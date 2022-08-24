Read full article on original website
Andrew Whitworth backs away from comments strongly suggesting that the Cowboys have called him
As Andrew Whitworth makes the transition from football player to member of football media, he’s gotten a quick lesson in the impact that his words can have. And he’s currently trying to put some of those words back in the tube. In a sideline interview during Thursday night’s...
NFL world reacts to quarterback’s embarrassingly bad interception
Every quarterback at any level of football throws interceptions from time to time. Those sorts of mistakes are just part of the game and are generally nothing to be too embarrassed about. However, the pick Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock threw during the team’s final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday was absolutely embarrassing.
Chiefs cut five players, get down to 75 on roster
NFL teams have until Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 53 players, and the Chiefs are getting a head start on the rest of the league. The Chiefs announced five players who were cut today, making the Chiefs the first team to start making cuts after finishing the preseason. The...
Report: Seahawks 'very interested' in Jimmy; 49ers want to prevent
The 49ers are officially quarterback Trey Lance’s team, but his predecessor Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. And that’s reportedly for good reason. On Thursday, former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said on “The GM Shuffle” podcast, citing a source, that Garoppolo’s current state of limbo with the 49ers is so that their NFC West rivals aren’t able to get their talons on him.
Matt Araiza not at Bills’ practice today
Bills punter Matt Araiza is not at the Bills’ practice today, two days after it was publicly revealed that he was accused of rape last year. The Bills confirmed to reporters on the scene that Araiza wasn’t practicing but that he is, for now anyway, still on the roster.
Rams should suspend Aaron Donald (and if they don’t the NFL should)
Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious injury — and then the NFL will act surprised that someone was seriously injured after getting hit by a helmet.
How 49ers QBs have supported Lance as Jimmy G's presence fades
While Jimmy Garoppolo was the 49ers’ starting quarterback last season, he also served as a friend and role model for Trey Lance during his rookie season. The dynamic has been a lot different this summer. Lance, 22, was anointed as the 49ers’ starting quarterback in the offseason. Garoppolo does...
Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith’s injury
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Thursday that first-round draft choice Tyler Smith will get the first crack at replacing left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith will undergo surgery Friday to repair an avulsion fracture of his left knee after being injured in Wednesday’s practice. But retired Bengals and Rams...
Why Tony Gonzalez believes 49ers have mistreated Jimmy G
This offseason, the 49ers decided it was time to transition away from Jimmy Garoppolo and name Trey Lance the starting quarterback. Lance taking over under center was only a matter of time, considering San Francisco paid a hefty price to jump from No. 12 overall to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the North Dakota State star. The 49ers will not pick in the first round until 2024 because of the trade with the Miami Dolphins.
How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans
HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on. Lance completed 7 of 11 passes...
NFL senior advisor Rita Smith on Deshaun Watson: “I feel like he’s playing us”
In the eight days since Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson: (1) accepted an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine; (2) issued a statement accepting accountability for his decisions; and (3) promptly proclaimed his innocence at a press conference, the NFL hasn’t had much if anything to say about Watson’s lack of remorse.
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
Bart offers sound advice to 49ers' Lance, Warriors' Wiseman
Each of the San Francisco Giants, 49ers and Golden State Warriors have highly-drafted players filling important roles on each of their respective teams. Second-year quarterback Trey Lance now will be the 49ers' starter under center. Third-year center James Wiseman is expected to play a significant role as the Warriors' big man this upcoming season, and rookie catcher Joey Bart is looking to fill Buster Posey's shoes as the Giants' leader behind the plate.
NFL can’t punish Matt Araiza but the Bills could cut him, in theory
The allegations (and at this point they are only allegations) against Bills punter Matt Araiza are horrifying. But the NFL can do nothing about it, because the alleged incident happened before Araiza was drafted by the Bills. “We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this...
How to watch Eagles vs. Dolphins: Live stream, TV channel, start time
The real thing is almost here. After splitting their first two preseason games, the Philadelphia Eagles’ exhibition schedule will conclude in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. While starters may not play much (or at all) in the preseason finale, it gives players on the roster bubble their final...
Trent Brown posts interesting tweet ahead of Pats-Raiders game
With the understanding that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, it's fair to wonder how Trent Brown's week has gone. The Patriots' starting left tackle, who spent two seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, squared off against his former squad in joint practices this week and will face his old mates Friday night in New England's preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium.
With preseason done, here's a Commanders 53-man roster projection
The Washington Commanders will cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. Here, Pete Hailey predicts who those 53 will be. Notes: Three passers make the squad and the best-case scenario, obviously, is that only one plays meaningful snaps. Wentz's supporting cast is well-rounded, and if he's healthy and in control of the starting job all year long, Washington's chances of qualifying for the postseason will be legitimate... Heinicke is a top-tier backup and should he be needed for whatever reason, he'll give the club a jolt... Howell has shown enough this summer to suggest he could, at least, reach Heinicke's level in the future, if not perhaps more. In 2022, however, he'll be on the bench barring something extreme.
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Report: 49ers have inquired about trade for interior O-lineman
If you were hoping the 49ers' preseason finale would help with any Trey Lance uncertainty, it didn’t. And San Francisco’s offensive line didn’t make it any easier. As all eyes were locked on the young QB during the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, it was hard not to notice how vulnerable the inexperienced O-line was.
Deebo claps back at Texans corner who posted highlight on IG
The 2022 NFL season hasn't even started yet and Deebo Samuel already has developed a new rivalry. After the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night at NRG Stadium, Texans corner Steven Nelson posted a highlight to his Instagram of himself breaking up a pass attempt from quarterback Trey Lance in coverage of Samuel.
