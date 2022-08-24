ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Attempted burglary leads to discovery of ski mask, gun and money: Kenner PD

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jczX7_0hTmQG5F00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Monday night, the Kenner Police Department be gan investigating an attempted burglary at a home located in the 4300 block of Arizona Avenue. According to the Kenner PD, they received the call about the incident around 9:00 p.m.

Reports show that the victim told police she heard her backyard gate close and found a screen that had been removed from a back window in her home. Officers arrived on the scene and circled the area looking for any suspicious behavior.

Male victim shot to death in Hollygrove Wednesday morning: NOPD

Police located an individual walking in the 1700 block of Joe Yenni Boulevard with a backpack. Officers identified the individual to be 19-year-old, Alvin Carriere. Deputies found a handgun on Carriere’s waistband as they approached him. The suspect was taken into custody and police discovered what was inside Carriere’s backpack. Officers found a ski mask, rubber gloves, and a screwdriver with almost $2 thousand dollars in it.

The Kenner PD charged him for illegally carrying a weapon. The incident is still under investigation. anyone with any information on the incident can contact Kenner Police at (504)712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
DESTREHAN, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Kenner, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Kenner, LA
NOLA.com

Double shooting at Hoffman Triangle bar kills one man, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally wounded in a double shooting outside a Hoffman Triangle bar, New Orleans police said Saturday. The gunfire was reported Friday at 11:09 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street. "The victims were standing outside a bar when a vehicle passed and the occupants began firing shots," a police report said. Paramedics took both victims, ages 39 and 38, took to a hospital, where older man died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Second person killed in Hoffman Triangle in 15 hours, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in the Hoffman Triangle's second homicide in less than 15 hours, New Orleans police said. Officers were summoned at 1:23 p.m. to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street, where they found the 46-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk. Emergency Medical Services declared him dead there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard

BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
BUSH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Ski#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDSU

Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury

A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop

A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Metairie home, JPSO says

A man was shot dead Thursday in a residential area of Metairie near Interstate 10 and Clearview Parkway, Jefferson Parish authorities said. The disturbance was reported to Jefferson Parish deputies around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue (map), according to a statement from JPSO. Deputies found a man inside a residence on the block, which is made up of primarily apartment buildings. He died at the scene.
METAIRIE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy