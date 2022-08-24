Nicole George Joins Press Ganey as New Nursing Center of Excellence Leader

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

Press Ganey, renowned leader in patient, member, employee and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced that Nicole George, MSN, R.N., NE-BC, has joined Press Ganey to lead its new Nursing Center of Excellence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005688/en/

Nicole George, MSN, R.N., NE-BC (Photo: Business Wire)

In her role, George will oversee Press Ganey’s team of trusted advisers dedicated to helping health systems navigate the industry’s most pressing issues, like nurse burnout, nurse retention and recruitment, improving patient and nurse outcomes, and achieving nursing excellence.

“As a nationally recognized innovator, Nicole is a dynamic leader who has devoted her career to advocating for nurses and elevating the profession,” said Jeff Doucette, DNP, R.N., NEA-BC, FACHE, FAAN, chief nursing officer, Press Ganey. “We currently partner with 98% of all Magnet ® -designated hospitals, and Nicole’s expertise will be critical in supporting those in pursuit of this prestigious recognition.”

“The journey to Magnet ® can be a rigorous process, and I am privileged to partner with nurse leaders as they attain the gold standard of nursing through integrated analytics, industry best practices and cutting-edge solutions,” George said.

Previously, George served as the Magnet ® Recognition Program assistant director of operations at the American Nurses Credentialing Center, a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association.

George earned her bachelor’s degree in registered nursing from Prairie View A&M University and was named one of the university’s “40 Under 40” notable alumni. She earned her master’s degree in nursing education from Notre Dame of Maryland University and is completing her Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Texas Medical Branch.

She remains active in ANA, as well as Jack and Jill of America, and the American Organization for Nursing Leadership.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey invented the healthcare performance improvement movement over 35 years ago. Today it offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005688/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Ty Fiesel

MP&F Strategic Communications

TFiesel@mpf.com

615-259-4000

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES NURSING HEALTH HOSPITALS PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING

SOURCE: Press Ganey

PUB: 08/24/2022 02:38 PM/DISC: 08/24/2022 02:38 PM