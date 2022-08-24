Read full article on original website
How Long Does It Take To Beat Saints Row?
It's no secret that 2006's "Saints Row" was heavily influenced by the "Grand Theft Auto" series (per GamesRadar+). "Saints Row" follows a fictional street gang in the Saints Row district as they build an empire to dominate the streets. And, like "GTA," the gameplay consists of players exploring an open world as they work through the story of a criminal or partake in a wide variety of side activity.
PlayStation Finally Confirms The Controller Fans Have Been Asking For
Gamescom 2022 is underway, and the opening night show has been full of big reveals and exciting news. Fans are getting updates on long-awaited games like "Hogwarts Legacy," "Return to Monkey Island," and the latest entry in the "Sonic" series, as well as announcements for brand new titles. In addition to these game reveals, gamers also got awesome hardware news from Sony. Namely, the company is finally giving fans the PlayStation 5 controller they've been asking for.
Why Ubisoft Won't Release Beyond Good And Evil 2
Occasional reassurances haven't changed the fact that the future of "Beyond Good and Evil 2" appears uncertain. The prequel to the 2003 Ubisoft-flop-turned-cult-classic was first revealed during the publisher's E3 conference in 2017. Since then, updates on the development of the game have not inspired much hope. Over five years have passed since the initial unveiling, and information has remained so sparse that it's unclear when the title will finally be available to the general public – or if that day will ever come.
NHL 23 X-Factor Edition: What's Included?
"NHL 23" is coming back to the ice in just a few short months. Scheduled to release for PlayStation and Xbox on Oct. 11, 2022, the thrilling sports title will build on EA's long-standing legacy of "NHL" titles, much to the delight of fans. While there has been some recent...
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anti-Pride Spider-Man Mod Changed Modding In An Instant
"Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" has been a hit with critics and triumphantly ported the game to the PS5 and the PC. Bringing the webslinger to PC has opened up new vistas for fans, who have been able to dig into the game files and uncover secrets. It also created the opportunity to further mod the game. Since its release, we've seen horrifying mods, twisted mods, and even a mod that brings one of Spider-Man's creators into the game. Now, it looks like an anti-pride mod may have changed the modding community forever.
Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Reveals The Inevitable Truth About Console Exclusives
The current gaming landscape looks very different than what it did in previous console generations. More and more games are now being released on multiple devices. For example, a recent influx of PlayStation games have made their way onto PC, and even PlayStation's "Death Stranding" made it onto Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass.
Final Fantasy 14: What's The Best Mage Job?
Want to do magic in Eorzea? "Final Fantasy 14" is back after briefly being pulled from the shelves. Once considered a huge flop, it's become one of the must-play live service games that's still worth playing today. You can start from a number of classes including Thaumaturge, Conjurer, and Arcanist, which could lead to a future magical job as a mage.
Early Reactions To Saints Row All Say The Same Thing
Beginning with the release of "Saints Row" in 2006, Volition's open-world action series has cultivated quite the loyal fanbase. Though its first title is largely considered one of the many "Grand Theft Auto" clones that emerged in the 2000s, the "Saints Row" series was eventualy able to forge its own identity, with each subsequent entry getting more outlandish and ridiculous than the previous one. The escalating ridiculousness also gradually alienated a lot of fans as time went by, however, culminating in the polarizing release of "Saints Row 4" in 2013. At that point, some fans felt the series' bonkers humor and excessive nature had run its course. Since then, the series has remained dormant, but following a near decade-long absence, a reboot with the fitting title of "Saints Row" has now been released.
Is We Are OFK Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"We Are OFK" is an episodic, interactive music biopic series that follows four members of the real-life virtual band by the same name. With the game already receiving pretty great reviews on Metacritic, it's on a lot of radars, especially for players who love visual novels. NME's Andy Brown gave the game a perfect five out of five stars because of the beautiful emotions the game evokes, as well as its stellar cast of characters. In fact, some of those cast members will probably sound familiar to you, like Itsumi, who is voiced by actress Ally Maki of "Wrecked" and "Cloak & Dagger" fame.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Midnight Fight Express?
From publisher Humble Games comes another awesome game made almost entirely by one person. A high-octane isometric beat-em-up featuring fast-paced, free-flowing combat, "Midnight Fight Express" releases on August 23 for the PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Series X|S, with a Nintendo Switch release slated for later in 2022. Made by solo developer Jacob Dwzinel, "Midnight Fight Express" takes a cue from "Mortal Kombat" with its brutal takedowns, which are brought to life through motion capture by Eric Jacobus, the stuntman responsible for Kratos's ferocity in the 2018 "God of War."
Madden 23: The Difference Between Arcade, Competitive, And Simulation Modes Explained
"Madden NFL 23" released on August 23, 2022 to mixed reviews across the board. Critics are saying that although some aspects were still flawed and underwhelming, the new innovations have helped the franchise take a much needed step in the right direction — especially after the mess that was "Madden NFL 22." Though reviews seem to disagree on the merits of the new Skill Based Passing system (as seen in reviews from GamesRadar+ and GameInformer), it seems the general consensus across the board is that the FieldSENSE feature and other general updates to the in-game physics add a smooth touch of realism.
NFL・
The Nintendo Wii Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo Wii has more than a few hidden gems that players can sink dozens of hours into. When considering which game for the system takes the longest to beat, a few classics might come to mind, such as "Monster Hunter Tri," "Xenoblade Chronicles," "Animal Crossing: City Folk," or "The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess." The campaigns of all of these titles, however, are relatively brief experiences compared to "Rune Factory: Frontier."
Dune Awakening: How To Sign Up For The Beta
2022's Gamescom opening night livestream wasn't short on big news from the world of gaming, but one of the biggest premieres shown at the event was the reveal trailer for the upcoming "Dune Awakening," a survival MMO video game set in the treacherous "Dune" universe. The trailer starts off showing a man in a Stillsuit reciting the iconic Litany Against Fear. As the man reminds himself that "fear is the mind-killer," he oversees a giant sandworm destroying a building below the cliff he is standing on. The sandworm finally emerges over the cliff as the main character jumps off the cliff in an attempt to latch onto it. It's a brief and effective glimpse into what gamers can expect when they finally set upon the desolate world of Arrakis.
Destiny 2: How To Unlock Fortnite Skins
Bungie just had a massive "Destiny 2" showcase, revealing Season 18, details about the upcoming "Lightfall" expansion, and finally, some dates on when it'll all be released. In addition, Bungie also announced both a partnership and crossover with Epic Games. While "Destiny 2" previously featured armor and weapons themed around "Halo," there haven't been any official crossovers in "Destiny 2" — until now. As shown in a short teaser trailer, this event will coincide with "Destiny 2" launching on the Epic Games Store. Players picking up the title on the new storefront will even get the "30th Anniversary Pack" for free. It also means that a few select "Destiny 2" NPCs have made their way into "Fortnite" as skins. On top of all that, "Fall Guys" will see a few costumes based on armor from "Destiny 2" in September.
The Massive Total War: Warhammer Map That's Been 10 Years In The Making
"Total War: Warhammer" is a subseries of games in the immensely popular turn-based real-time tactics series "Total War." What separates "Total War: Warhammer" from the rest of the "Total War" series is that it doesn't have a historical setting. Instead, "Total War: Warhammer" takes place in a fantasy realm home to Greenskins, Vampires, Dwarves, and of course, Humans. And Players must take control of one of these races or factions to build an empire through conquest and city management.
One Of Ereban: Shadow Legacy's Key Features Was Inspired By Splatoon
A ton of indie titles are slated to release in the near future, including "Ereban: Shadow Legacy," a stealth platformer currently being developed by Baby Robot Games out of Barcelona, Spain. The game puts players in the shoes of Ayana, a descendant of a forgotten race who wields a collection of powers and gadgets to help her take on an army of robots. One of the powers Ayana has at her disposal might seem familiar to some.
Saints Row: The Easiest Way To Make Money Fast
"Saints Row" is back with all the gun-blazing madness fans of the series have come to expect. Early reactions from critics have suggested that it still has its fair share of bugs and glitches, but praise has been leveled at its action-packed combat system and the massive sandbox that Volition Inc. has made. Those who want to get the most out of the reboot's bombastic gameplay are going to need the best gear, but to do that, you need the one thing players need in every open-world RPG: money.
Nintendo Legend Masahiro Sakurai Spills Secrets On New YouTube Channel
"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" has reached the endpoint of its development. Nintendo updated the game for the last time in 2021, not long after Sora was revealed as the final DLC fighter. Director of "Super Smash Bros." Masahiro Sakurai even recently announced that he would be ending his daily "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" screenshots on Twitter — but he also affirmed that another personal project was already in the works. That new project isn't another game but a YouTube channel: Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games. With this new YouTube channel, Sakurai aims to share videos discussing and dissecting game design along with glimpses at old prototypes or design documents from the creator's previous projects.
Destiny 2 Will Finally Stop Throwing Away Expansion Content
For a long time, if someone spent their hard-earned money on a video game, they'd be able to play it for as long as the disc was read. But now, as consumers delve deeper and deeper into the world of digital transactions, the concept of ownership has become murky. While other industries aren't exempt from this change, it's especially prevalent in gaming, where nearly 90% percent of console games release exclusively on digital storefronts (via Ars Technica). Ever since the shift to on-demand digital goods, gamers have found themselves at the whim of game publishers. In an instant, content or entire expansions could be removed from a game. It's something "Destiny 2" players had to learn the hard way.
We Finally Know When Death Stranding Is Coming To Game Pass
"Death Stranding" was released back in 2019 and quickly won praise from critics for its unique concept and innovative gameplay mechanics. The first game from prolific creator Hideo Kojima after his split with Konami, "Death Stranding" was highly anticipated by fans who quickly dove into its mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Being a Kojima game, it featured an incredibly complex story and countless secrets to uncover. At the time of its release, it was also a game exclusive to the PlayStation. Only PS4 users got to enjoy the up to 100 hours of gameplay and experience Kojima's latest vision.
