NHL star Phil Kessel psyched about joining 'good team that wants to win'
NHL veteran Phil Kessel will enter his 17th season in the league with the Vegas Golden Knights, and he’s excited about the potential of winning his third Stanley Cup title. Kessel spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. The team only made the postseason in the coronavirus-impacted 2019-20 season. Other than that, the team floundered. His 52 points last season were the most he produced since his final year with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2018-19, when he had 82.
The Stanley Cup was just in a mosque for likely the first time in history. Here’s why
NHL player Nazem Kadri made history in June when he became the first Muslim hockey player to win the Stanley Cup. On Saturday, he furthered his distinctive legacy by bringing the cup with him to his family’s mosque in London, Ontario. Saturday’s visit “is believed to be the first...
thecomeback.com
NHL world reacts to kid’s insane viral hockey goal
It seems like youth athletes are getting better and more talented as the years go on, and a recent viral goal from a youth hockey player only makes that clearer. In a video shared on Twitter, a young hockey player was on a breakaway with just the opposing goalie left to beat. That’s when he pulled off an absolutely amazing move to score the goal that has since gone viral.
markerzone.com
DETROIT RED WINGS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Should Sign P.K. Subban
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very busy offseason and are heading into the 2022-23 season with higher expectations because of it. Yet, even after their summer of spending, they still have over $9 million in cap space available. I think they should make a last-minute signing and bring in P.K. Subban on a one-year deal. Here’s why general manager Steve Yzerman should sign the 33-year-old defenseman.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Team
Troy Murray, Patrick Sharp to join Chris Vosters throughout season on NBC Sports Chicago; John Wiedeman to lead radio team for 17th straight season. The Chicago Blackhawks, along with broadcasting partners NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio 720 and Univision Chicago - TUDN Sports Radio, announced the team that will bring Blackhawks hockey to fans throughout the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
NHL, NHLPA reportedly planning to revive World Cup of Hockey in 2024
Vancouver Canucks stars Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Thatcher Demko — among others — might get the chance to play on an international stage in 2024. The NHL and NHLPA are “moving full steam ahead” with the goal of holding a World Cup of Hockey in two years, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Husso, Zadina, New Numbers & More
As we enter the final days of August, September and the beginning of training camp draws nearer. The fervor of excitement following the Detroit Red Wings’ spending spree in the opening days of free agency has long since died down, and now we anxiously await the start of the new season. In the meantime, there are still some matters to tend to.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers, Hockey Edmonton add Junior Oilers female program
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers and Hockey Edmonton announced a significant update to the Edmonton Junior Oilers program by establishing an Edmonton Junior Oilers U18 AAA female program. The female team will remain a member of the EFHL for the 2022-23 season. The new Edmonton Junior Oilers program, which...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Gerard Gallant sees opportunity for young stars, scoring projections, and more
Head coach Gerard Gallant knows the New York Rangers will be going into the season with many of their high draft picks set to play much bigger roles. Over the course of this offseason, I’ve detailed all the changes expected due to every pending UFA’s signing elsewhere via free agency. However, none is bigger than both Alexis Lafreniere (fist overall 2020) and Kappo Kakko (second overall 2019) playing in the top six.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Primeau Has Opportunity to be NHL Starter in 2022-23
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau has a chance to earn the starter opportunity by the end of next season with Carey Price being placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). General manager (GM) Kent Hughes broke the news about the veteran netminder on Aug. 18 and commented it is unlikely the former Vezina and Hart Trophy winner will play in 2022-23. The 23-year-old prospect is their top option to find their future goalie within the organization.
Mike Babcock Resigns as Head Coach of University of Saskatchewan Men's Hockey Team
The former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach departs after serving as a volunteer bench boss of the Canadian University.
Grading the New York Rangers’ entire 2022 NHL offseason
The New York Rangers were one of the breakout teams in the 2021-22 NHL season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-21, the Rangers exploded for an 110-point season to finish second in the Metropolitan division. Vein-winning goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who led the league with a .935 save percentage, guided the Blueshirts to their best regular season in seven years.
Yardbarker
Sam Poulin Progressing Entering Second Pro Season with Penguins Organization
The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't had much success selecting in the first round of the NHL draft since 2012. That can be attributed to the lack of actual picks, of which they've made five since 2012, and the position they usually select. However, it seems like 2019 first-rounder Sam Poulin is getting closer to making his NHL debut.
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA playoffs: Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky second-round preview, keys to series, players to watch
The Connecticut Sun are in their fourth consecutive semifinals and still chasing their first WNBA title, but getting past this round won't be easy. The Sun are taking on the defending champions Chicago Sky, a team they haven't been able to beat since September 2021, and also the same team that eliminated them during the semifinals last year.
