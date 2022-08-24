ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Nicole George Joins Press Ganey as New Nursing Center of Excellence Leader

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqzBV_0hTmPO6q00

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

Press Ganey, renowned leader in patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced that Nicole George, MSN, R.N., NE-BC, has joined Press Ganey to lead its new Nursing Center of Excellence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005688/en/

Nicole George, MSN, R.N., NE-BC (Photo: Business Wire)

In her role, George will oversee Press Ganey’s team of trusted advisers dedicated to helping health systems navigate the industry’s most pressing issues, like nurse burnout, nurse retention and recruitment, improving patient and nurse outcomes, and achieving nursing excellence.

“As a nationally recognized innovator, Nicole is a dynamic leader who has devoted her career to advocating for nurses and elevating the profession,” said Jeff Doucette, DNP, R.N., NEA-BC, FACHE, FAAN, chief nursing officer, Press Ganey. “We currently partner with 98% of all Magnet ® -designated hospitals, and Nicole’s expertise will be critical in supporting those in pursuit of this prestigious recognition.”

“The journey to Magnet ® can be a rigorous process, and I am privileged to partner with nurse leaders as they attain the gold standard of nursing through integrated analytics, industry best practices and cutting-edge solutions,” George said.

Previously, George served as the Magnet ® Recognition Program assistant director of operations at the American Nurses Credentialing Center, a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association.

George earned her bachelor’s degree in registered nursing from Prairie View A&M University and was named one of the university’s “40 Under 40” notable alumni. She earned her master’s degree in nursing education from Notre Dame of Maryland University and is completing her Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Texas Medical Branch.

She remains active in ANA, as well as Jack and Jill of America, and the American Organization for Nursing Leadership.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey invented the healthcare performance improvement movement over 35 years ago. Today it offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005688/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Ty Fiesel

MP&F Strategic Communications

TFiesel@mpf.com

615-259-4000

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES NURSING HEALTH HOSPITALS PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING

SOURCE: Press Ganey

PUB: 08/24/2022 02:38 PM/DISC: 08/24/2022 02:38 PM

Comments / 2

LAN
20h ago

Press ganey does nothing for the staff of a hospital. It is there for the pts and the families. That is the only people they question. Been nursing for 28 yrs and it has never helped staffing issues.

Reply
2
Related
Scrubs Magazine

Nursing Quiz to Test Your Medical Skills

Nurses are required to keep track of a lot of important information as it relates to individual health and wellness. From the latest infectious disease to proper sanitation and patient safety, every piece of information is crucial. Nurses spend more time with patients than any other type of healthcare provider....
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

'Room to reflect': A pilot workplace resiliency intervention for nurses

Adrienne Banavage, interim nurse manager in the infusion clinic at the University of Virginia's Emily Couric Cancer Center, is no stranger to mindfulness. But Banavage, who meditates regularly, said the immediacy and proximity of the "Room to Reflect" toolboxes deployed throughout UVA Health since 2021 make them a powerful resource for clinicians and augment the care they give.
HEALTH SERVICES
mcknightsseniorliving.com

48 percent of skilled nursing providers do not plan to downsize: poll

Despite economic pressures, 48% of long-term care providers that offer skilled nursing plan to keep doing so for the foreseeable future, according to responses to a newly released Ziegler CFO Hotline survey. The chief financial officers and other financial professionals responding to the survey primarily work at not-for-profit senior living...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Webinar: Redesigning Hospitals to Strengthen Bottom Lines and Improve Quality of Care

For many hospitals and health systems, the combined challenge of tightening budgets and staff shortages is driving an imaginative rethinking of hospital space and processes to increase revenue streams and to improve patient experience and outcomes. Whether it’s developing wholly new models for how emergency departments process patients, creating more family-friendly environments for pediatrics, reducing a hospital’s footprint through telemedicine and telework to prioritize space for patient-facing services, or emphasizing decarbonization and cost-efficient renewable energy sources to promote healthier environments for workers and those receiving care, hospitals are embracing change at a pace previously unknown before the COVID-19 pandemic. Our panel will discuss how healthcare leaders can generate the best ideas for reinventing processes and facilities, as well as how to effectively integrate all stakeholders (including providers, community partners, patients and architects) to envision better spaces that promote healing and ensure hospital profitability.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Will
mmheadlines.org

Adult Hospital teams make a difference in patient care

Care team members from University Hospital and Frankel Cardiovascular Center, the Adult Hospitals at U-M Health, are often acknowledged by patients, family members and peers for the exceptional patient care they provide. It’s no surprise, then, that the team has achieved its highest ranking in overall patient care this year, based on the Press Ganey Adult Inpatient Survey, which compares patient feedback from more than 560 hospitals and health systems across the country.
HEALTH SERVICES
infomeddnews.com

The Main Benefits Of Electronic Medical Records

Electronic medical records (EMRs) are slowly becoming the norm in the healthcare industry. Though their full potential has yet to be realized, there are already many benefits to using EMRs in every medical practice. From small clinics to large hospitals, health care providers find that EMRs can help them improve different aspects of patient care and overall practice management. So if you are running a medical practice, and are still on the fence about whether to switch to an EMR system, here are some of the main benefits you can expect from using EMRs, that might help you make up your mind:
HEALTH
aamc.org

Do no harm: A doctor’s mission to transform ICU care

Each year in the United States, more than 6 million people will land in an intensive care unit (ICU). When they get there, they will receive lifesaving measures such as intubation, which allows them to continue breathing. But they will also face some extreme risks. Among the possible dangers from...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy