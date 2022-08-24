Beginning with the release of "Saints Row" in 2006, Volition's open-world action series has cultivated quite the loyal fanbase. Though its first title is largely considered one of the many "Grand Theft Auto" clones that emerged in the 2000s, the "Saints Row" series was eventualy able to forge its own identity, with each subsequent entry getting more outlandish and ridiculous than the previous one. The escalating ridiculousness also gradually alienated a lot of fans as time went by, however, culminating in the polarizing release of "Saints Row 4" in 2013. At that point, some fans felt the series' bonkers humor and excessive nature had run its course. Since then, the series has remained dormant, but following a near decade-long absence, a reboot with the fitting title of "Saints Row" has now been released.

