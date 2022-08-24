ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mihailovic leaving Montreal in '23 for Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPrLk_0hTmOnNK00

MONTREAL (AP) — Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will leave CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season to join the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

Montreal said Wednesday the transfer is effective Jan. 1.

The 23-year-old Mihailovic was acquired by Montreal in 2021 after he spent four seasons with the Chicago Fire. He has a career-high seven goals and four assists this season.

Mihailovic has made six appearances for the U.S. national team, scoring in his debut during a 2019 exhibition against Panama.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

