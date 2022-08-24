Demarcus Robinson Will See First Action for Ravens Vs. Washington

Demarcus Robinson will get his first taste of playing for the Ravens in the final preseason game against Washington.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Demarcus Robinson will get his first taste of playing for the Ravens in the final preseason game against Washington.



The Ravens signed Robinson last week after he was released by the Raiders.

He'll add a veteran presence to a young group of wide receivers.

"We've played against him all of these years," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a big, strong receiver. Very strong hands, catch radius. You didn't see it when you guys went in, but he caught a really nice seam route off an RPO, and just went up and got it. [He's] learning the offense. He couldn't be in there too much today, because he's learning the plays still, but he'll pick them up quick. [I] expect him to play out there on Saturday and get going. So, we're happy to have him."

Robinson, a fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2016, spent six years with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he had 145 receptions for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns in 97 games.

Rashod Bateman will be the Ravens' No. 1 receiver with Devin Duvernay as No, 2. Robinson can grab that No. 3 role with James Proche sidelined with a soft tissue injury,

Robinson, 6-foot-1, 203-pounds, had his best season in 2020 with 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns. Last year, he managed just 264 receiving yards, but he has the potential to make plays.

Robinson signed a one-year, $1 million deal that includes $895,000 fully guaranteed, so he is definitely part of the Ravens' plans this season. They'll get their first chance to see what he can do for the team in that final preseason game.

“I’ll tell you what – since the moment we met him out in Arizona, he has been on it, in terms of being a professional, preparation," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "[He’s] very impressive. So, I think you’re going to see that a little bit quicker than you might anticipate normally. He got some practice time yesterday, a lot more today, and I think we’ve got to get him some work in this game on Saturday, too.

"So, I’m excited that he’s here, looking forward to collaborating with him and [have been] very impressed with him thus far.”