In early January of 2016, Greenville business owner Trey Cole went for a walk with his mother in Lake Conestee Park. With his busy homebuilding and renovation business, he confessed, “I was frustrated how little time I spent outdoors.” He and his wife Jenny had always taken adventurous vacations and were outdoorsy people — hiking the Grand Canyon on vacation, for instance. But on a weekly basis, they were inundated with running their businesses.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO