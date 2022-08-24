NHL veteran Phil Kessel will enter his 17th season in the league with the Vegas Golden Knights, and he’s excited about the potential of winning his third Stanley Cup title. Kessel spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. The team only made the postseason in the coronavirus-impacted 2019-20 season. Other than that, the team floundered. His 52 points last season were the most he produced since his final year with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2018-19, when he had 82.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO