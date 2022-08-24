A Texas judge has just put guns back in the hands of non-military people under age 20. In a landmark ruling, Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court of Fort Worth ruled that there was “no historical tradition” to legally stop the age group from carrying guns in public, despite a Supreme Court decision banning young people from carrying in public except in self-defense. The ruling, likely to be appealed, found that the ban violates the Second Amendment and that “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” adding that “the undisputed historical evidence establishes that 18-to-20-year-olds were understood to be a part of the militia in the Founding Era.” The ruling is suspended for 30 days to allow the state to appeal. Read it at NBC News

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO