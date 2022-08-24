ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect

With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
Ghost Gun Dealers Race to Offload Inventory Ahead of New Federal Rules

Retailers of ghost gun parts are holding fire sales on the eve of new federal rule meant to curb the proliferation of homemade, untraceable weapons. The new regulations from the Biden administration, which go into effect on August 24, will require that all parts used to manufacture ghost guns are serialized and that purchasers undergo a background check. While the rule will regulate all future sales of ghost guns, it will not have an effect on the potentially millions of ghost gun kits that are already in circulation.
Ghost Guns | 60 Minutes Archive

From 2020, Bill Whitaker reports on untraceable firearms, called ghost guns, which are handcrafted via legally purchased gun kits. This week, a new federal regulation took effect that requires the kits to include serial numbers and mandates background checks for people who buy the kits from dealers.
Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3...
'It's just insanity': ATF now needs 2 weeks to perform a routine gun trace

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Inside a windowless office in a nondescript brick building, a lone man is staring at three computer screens while typing out lines of code. He’s among a group of developers and coders who aid federal agents responsible for tracking down the owners of guns used in crimes across the United States. But these computer experts use their talents not to modernize the gun shop records that pour into this facility, the National Tracing Center operated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF. They are in fact doing the opposite: converting the digital files into screenshots akin to paper records so they cannot be searched electronically.
States With the Most Trafficked Guns

The United States has nearly 121 guns per 100 people, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. That figure may be higher today since it was reported in the organization’s report published in 2018 and was already an increase from 88 guns per 100 people in 2011. (These are states with the […]
Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital

Police body camera video shows a stockpile of weapons found inside an employee's closet at a New Jersey hospital. It remains unclear how the employee was able to get the guns inside the hospital or how long they had been there. NBC News’ Ron Allen has the details. Aug. 26, 2022.
Anti-Black racism linked to lower support for some gun rights

Racially resentful white Americans are less likely to support some gun rights if they believe Black people are exercising those rights more than white people, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. White Americans who expressed high levels of anti-Black sentiments associated gun rights with white people and...
Judge Puts Guns Back in Hands of Texas Non-Military Kids Age 18-20

A Texas judge has just put guns back in the hands of non-military people under age 20. In a landmark ruling, Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court of Fort Worth ruled that there was “no historical tradition” to legally stop the age group from carrying guns in public, despite a Supreme Court decision banning young people from carrying in public except in self-defense. The ruling, likely to be appealed, found that the ban violates the Second Amendment and that “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” adding that “the undisputed historical evidence establishes that 18-to-20-year-olds were understood to be a part of the militia in the Founding Era.” The ruling is suspended for 30 days to allow the state to appeal. Read it at NBC News
The Hill

To keep our children safe, keep guns out of schools

Schools are opening this week, and millions of children are returning to the classroom. After the Uvalde, Texas mass murder of 19 children and two teachers, politicians in Texas called for more teachers to carry guns in classrooms to protect their children and themselves. Ohio recently enacted a law permitting teachers to be armed after 24 hours of training.
