We promise: we're not horsing around. A horse from a nearby farm made its way onto the Thruway in the town of Farmington and was obstructing traffic on Saturday. The longest traffic back-up was approximately two miles. Troopers arrived on the scene to ensure traffic safety...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Warn of Fentanyl
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police are warning the community about drugs being sold that are being cut with another deadly substance. Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz says Fentanyl is being cut with other drugs, like heroin, cocaine, meth and others. Fentanyl is often mixed in with the drugs to boost the effects while also cutting it with a cheaper substance.
ithaca.com
Woman Slashing Tires On Chestnut Street Taken Into Custody
On Tuesday at approximately 11:43 PM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a report of a female damaging vehicle tires with a knife in the 100 block of Chestnut St. Officers responded to the area and took a female into custody under mental health law 9.41. This female’s name will not be released at this time. While Officers were investigating on the scene, they were able to locate seven vehicles that appeared to be damaged as a result of this incident.
Olean police locate missing teen
In an update on the department's Facebook page, Friday police said Purdy was located and reunited with family.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Albion man following a domestic incident
On August 20, 2022, State Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, 55, of Albion, NY following a domestic disturbance. On August 20, 2022, State Troopers from the Albion barracks responded to a residence in the town of Albion for a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, age 55, of Albion, after an investigation revealed that Moore threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He was charged with Assault 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.
