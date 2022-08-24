Read full article on original website
Related
greenvillejournal.com
S.C. Teacher of the Year: From ‘Corridor of Shame’ comes all-star educator
Last May, Deion Jamison was seated in a fancy gala at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center when state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman walked onstage and called out his name. “I was shocked,” Jamison said, looking back on the moment he was declared the 2023 South Carolina Teacher of the...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Drive, The Blood Connection celebrate completion of season-long blood drive campaign
The Greenville Drive, an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, and The Blood Connection hosted a blood donor appreciation event at the Champions Club in downtown Greenville on Aug. 25. The event celebrated the completion of the Saving Lives at Home blood drive campaign, a season-long partnership between the Greenville...
greenvillejournal.com
Real estate rundown week ending August 26, 2022
The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors announced a 16% increase in active residential listings — from 3,147 in the multiple listing service on Aug. 10, 2021, to 3,651 on Aug. 10, 2022. With the number of listings up, the average residential sales price has also increased 10.5% from $415,385...
greenvillejournal.com
The Scoop with Amy Doyle: Local homebuilder hikes every week for six consecutive years
In early January of 2016, Greenville business owner Trey Cole went for a walk with his mother in Lake Conestee Park. With his busy homebuilding and renovation business, he confessed, “I was frustrated how little time I spent outdoors.” He and his wife Jenny had always taken adventurous vacations and were outdoorsy people — hiking the Grand Canyon on vacation, for instance. But on a weekly basis, they were inundated with running their businesses.
Comments / 0