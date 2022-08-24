Class A Office Tower Financial Center at the Gardens Executes 56,500 SF of Office Leases YTD in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Increasing Building Occupancy to Nearly 97%

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

CP Group, the property manager of Financial Center at the Gardens on behalf of an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors, today announces the execution of six office leasing agreements that have been signed by the property YTD, totaling 56,529 SF and increasing building occupancy to nearly 97%. Financial Center at the Gardens, a 10-story Class A office building located at 3801 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, was purchased by an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors in 2019.

Financial Center at the Gardens, the largest office building along PGA Boulevard (Photo: Business Wire)

The six completed transactions include:

Ameriprise Financial , a diversified financial services company, which provides financial planning products and services, including wealth management, asset management, insurance, annuities, and estate planning, has signed a lease at the building totaling 16,371 SF, relocating from an alternative location in Palm Beach County.

Lighthouse Investment Partners , a global investment management firm with offices in New York, Chicago, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong, has signed a long-term lease extension and will be relocating from their existing space in the building to three individual spaces, totaling 16,770 SF, to separate their three divisions and to meet their evolving space needs.

Regus , a global network of modern and flexible office workspaces, renewed its lease at the building totaling 15,359 SF.

LPL Financial, considered the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States, signed a lease this week totaling 3,550 SF as its first Palm Beach Gardens office.

Element Materials Technology , a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, will be relocating from Jupiter, FL., to occupy a move-in-ready spec suite totaling 2,290 SF.

Atlantic Men’s Clinic , Florida’s premier medical practice specializing in men’s health, with locations in Miami, Plantation, and Boca Raton, signed a new lease totaling 2,189 SF.

Tara England and Anthony Librizzi of Cushman & Wakefield represented New York Life Real Estate Investors in the negotiations for all six completed transactions. Librizzi also represented Lighthouse Investment Partners.

“We are thrilled with Anthony and Tara’s YTD leasing performance at the property, solidifying the assets position as one of the marquis Class A office buildings within the submarket,” said Joe Thomas, Director at New York Life Real Estate Investors.

CP Group, the building’s property management company, is in the process of completing a $2.0M front entrance exterior façade upgrade and recently completed the renovation of its 10-story atrium and common corridors, several parking garage upgrades including air-conditioned garage elevator vestibules, and the addition of several new building spec suites.

“We are pleased that the building improvements allowed us to attract new and retain our existing tenants,” said Anthony Librizzi. “The building owner and management have recognized the ever-changing tenant preferences and have executed on select improvements that have allowed Financial Center at the Gardens to remain as one of the premier office destinations in Palm Beach Gardens.”

Financial Center at the Gardens represents both the largest and most well-situated office building in Palm Beach Gardens. The building’s location along PGA Boulevard offers tenants easy access to I-95 and the Florida Turnpike, and a short walk to a host of restaurants and boutique retail at Downtown at the Gardens.

The building is Energy Star rated, is the only Wired Certified Gold office tower in Palm Beach County – a certification for best-in-class telecom infrastructure and superior internet – and recently received the WELL Health-Safety Rating, which was established during the pandemic to ensure office buildings were meeting necessary standards to deliver a healthy work environment for its building occupants. Learn more about Financial Center at the Gardens by visiting https://www.3801pga.com/ .

About New York Life Real Estate Investors

New York Life Real Estate Investors is a division of NYL Investors LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. For more information please visit: http://www.newyorklife.com/realestateinvestors.

New York Life Real Estate Investors is a full service, fully-integrated real estate enterprise with more than 100 professionals. The division has market-leading capabilities in origination, underwriting, and investment in real estate equity products and related debt, including real estate equity investments, commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage backed securities. With over $67.6 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022(1) New York Life Real Estate Investors is actively seeking to acquire additional properties throughout the U.S.

(1) Real Estate Investors AUM of $67.6B is gross and includes AUA ($1.0B) as of 3/31/2022. Net AUM for Real Estate Investors is $66.6B as of 3/31/2022.

ABOUT CP GROUP

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 165 properties, totaling over 56 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. It is currently Florida’s largest and Atlanta’s second-largest office landlord and ranks 25th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.

