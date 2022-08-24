Read full article on original website
Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect
With just days remaining until new federal rules will effectively ban so-called ghost guns on Aug. 24, many companies are scrambling to sell parts needed to make the largely untraceable firearms — and gun enthusiasts continue to build them.In April, President Joe Biden announced new regulations that will treat ghost guns — which can be made from parts bought online or with 3D printers — like any other firearms sold in the U.S.Typical firearms must include a serial number that lets law enforcement trace them if they're used in a crime, but ghost guns don't have serial numbers. Also, anyone...
Judge rules 'ghost guns' are firearms and bars Polymer80 from selling them to D.C. residents
Ghost gun kits and parts are in fact firearms, a court said in a landmark judgment, barring one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of the homemade and untraceable weapons from selling its do-it-yourself products to residents in Washington, D.C. Polymer80, a Nevada-based ghost gun manufacturer and distributor, has to...
Ghost Gun Dealers Race to Offload Inventory Ahead of New Federal Rules
Retailers of ghost gun parts are holding fire sales on the eve of new federal rule meant to curb the proliferation of homemade, untraceable weapons. The new regulations from the Biden administration, which go into effect on August 24, will require that all parts used to manufacture ghost guns are serialized and that purchasers undergo a background check. While the rule will regulate all future sales of ghost guns, it will not have an effect on the potentially millions of ghost gun kits that are already in circulation.
Ghost Guns | 60 Minutes Archive
From 2020, Bill Whitaker reports on untraceable firearms, called ghost guns, which are handcrafted via legally purchased gun kits. This week, a new federal regulation took effect that requires the kits to include serial numbers and mandates background checks for people who buy the kits from dealers.
‘Absolute insanity’: a North Carolina sheriff wants to arm school officers with assault rifles
Madison county’s Buddy Harwood said the move will reduce threat response time, but gun reform advocates have decried the decision
Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3...
'It's just insanity': ATF now needs 2 weeks to perform a routine gun trace
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Inside a windowless office in a nondescript brick building, a lone man is staring at three computer screens while typing out lines of code. He’s among a group of developers and coders who aid federal agents responsible for tracking down the owners of guns used in crimes across the United States. But these computer experts use their talents not to modernize the gun shop records that pour into this facility, the National Tracing Center operated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF. They are in fact doing the opposite: converting the digital files into screenshots akin to paper records so they cannot be searched electronically.
FBI’s Most Dangerous Cities: Michigan Has 1, Neighboring State Has 5
Just before the Pandemic, the FBI compiled evidence, and numbers showing the 65 most dangerous cities in the United States. That 2019 data has now been released, and Michigan only has ONE city on the list, while neighboring states have multiple, including one that has FIVE cities on the list!
Smith & Wesson CEO draws backlash for blaming politicians, news media for gun violence
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The chief executive of Smith & Wesson, one of America's most famous manufacturers of firearms, is facing backlash after defiantly arguing this week that lawmakers and news media are the ones responsible for rising gun violence in the United States. CEO Mark Smith made the accusation...
States With the Most Trafficked Guns
The United States has nearly 121 guns per 100 people, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. That figure may be higher today since it was reported in the organization’s report published in 2018 and was already an increase from 88 guns per 100 people in 2011. (These are states with the […]
Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital
Police body camera video shows a stockpile of weapons found inside an employee's closet at a New Jersey hospital. It remains unclear how the employee was able to get the guns inside the hospital or how long they had been there. NBC News’ Ron Allen has the details. Aug. 26, 2022.
Phys.org
Anti-Black racism linked to lower support for some gun rights
Racially resentful white Americans are less likely to support some gun rights if they believe Black people are exercising those rights more than white people, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. White Americans who expressed high levels of anti-Black sentiments associated gun rights with white people and...
Concert goers thought the man might carry out a mass shooting. Police now say it was something else.
Police accused a Washington man of plotting a mass shooting at a concert. The truth may be more benign but concert goers' concerns were real.
Police are investigating an apparent 'swatting' incident at Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home
Police say someone called 911 with a computer generated voice saying they were "upset about Mrs. Greene's political view on transgender youth rights."
Box of Guns Delivered to High School Sparks Outrage Among Parents
School staff initially thought the delivery included textbooks but soon discovered several military-style rifles instead.
Lawsuit filed over Arizona law that bans filming within 8 feet of law enforcement
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and some media organizations filed a lawsuit over an Arizona law that would bar recording video of law enforcement within eight feet.
Poll: Most Parents Oppose Arming Teachers with Guns — But Support is Growing
A majority of parents don’t think teachers should carry guns as a security response to mass school shootings, according to a new national poll. But the controversial practice, comparisons show, does appear to have gained additional support in recent years. Just 43% of parents with children in public schools are in favor of teachers and […]
Judge Puts Guns Back in Hands of Texas Non-Military Kids Age 18-20
A Texas judge has just put guns back in the hands of non-military people under age 20. In a landmark ruling, Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court of Fort Worth ruled that there was “no historical tradition” to legally stop the age group from carrying guns in public, despite a Supreme Court decision banning young people from carrying in public except in self-defense. The ruling, likely to be appealed, found that the ban violates the Second Amendment and that “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” adding that “the undisputed historical evidence establishes that 18-to-20-year-olds were understood to be a part of the militia in the Founding Era.” The ruling is suspended for 30 days to allow the state to appeal. Read it at NBC News
To keep our children safe, keep guns out of schools
Schools are opening this week, and millions of children are returning to the classroom. After the Uvalde, Texas mass murder of 19 children and two teachers, politicians in Texas called for more teachers to carry guns in classrooms to protect their children and themselves. Ohio recently enacted a law permitting teachers to be armed after 24 hours of training.
Opinion: AR15's Are on Back to School Shopping Lists for School District
Whether you are a proponent of the second amendment or never want to be in the same room as a gun, it‘s an undeniable fact that America’s lack of structured gun control has been the cause of many a tragedy in recent years.
