Beasley, Manning ‘strongly condemn’ North Carolina Democrats’ Israel/Palestine resolution
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There is one place that some prominent Democrats in North Carolina didn’t want to go politically – Israel – yet some members of their party have dragged them there anyway, a conundrum Republicans are happy to point out. Jewish organizations are suggesting that Democrats in the state were ignoring their interests […]
North Carolina ranked 2nd safest state during COVID-19. Here’s why.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With new vaccination plans on the way to add more protections against COVID-19, North Carolinians can take solace in a new piece of information: You live in one of the safest states during COVID-19. That’s the finding of a new analysis by WalletHub, the data-crunching online finance advice company, which ranks […]
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
Can you remain anonymous in North Carolina when claiming a lottery win?
(WGHP) — With North Carolinians winning more lottery prizes in 2022 than any other year, many are wondering why big winners can’t remain anonymous. Simply, it’s the law right now. Lottery drawings are open to the public, and winners of over $600 do not retain their anonymity, according to a North Carolina lottery statute. However, […]
Aug. 25: Latest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker has compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina. The latest numbers come using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to […]
HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim
HOUSTON (AP) — The faded and weathered construction permits still taped to Houston resident Mal Moses’ front door are reminders of the difficulties he faced in trying to get his mold-infested walls and leaky roof repaired after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. But living in his neighborhood of Trinity-Houston...
Policy experts warning taxpayers on Biden’s Loan Forgiveness Program
A new National Tax Payer's Union Foundation (NTU) analysis says the average taxpayer will be coughing up an extra $2,000 in taxes.
180+ arrests in NC statewide Alcohol Law Enforcement operation
Thursday night, NC Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents partnered with local law enforcement in a statewide operation that resulted in several arrests, charges and the seizure of drugs, guns and cash.
Hemorrhagic disease discovered in deer across 39 North Carolina counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An outbreak of hemorrhagic disease has struck North Carolina, and it has spread across multiple counties in the state’s Piedmont, foothills and Coastal Plain, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting […]
UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI in West Virginia Turnpike crash, road reopened
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike have reopened after being shut down for nearly 19 hours after a tractor-trailer crash caused a chemical spill near Pax overnight. PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer […]
