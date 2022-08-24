The Washington Commanders will cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. Here, Pete Hailey predicts who those 53 will be. Notes: Three passers make the squad and the best-case scenario, obviously, is that only one plays meaningful snaps. Wentz's supporting cast is well-rounded, and if he's healthy and in control of the starting job all year long, Washington's chances of qualifying for the postseason will be legitimate... Heinicke is a top-tier backup and should he be needed for whatever reason, he'll give the club a jolt... Howell has shown enough this summer to suggest he could, at least, reach Heinicke's level in the future, if not perhaps more. In 2022, however, he'll be on the bench barring something extreme.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO