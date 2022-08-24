Read full article on original website
5 college football coaches on the hot seat this season
College football coaches are either on the hot seat or in the good graces of their fan base and program
NFL・
How Notre Dame & the Pac-12 schools linked with the Big Ten stack up against other schools
The Pac-12 schools match up pretty well when you compare the other schools vying for a spot in the Big Ten
Pac-12 Beware: The Transfer Portal Trojans are No Joke, As USC Begins the Lincoln Riley Era
The Lincoln Riley Era has begun for Southern California. After coaching two Heisman Trophy winners and two No. 1 overall picks to go along with a stunning 55-10 record in just five seasons as the head coach of Oklahoma, Riley left Norman and didn’t look back. The move shocked...
1 College Football Game Scheduled for This Weekend Appears To Be In Jeopardy
Over the past few hours, rumors have emerged suggesting one college football game will be cancelled. A quick search on social media shows plenty of people wondering if the game between North Carolina and Florida A&M will be played. A rumor emerged suggesting FAMU is dealing with eligibility issues. According...
Report: Rumors 1 College Football Game Could Be Cancelled Are Not True
Over the past few hours, rumors have emerged suggesting one college football game will be cancelled. A quick search on social media shows plenty of people wondering if the game between North Carolina and Florida A&M will be played. A rumor emerged suggesting FAMU is dealing with eligibility issues. However,...
Robert’s Words 2022: Conference realignment, the transfer portal and the Thunderhawks
Each year as football season approaches, GoPowercat is honored to present the thoughts of Kansas State superfan Robert Lipson. Robert also provides his weekly tailgate schedule as he upholds his tradition of visiting fan tailgates throughout the home schedule. He does the same for football road games, and Robert is...
Student Body Right plans to resurrect disbanded USC alumni clubs and pay players
Every USC football player would be paid $50,000 for name, image and likeness under a plan that would bring Trojan Clubs into a Student Body Right collective.
Will Lincoln Riley change the way Big Ten football is played?
Will Lincoln Riley revolutionize how the Big Ten Conference plays football? It will be fascinating to see. The Big Ten is a smashmouth league. If you have watched one Minnesota-Iowa or Michigan State-Wisconsin game, you’ve seen them all. This is not track-meet football or run-and-gun, video-game fare. Ohio State...
247Sports
Penn State transfer Ta'Quan Roberson to be UConn football's starting QB at Utah State, per report
Penn State transfer Ta'Quan Roberson got his fresh start when he transferred to UConn. Now, the former Nittany Lion is a starting quarterback, according to a report Saturday by Pete Thamel. Roberson will be under center for the Huskies when the team begins its 2022 college football season with Saturday's 4 p.m. ET kickoff at Utah State.
Meyer: USC, UCLA to Big Ten Shows ‘There Is No Loyalty’
The former Ohio State head coach weighed in on the big news of the offseason.
Report: Penn State to test alcohol sales at second home game in 2022 season
For the first time ever, Penn State appears to be opening the door to selling alcohol at Beaver Stadium. Read more about this story on Audacy Sports.
CBS Sports
College football schedule, games 2022: What to watch in Week 0, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times
Ladies and gentlemen, the time has arrived and the 2022 FBS college football season is finally here. Week 0 games are set for Saturday and the schedule includes a trip across the pond for two Big Ten foes. Nebraska and Northwestern will meet at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, in what is a massive Big Ten West showdown that could set the tone for what should be a wild season in the division.
Thinking Out Loud: There is a new reality when competing in college sports
With new rules and a whole new batch of money to be made, college programs are jockeying for position to move up into another tier of competition and money-making.
NFL・
Penn State considering selling alcohol at Beaver Stadium
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Penn State is considering selling alcohol at Beaver Stadium during the 2022 season, according to the Centre Daily Times. Citing sources, the newspaper reports the university is exploring selling alcohol on the concourse in Beaver Stadium, a month after the new athletic director said the department needed to find more ways to monetize the venue. The Centre Daily Times reports the current plan is to have a test run selling alcohol at the game against Central Michigan on Sept. 24. A Penn State spokesperson told the Centre Daily Times the sale of alcohol in the stadium has been under consideration, but the university will need more approval before moving forward. Alcohol sales are currently only allowed in enclosed suites and boxes.
