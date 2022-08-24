ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

CBS Sports

College football schedule, games 2022: What to watch in Week 0, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

Ladies and gentlemen, the time has arrived and the 2022 FBS college football season is finally here. Week 0 games are set for Saturday and the schedule includes a trip across the pond for two Big Ten foes. Nebraska and Northwestern will meet at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, in what is a massive Big Ten West showdown that could set the tone for what should be a wild season in the division.
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State considering selling alcohol at Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Penn State is considering selling alcohol at Beaver Stadium during the 2022 season, according to the Centre Daily Times. Citing sources, the newspaper reports the university is exploring selling alcohol on the concourse in Beaver Stadium, a month after the new athletic director said the department needed to find more ways to monetize the venue. The Centre Daily Times reports the current plan is to have a test run selling alcohol at the game against Central Michigan on Sept. 24. A Penn State spokesperson told the Centre Daily Times the sale of alcohol in the stadium has been under consideration, but the university will need more approval before moving forward. Alcohol sales are currently only allowed in enclosed suites and boxes. 
