Greenville County, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Real estate rundown week ending August 26, 2022

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors announced a 16% increase in active residential listings — from 3,147 in the multiple listing service on Aug. 10, 2021, to 3,651 on Aug. 10, 2022. With the number of listings up, the average residential sales price has also increased 10.5% from $415,385...
The Scoop with Amy Doyle: Local homebuilder hikes every week for six consecutive years

In early January of 2016, Greenville business owner Trey Cole went for a walk with his mother in Lake Conestee Park. With his busy homebuilding and renovation business, he confessed, “I was frustrated how little time I spent outdoors.” He and his wife Jenny had always taken adventurous vacations and were outdoorsy people — hiking the Grand Canyon on vacation, for instance. But on a weekly basis, they were inundated with running their businesses.
